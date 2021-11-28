My Hero Academia Chapter 335: Why Toru Hagakure being the U.A. traitor makes perfect sense

My Hero Academia Chapter 335 scanlations have been released in the last week, and have brought along with them a shocking revelation. In the chapter’s closing pages, we see All for One saying he has a lot of friends while the scene changes to U.A. High.

In My Hero Academia Chapter 335’s final page, we see AFO finish his sentence as we settle in on Toru Hagakure. While this may be a shocking reveal to some, there’s a few key points of evidence, ranging from Hagakure’s actions to her general lack of screen time.

Some people are still holding out and saying Hagakure isn’t the traitor, citing Aoyama’s traitor fake out at the end of Chapter 167. Yet My Hero Academia Chapter 335’s apparent traitor reveal feels much more deliberate and concrete in execution and when it comes to who the traitor appears to be.

My Hero Academia Chapter 335's apparent reveal, combined with Hagakure's actions and characterization, create overwhelming evidence for her traitorous ways

The evidence

My Hero Academia Chapter 335’s reveal seemingly paints Hagakure as the traitor, and although it could be a fakeout this feels unlikely. While there’s not a ton of evidence for Hagakure being the traitor, there are a few key points which must be discussed and addressed.

The first and most major piece of evidence has to do with the mall trip Class 1-A takes earlier on in the series. On this trip, Deku is separated from friends and cornered by Shigaraki who then has a chat with Deku. While this seemed coincidental at the time, it was actually Hagakure who specifically suggested shopping at the mall.

This piece of evidence is the crux of the argument for Hagakure being the traitor and rightfully so. After My Hero Academia Chapter 335’s reveal, it makes total sense for much of the argument being placed on this one moment. At the time Hagakure’s suggestion felt so insignificant, yet in My Hero Academia Chapter 335’s wake, it seems to be an extremely significant moment.

Another piece of evidence for Hagakure being a traitor is her lack of bonding with the class at large. Hagakure is shown to have a few close friends in Class 1-A who she’s always seen with, yet she doesn’t seem to associate outside of that small circle. This can be seen as a parallel to Hawks’ traitor journey, where he mainly associated and formed a bond with Twice.

Finally, the specific rules of her Quirk, form a final major piece of evidence for Hagakure being a traitor. Hagakure is fully invisible at all times, and has developed her Quirk to the point of light refraction which can create illusions.

These two facets of her Quirk combined, seem to paint Hagakure as the perfect infiltrator. She’s someone who can both become completely invisible and even manipulate light to further hide her presence when necessary.

The rebuttal

Ignoring the theories for other traitor candidates as rebuttals, there’s really only one major argument against My Hero Academia Chapter 335’s apparent reveal. While it is a fairly significant point, the evidence against Hagakure is still overwhelming in the face of said rebuttal.

Fans are pointing to MHA Chapter 167, where Aoyama was seen hovering outside of Deku’s window. While this was eventually given an explanation, fans initially pegged Aoyama as the U.A. traitor. The major weakness in this argument is the sheer difference in many aspects of the two scenes.

For one, Aoyama is simply standing outside Deku’s window, while a narrator finishes an explanation. Whereas with Hagakure, AFO says he has plenty of friends as My Hero Academia Chapter 335’s final page fixates on a gloved Hagakure.

The Aoyama “reveal” felt more like an intrigue generation, whereas the Hagakure reveal feels a very deliberate and intentional announcement of her true allegiance.

Wrapping up

Regardless of where you stand, it’s irrefutable that My Hero Academia Chapter 335 seems to confirm Hagakure as the traitor. Mangaka Kohei Horikoshi will surely expand upon this in the coming chapters, as well as confirm or deny Hakagure’s apparent villainous allegiance.

Considering the rest of the chapter focuses on Class 1-A becoming full fledged heroes, Hagakure’s apparent reveal seems all but confirmed at this point. AFO’s weakened state creates the perfect situation to make use of his U.A. spy. Hagakure can keep him updated on the hero’s preparations and mobilization timeframe.

My Hero Academia Chapter 335 seemingly confirms Hagakure is the traitor, especially considering the evidence and literary foils supporting the claim. Be sure to support the official release of My Hero Academia Chapter 335 on Sunday, November 28, 2021.

