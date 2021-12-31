10 anime where the main character is hated by everyone

Many anime protagonists are supposed to be charming to the audience. However, that doesn't necessarily mean that they are loved by their fellow characters. This article will list 10 anime characters who receive more hate than love.

10 anime in which the main character is despised

1) The Misfit of Demon King Academy

Anos Voldigoad (Image via Silver Link)

Anos Voldigoad is more than an average high school student. This anime protagonist is the reincarnation of a demon known as the "Demon King of Tyranny". Anos was feared in his previous life for his immense prowess and ruthless treatment of his enemies. As a misfit in high school, Anos is shunned by his peers for being of mixed-blood.

2) Food Wars

Sōma (Image via Sentai Filmworks)

Sōma from the Food Wars anime announced to his entire class that he would be the best cook at his high school's orientation ceremony. Immediately following this event, Sōma's image plummetted amongst his peers. Not only was he resented for his arrogance, but making such a statement put a target on his back for the competition.

3) Beastars

Legoshi (Image via Netflix)

Despite his gentle nature, Legoshi is feared because he is a predator. His herbivore peers stay out of the reach of his claws and fangs. His carnivore peers look down on him for being so passive even though he's a wolf. Even though he puts forth a lot of effort to make himself trustworthy, his fellow students test him at every turn.

4) Sword Art Online

Kirito (Image via Aniplex of America)

Anime protagonist Kirito entered the world of Sword Art Online with more experience than most of his fellow players. As a beta tester, he was able to explore the game before it was released to the public. His peers develop stereotypes about the beta testers, remarking that they think they're better than everyone else. Almost every time that someone discovers that Kirito was a beta tester he catches heat for it.

5) Chivalry of a Failed Knight

Ikki Kurogane (Image via Silver Link)

Itki Kurogane is a student at an institution that trains Mage-Knights. At the beginning of the anime, he had no particular talent for magic. He is aptly called the "Failure Knight" or the "Worst One" by his peers. He even starts off on the wrong foot with his roommate.

6) Tokyo Ghoul

Ken Kaneki (Image via Funimation)

Kaneki of Tokyo Ghoul had trouble existing between two worlds. As a human who became a One-Eyed Ghoul, Kaneki had a lot of learning to do. Criticized by his peers for being gentle and weak, this anime protagonist had a hard time adapting to his new life.

7) Naruto

Naruto alone (Image via Viz Media)

Anime fans are familiar with Naruto's character arc. However it is true that in the beginning of the anime, Naruto is despised and feared by his fellow villagers. Carrying the demon fox that wreaked havoc on the village is a heavy burden to carry. Even though he was an innocent child, it was a long time before anyone other than Master Iruka showed affection towards Naruto.

8) Yu Yu Hakusho

Yusuke Urameshi (Image via Funimation)

Street punk Yusuke Urameshi can't catch a break. His school administrators hate his guts, his love interest can't stand his personality, and the closest thing he has to a friend is his punk rival, Kuwabara. Yusuke dies trying to save a child. That selfless action was so far out of character for him that even the Underworld wasn't prepared for his arrival. At the beginning of this anime, it's Yusuke against the world (and the underworld). As he begins his Spirit Detective career and hunts down demons, the target on his back only increases in size.

9) Hellsing Ultimate

As a nearly immortal being and bloodthirsty killer, Alucard is deeply feared by enemies and allies alike. This man is the most powerful member of the Hellsing Organization. As a vampire who hunts down other vampires, Alucard garners much resentment throughout his journey.

10) Elfen Lied

The protagonist of this anime is a Diclonius (mutant human) named Lucy. The Diclonius possess psychokinetic abilities and are armed with invisible blades called vectors. The unusual horns on Lucy's head draw unwanted attention to her. Lucy gains notoriety for killing anyone that makes her feel threatened. Her monstrous strength means that she is not only shunned, but also feared.

