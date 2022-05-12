Mob Psycho 100 Season 3 official trailer reveals release date and more

After a long hiatus, Mob Psycho 100 fans have finally received an official trailer for Season 3, revealing a scheduled release date of October 2022.

Mob Psycho 100 has been stated to be one of the best Shonen anime that garnered a lot of praise for its endearing storyline, its distinctive concept of a world with espers, and its fascinating characters.

On May 12, 2022, Warner Bros. Japan has officially released a trailer for Mob Psycho 100 Season 3 and spiked up the anticipation of the fans regarding what comes next for Shigeo ‘Mob’ Kageyama.

Everything to know about Mob Psycho 100 Season 3

Season 3 of the series was already announced to be under production by Studio Bones and also received a teaser that comprised of scenes from its previous seasons. However, Studio Bones has finally returned with Season 3, announcing its release in October 2022 with an official trailer featuring all the key characters in the series who will be playing a pivotal role.

Although the exact date for the release remains undisclosed, fans can expect the season to start streaming at the end of the first week. The episode count has also not yet been revealed. However, looking at its previous seasons, one can expect 12 to 13 episodes.

Here’s a brief synopsis of Mob Psycho described by the production house, Studio Bones:

"Kageyama Shigeo, a.k.a. "Mob," is a boy who has trouble expressing himself, but who happens to be a powerful esper. Mob is determined to live a normal life and keeps his ESP suppressed, but when his emotions surge to a level of 100%, something terrible happens to him! As he's surrounded by false espers, evil spirits, and mysterious organizations, what will Mob think? What choices will he make? The anime, based on the original story by ONE, the idol of the webcomic world and creator of One-Punch Man, is coming your way with animation by leading animation studio Bones!"

What can fans of Mob Psycho 100 expect from Season 3?

The finale of Season 2 was all about the enthralling long-awaited fight between the protagonist and the main antagonist. After Toichiro broke his limit of 100% and turned himself into a live bomb capable of wiping out the entire city, Mob redirected the power and saved everyone.

Dufort @DufortZX Its amazing how the Broccoli Tree in Mob Psycho 100 is just the P5 Holy Grail executed in an infinitely better context Its amazing how the Broccoli Tree in Mob Psycho 100 is just the P5 Holy Grail executed in an infinitely better context https://t.co/6JDL1Tdtdb

Toichiro finally admitted his crimes, and to make amends for his mistakes, he surrendered himself and was taken into custody. Toichiro also apologized to his son Sho. The episode ended with the emergence of the Divine Tree, which grew out of a broccoli seed that Mob was carrying in his pocket.

The series has been faithful to the manga, with Seasons 1 and 2 covering 12 volumes out of 16. Season 3 is left with only four volumes to cover "Divine Tree Arc," "Telepathy Mini-Arc," "???% Arc," and the epilog, which will finally drop the curtains of the Mob Psycho 100 saga.

