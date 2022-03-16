10 strongest anime characters with psychic powers

Apart from all the given powerful abilities in the anime world, characters who can efficiently use their psychic powers are known to be formidable forces of nature. These characters’ psychic abilities vary from lifting a gigantic mountain to blowing up an entire planet.

They are also blessed with exceptional Extrasensory Perception, through which they can read and alter the thoughts of their opponents.

Powerful anime characters known for their proficiency in psychic abilities

10) Yuu Otosaka - ‘Charlotte’

Yuu Otosaka as seen in the anime Charlotte (Image via P.A. Works)

Yuu Otosaka is the primary protagonist of Charlotte. He has the ability to possess anyone for 5 seconds. After entering into his target’s body, Yuu’s body turns into a state of suspended animation.

After possessing the target’s body, even for a mere 5 seconds, with absolute control over all the senses, he can do anything he wishes.

9) Lelouch vi Britannia – 'Code Geass'

Lelouch vi Britannia as seen in the anime Code Geass (Image via Sunrise Animation Studio)

The Eleventh Prince of the Holy Britannian Empire and the leader and founder of the Black Knights, Lelouch vi Brittania, alias Lelouch Lamperouge, is a highly intellectual person.

After C.C. bestowed the power of Geass upon Lelouch, he manifested the ability that gives him “The Power of Absolute Obedience.” Through this, he can control others’ minds by just making eye contact.

8) Kaede - ‘Elfen Lied’

Kaede, as seen in the anime Elfen Lied (Image viaArms Studio Guts)

Kaede suffers from Dissociative Personality Disorder. She becomes Nyu in her amnesiac form, where she can’t comprehend anything around her, and Lucy in her mad form, where she becomes an unstoppable maniac.

In her latter form, Kaede can manifest several telekinetically generated invisible limbs that she uses to manipulate the objects around her. She can also use these limbs to infect male humans with a virus that causes their children to be born as Diclonius (evolved human species, capable of using psychokinetic abilities), like her.

7) Hitoshi Shinso - ‘My Hero Academia’

Hitoshi Shinso, as seen in the anime My Hero Academia (Image via Studio Bones)

Hitoshi is a student at U.A. High School and an anti-hero of My Hero Academia. He possesses one of the strongest quirks known as “Brainwashing,” with which he can take total control of any person he desires.

However, the quirk will only get activated when the person he wants to take control of responds to him. After trapping the person with his quirk, Shinso can restrict their movements and speech.

6) Kyousuke Hyoubu – ‘Zettai Karen Children’ (Psychic Squad)

Kyousuke Hyoubu as seen in the anime Zettai Karen Children (Psychic Squad) (Image via Studio SynergySP)

Kyousuke Hyobu has been a protagonist as well as an antagonist. However, in the main series, Zettai Karen Children, he acted as the central antagonist.

Hyobu can acquire Esper (Psychic) powers of anyone who dies around him, which gives him an arsenal of abilities.

Kyousube has abilities like Electrokinesis, Psychometry, Pyrokinesis, Hypnosis, and Teleportation, making him the strongest character in the series.

5) Hiei - ‘Yu Yu Hakusho’

Hiei as seen in the anime Yu Yu Kyousuke Hakusho (Image via Studio Pierrot)

Hiei is one of the main characters in Yu Yu Hakusho. He is known for charging at his enemies without analyzing any strategies and overwhelming his opponents with his sheer brute strength and immense speed.

He has a plethora of enhanced combat abilities, but the most terrifying one is the power of the eye on his forehead, called the Jagan.

With this eye, Hiei can use psychic abilities like Telekinesis, Telepathy, remote viewing, and he can also erase the memory of his target. In Jagan’s awakened form, Hiei can bind powerful curses to paralyze his opponents.

4) Shisui Uchiha – 'Naruto'

Shisui Uchiha as seen in the anime Naruto (Image via Studio Pierrot)

Shisui is acclaimed as the prodigy and the strongest shinobi of the Uchiha clan. He is renowned for the epithet Shisui of the Body Flicker, as he can use the Body Flicker technique quite efficiently, which makes him incomprehensibly fast.

Shisui was majorly known for his Dojutsu Kotoamatsukami, which granted him the ability to cast a Genjutsu to control the minds of his enemies.

He was able to use this technique on anyone around his field of vision. By trapping the victims in this Genjutsu, the user can make them do anything, and the victim will feel like they are doing this of their own free will.

3) Tatsumaki – ‘One Punch Man’

Tatsumaki as seen in the anime One Punch Man (Image via Studio Madhouse)

Known by her hero name Tornado of Terror, Tatsumaki is the S-Class Rank 2 Pro Hero of the Hero Association. She is the most powerful psychic in the series.

Tatsumaki, with her psychic abilities, has control over both aspects of combat. Be it defense or offense, it’s not easy to pin her down.

She is capable of lifting multiple gigantic boulders and tossing them at high speed. Tatsumaki can also create psychic barriers to defend herself from powerful attacks.

2) Shigeo Kageyama – ‘Mob Psycho 100’

Shigeo Kageyama as seen in the anime Mob Psycho 100 (Image via Studio Bones)

Shigeo might look like a dumb, good-for-nothing kind of individual, but when he goes mad, the chaos he wreaks becomes inexplicable. Shigeo possesses psychic abilities which act on his negative emotions.

The enhanced potential of his psychic abilities is dependent on the emotions he feels when he reaches his limit of 100%.

Shigeo has a plethora of psychic abilities like Astral Projection, Spiritual Awareness, Telekinesis, and Chlorokinesis. He can also absorb and transfer Psychic Energy to both Espers and Non-Espers.

1) Saiki Kusuo – 'The Disatsrous Life of Saiki K'

Saiki Kusuo as seen in the anime The Disastrous Life of Saiki K. (Image Via J.C.Staff)

When it comes to being the god of psychic abilities, Saiki Kusuo takes the higher seat at the table. Saiki was born with supernatural psychic abilities like telekinesis, hypnosis, mind control, memory alteration, size augmentation, shapeshifting, clairvoyance, bilocation, and elemental manipulation.

Having all these abilities at one’s disposal it is obvious that a person would go mad and attain God complex. However, in Saiki’s case, he just wants to live a normal life without anyone’s interference. His psychic powers are too strong for him to control, and for that, he wears two antennas on his head to suppress them.

Note: The list is not in any particular order and reflects the writer’s individual opinions.

