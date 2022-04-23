10 strongest espers in Mob Psycho 100

Mob Psycho 100 comprises powerful espers with exceptional psychic abilities that make them unstoppable forces. Most of these espers have naturally awakened their psychic powers, while some have harnessed and stolen from others to assimilate their capabilities.

Be it Electrokinesis, Pyrokinesis, Telepathy, or Teleportation, these espers possess some of the most exhilarating powers. Here are some of the most powerful characters in the Mob Psycho 100 anime who hold much greater prowess thanks to being espers.

Espers in Mob Psycho 100 ranked

10) Matsuo

Matsuo is said to be the weirdest yet one of the most potent espers. He is a former member of the Claw in the supposed upper echelon “Scar” division. He is regarded as weird due to his keen interest in keeping evil spirits as pets and naming them after desserts.

He captures these spirits and feeds them with his power to make them follow his every command and do his bidding. Matsuo’s psychic abilities rely on these spirits, which he uses in multiple ways.

Each spirit has different capabilities, ranging from the weakest to the strongest.

9) Megumu Koyama

The most reckless of all Scar members, Megumu Koyama, is known for his all-muscle and no-brainer personality. Whether he had to beat a kid with his bare fists remorselessly, he would do it without giving it a second thought.

In combat, Koyama resorts to using just his brute strength, where he will punch his targets with his rapid blows and knock the living daylights off them.

After unleashing his psychic powers, his physical capabilities get enhanced to a more formidable level. After activating his Telekinetic Helix, Koyama is capable of piercing through powerful psychic barriers with just his lethal strikes.

8) Sho Suzuki

Despite being the son of Toichiro Suzuki, Sho didn’t comply with his father’s world domination plan and decided to stop his father all on his own. He is a responsible person, but sometimes, he overestimates his powers and capabilities by believing he can quickly overpower his father.

Sho might not be as powerful as the likes of his father or Mob, but he certainly has immense, overwhelming psychic skills that he inherited from his father. He has been able to store energy within himself for months and years, like his father, and unleash it in one devastating move called the Charge Bomb.

7) Ritsu Kageyama

Ritsu is the younger brother of Mob, who doesn’t possess the same overwhelming feats. However, Ritsu starts developing his own Telekinetic abilities, capable enough to send people flying away in a blink.

Although he first needs Dimple’s help to achieve such ability, he becomes independent over time.

Like his elder brother, Ritsu also possesses a hidden percentage that spikes up to 100%, and at this power level, he is capable enough to rival Mob.

6) Teruki Hanazawa

Teruki started as an antagonist, but after encountering Mob, he changed his motives and even considered the latter his greatest rival. Being one of the most powerful Espers, Teruki is pretty good at handling the members of Claw with ease.

He used to overestimate his powers initially, but better late than never, he understood he was not the center of the world and started learning from others to hone his psychic prowess. Teruki is a swift learner, as he can replicate the techniques of others by just having a glance at them a couple of times.

5) Katsuya Serizawa

Katsuya Serizawa was formerly a member of Claw’s Super 5. Before disbanding, he was a massive devotee of Toichiro Suzuki and thought of him as his savior. Even Toichiro believed him to be the strongest esper capable enough to rival him, as the latter managed to catch an attack at 3% by the former, which was praiseworthy.

He possesses an extremely powerful psychokinesis ability that he channels through his umbrella and turns into a weapon. Katsuya can use his umbrella by releasing destructive energy balls at long ranges as well as a formidable melee weapon. Serizawa can also shield himself by opening his umbrella.

4) Ryo Shimazaki

Ryo Shimazaki is one of the most powerful members of Claw’s Ultimate 5 who thinks of himself as the second strongest in the organization. He can overwhelm stronger opponents without a sweat with just his basic esper abilities. Shimazaki is also one of the few espers who can use two psychic skills at once.

His most potent feat is his “Mind’s Eye,” which enhances his extrasensory perception. In this state, he can discern all the attacks coming at him and locate the vital spots of his enemies with relative ease.

3) Toichiro Suzuki

Toichiro Suzuki is one of the most powerful espers, also the founder and leader of Claw. He always carries a stoic disposition and rarely shows any of his emotions.

Toichiro is driven by just one goal, world domination, as he lost the meaning of humanity itself and doesn’t care about the lives of others.

He possesses a plethora of powerful psychic abilities. Even Mob, at 100%, was unable to defeat Toichiro in a one-on-one fight. Besides Mob, Toichiro is the only esper who can absorb and transfer psychic abilities.

2) Keiji Mogami

Before turning into an evil spirit, Keiji Mogami was once the strongest esper before his death, widely acclaimed for being “The Greatest Psychic of the 20th Century.” He was once a good person who tended to help innocents, but he started building up negativity inside him after some time, which turned him into a cold-hearted person.

Even Dimple being the strongest spirit, persuaded Mob and Reign to leave the area when it sensed that the evil spirit they were after was Mogami. Once he possesses a person, he can unleash his wrath, which is genuinely terrifying for his opponents.

1) Shigeo “Mob” Kageyama

Mob is undoubtedly the strongest esper in the entirety of Mob Psycho 100. Despite being the strongest esper, he hesitates to use his powers unless it’s to protect someone.

He has a tremendous capacity to store psychic energy, which he primarily uses to fuel his existing powers.

Mob can transfer his Psychic abilities at 100% to both espers and non-espers. After reaching his limit at 100%, he uses his enhanced powers that depend on the emotions he feels.

Mob can also break his limits and reach ???% albeit at the cost of being extremely stressed out or when his physical vessel gets destroyed. In this state, he loses control and enters a berserk mode.

