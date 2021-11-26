Hagakure Toru and U.A. Traitor: Hints and history up to My Hero Academia Chapter 335 (leaked)

Leaked scans of My Hero Academia Chapter 335 confirm Hagakure Toru as the U.A. traitor. Many fans suspected her to be the traitor since this theory started to take form. However, no one expected a confirmation so long after the last time the U.A. traitor was mentioned.

Here are the hints and what we know about Hagakure Toru so far.

History, hints, and missed clues about Hagakure Toru as the U.A. traitor

Background

Hagakure Toru, aka Stealth Hero: Invisible Girl, is a student of Class 1-A in U.A. Since her quirk makes her completely invisible, not much about her physical appearance is shown within the canon.

Her hero costume consists of gloves and boots, which she takes off to become completely invisible.

Hagakure Toru’s quirk, Invisibility, makes her ideal for all kinds of stealth missions. However, to completely employ her quirk, she often has to take off all of her clothes.

Hagakure has also displayed considerable self-defense capabilities. During the Provisional Hero License Exam Arc, Hagakure develops her body’s ability to reflect and refract light and invents a super move, Warp Refraction. She refracts sunlight into bright flashes, rendering her opponent temporarily blind.

After her internship with Pro Hero Musha Yoroi, Hagakure further developed her ability to manipulate light-based attacks such as Aoyama’s Navel Laser.

U.A. traitor theory

Present Mic’s suspicion (Image via Shounen Jump)

The U.A. traitor theory first came into conception after the Forest Training Arc. During a meeting in Chapter 83 (Season 3 in the anime), Present Mic first suspects a traitor planted in U.A. who has been supplying the villains with information.

And indeed, the villains managed to find the U.A. students three times even when their whereabouts were supposed to be top secret.

Principal Nezu worried about the mole (Image via Shounen Jump)

After another mention in Chapter 98, the traitor theory seemed all but confirmed. More guesses about who the traitor was seemed to keep surfacing. While others like Aoyama and Kaminari were popular suspects, Hagakure Toru was the most popular choice due to her natural stealth ability.

But there was hardly any mention of the U.A. Traitor theory after this in the manga or the anime. With no further canon validation, the idea was considered to be a forgotten plot point by most.

However, when the “Dabi is Touya Todoroki” theory was confirmed during the War Arc, fans started speculating if other theories might also get confirmed later. Since the U.A. Traitor theory did not have as many hints as the Dabi one, it was again pushed to the background.

In My Hero Academia Chapter 335

The last page of My Hero Academia Chapter 335 (Image via readmha.com)

Coming completely out of left field, the leaked scans of My Hero Academia Chapter 335 seemed to confirm Hagakure Toru as the U.A. traitor. In the raw scans of My Hero Academia Chapter 335, All For One says that he has been planning this war against heroes for decades, and what secures AFO’s victory is that he has friends.

As he says it, a light catches Shigaraki Tomura’s eyes, and the next panel shows U.A. from far away. The last page of My Hero Academia Chapter 335 shows AFO’s words, “I Have Friends”, plastered on the picture of a mysteriously drawn Hagakure Toru.

Is Hagakure Toru the confirmed U.A. Traitor?

While it is seemingly confirmed that Hagakure Toru is the U.A. traitor, Horikoshi Kohei has been known to subvert or blatantly destroy his readers’ hopes and expectations. It makes sense for Hagakure to be the traitor with her quirk, but there needs to be a logical explanation for why she would either betray her friends to AFO or infiltrate U.A. as a spy.

Hagakure may have been a part of the League of Villains all along, but it is also possible that AFO is someway threatening Hagakure or her family. Horikoshi could very well come up with a yet unthinkable reason as well. It is better to keep an open mind when it comes to My Hero Academia.

Were there prior hints?

Hagakure on the villain team (Image via Shounen Jump)

There were two hints and one clue to Hagakure Toru being the U.A. traitor. The first hint is that she is the only Class 1-A student who has not been officially introduced with her quirk on a chapter-end page.

The second is that her team had to be the villain during the first battle exercise, though this is not a very strong point.

Hagakure suggests the mall (Image via Shounen Jump)

The only clue about this was that Hagakure was the one to recommend the mall trip after their final exams and before the Forest Training arc. It is in this mall that Midoriya gets separated from his friends and is threatened by Shigaraki, who had no way of knowing the students’ whereabouts unless there was a traitor.

In the Forest Training Arc, Hagakure Toru is not explicitly on the map, nor was her quirk training explained in the extra panels. During the villains’ attack, Hagakure is only seen passed out next to Aoyama, which is the perfect alibi for her if she was the U.A. traitor.

Final thoughts

While it is almost sure that Hagakure Toru is the U.A. traitor, it’s safer to wait for the official scans to come out this Sunday, as well as for Horikoshi to confirm it with concrete words.

Whether or not Hagakure as the U.A. traitor is an unexpected cliché development is another discussion altogether. My Hero Academia Chapter 335 will be officially available on viz, Shueisha’s Website, and Shounen Jump.

