8 strongest My Hero Academia students not from the U.A.

U. A. High School isn't the only place for students to learn herosim in the My Hero Academia series.

Thousands of Japanese students attend the Provisional Hero License Exam. Only 10% of the participants can pass the qualifying tests. While U. A. High School was able to shine brightly, so were a few other schools.

Whether it's Shiketsu High Shool or Ketsubutsu Academy, these students gave it their all. They don't have to be a part of Class 1-A to stand out in My Hero Academia. Some of these students can even compete with the likes of Katsuki Bakugo and Shoto Todoroki.

Strongest My Hero Academia students that never attended U.A. High School

8) Itejiro Toteki

Toteki doesn't get much screentime in My Hero Academia. However, he is a third-year student from Ketsubutsu Academy, so he definitely saw his fair share of battles. He is able to fight multiple Class 1-A students without breaking a sweat.

Boomerang is a Quirk that allows users to throw objects and control their overall trajectory. Toteki can use a Super Move called Trajectory: Crescent Moon, which throws objects underground.

7) Shikkui Makabe

Makabe is yet another rarely seen character in My Hero Academia. He is a third-year student from Kensubutsu Academy. Makabe is identifiable by his blue skin and metallic appearance.

During the license exam, he teamed up with his fellow classmates to ambush Class 1-A. Makabe can use the Sitffening Quirk to harden any object he touches. This makes him a reliable ally for Itejiro Toteki, who can use his Boomerang powers to throw those objects.

6) Tatami Nakagame

Another third-year student from Kensubutsu Academy, Tatami isn't the strongest fight in My Hero Academia. She mainly relies on her evasive Quirk, which can turn her into a turtle-like person.

Telescopic allows her to retract her limbs back inside her body. It has a quick activation process, so Tatami can avoid projectiles fairly easily. The only drawback is that it takes a few seconds for her to return back to normal.

5) Camie Utsushimi

Camie didn't make her official debut in My Hero Academia until the Remedial Course arc. Himiko Toga ended up impersonating her in the Provisional Hero License Exam.

Regardless, this second-year student from Shiketsu High gets a chance to redeem herself. During the Remedial Course, she ended up befriending a few primary students, showcasing her friendly side.

Camie can use her Glamour Quirk to create illusionary smoke from her mouth. She is able to trick her targets with visual and auditory hallucinations, although it only lasts for a brief while.

4) Nagamasa Mora

Mora is a class representative from Shiketsu High School. This clearly indicates his leadership skills, which he demonstrates in the second phase of the license exam. He is able to act very quickly in any given situation.

Extend-o-Hair is a strange Quirk that allows him to manipulate body hair. With it, Mora was able to clear the rubble from a destroyed city, just so a helicopter could safely land on that spot. He is also very responsible since he warned his fellow classmates not to injure civilians in the area.

3) Yo Shindo

Shindo is a surprisingly popular character in My Hero Academia, at least in Japan. He is a third-year student from Ketsubutsu Academy. With that said, Shindo has plenty of experience with his Vibrate Quirk.

He can generate very powerful shockwaves with his hands, such as his Tremoring Earth technique. During the license exam, Shindo was able to destroy the entire arena battlefield. He can even withstand paralyzing sonic waves from Gang Orca, given his experience with tremors.

2) Seiji Shishikura

Seiji is a very dangerous combatant from Shiketsu High School. He can freely manipulate raw flesh with his Meatball Quirk. Seiji can even turn people into useless chunks of meat.

During the Provisional Hero License Exam, Seiji evenly fought with Katsuki Bakugo, Eijiro Kirishima, and Denki Kaminari. If it wasn't for Kaminari distracting Seiji, Class 1-A would've badly lost that battle. Not many characters in My Hero Academia can say they easily overpowered Bakugo.

1) Inasa Yoarashi

Originally a recommended student for U.A. High School, Inasa passed on the offer and went to Shiketsu instead. Regardless, he got the top score in the Entrance Exam, placing him above his rival Shoto Todoroki.

Inasa is among the strongest first-year students in My Hero Academia. He fully mastered his Whirlwind Quirk, which allows him to control the air surrounding him. This was best seen during the first phase of the Provisional Hero License Exam.

Students needed to eliminate each other by hitting target weak points with orange balls. Inasa was the first to qualify when he immediately took out 120 students. That alone makes him a very serious threat in My Hero Academia.

Note: This article reflects the writer's personal views.

Edited by Sijo Samuel Paul