8 anime characters who can beat Naruto

Uzumaki Naruto is the main protagonist of the Naruto series. He is one of the strongest characters in anime. He is also the strongest and most loved character in the series. Very few can come close to his level in terms of strength.

The seventh Hokage has shown some incredible feats of strength in the anime. He was able to keep up with Kaguya Otsutsuki, the strongest character in the series. He fought against Madara Uchiha and Pain, who had Godly powers. But there are characters in other anime who could be stronger than him.

8) Kaguya Otsutsuki (Naruto)

Kaguya was the strongest antagonist in the Naruto series. (image via pierrot)

In the Naruto series, Kaguya Otsutsuki was the main and most powerful villain. She is also the strongest female character in anime. Kaguya came to Earth to obtain the fruit of the God tree. She developed unrivaled chakra reserves and power after eating the God Tree fruit.

Her chakra reserves are much larger than Naruto's, and her ability to absorb chakra is terrifying. Although he was successful in defeating the Rabbit Goddess, he did it with the help of Sasuke, Sakura, and Kakashi. If Naruto had to face Kaguya on his own, he would have lost and been killed.

7) Korosensei (Assassination Classroom)

Korosensei travels at a speed of Mach-20 (Image via Lerche)

Korosensei is the anti-hero of Assassination Classroom. The octopus-like creature got his superpowers because of an experiment that went wrong. Korosensei is incredibly fast and is one of the smartest characters in anime.

Naruto puts tremendous strength in his attacks to take down his opponents. However, his attacks won't work on Korosensei, as he only takes damage when hit by anti-sensei material bullets/knives. The Nine-Tails Jinchūriki's attacks will totally fail against Korosensei. On the other hand, Korosensei is a much smarter being and was a pro assassin. So, he might be able to beat the Hokage.

6) Light Yagami (Death Note)

Light Yagami is the protagonist of Death Note (Image via Madhouse)

Light Yagami does not have any superpowers that would help him in combat situations. Yet Light is one of the most powerful anime characters. Light can kill anyone by just writing their names in his Death Note.

The protagonist of Death Note will never be able to keep up with the Nine-Tails Jinchūriki in a fistfight. Fighting is not the strength of Light, but his Intelligence is the strongest weapon that he possesses (besides the Death Note of course). If Light manages to avoid confrontation with Naruto, he will certainly be able to kill him without breaking a sweat.

5) Shigeo Kageyama (Mob Psycho 100)

Enter caption Mob has incredible psychic powers (image via Bones)

Mob is the main protagonist in the series Mob Psycho 100. He is just another overpowered anime protagonist. He lacks physical strength but his true ability lies in his phenomenal psychic powers.

The seventh Hokage may outclass Mob with his strength and speed, but he might not be able to do much about Mob's psychic abilities. Naruto's lack of experience in fighting unconventional opponents like Mob might put him at a disadvantage.

4) Saitama (One Punch Man)

Saitama is the most powerful character in his show. Saitama is known to finish his opponents with a single punch. Both the characters have incredibly fast speed and superhuman strength.

As the name of the anime suggests, Saitama has beaten almost all of his opponents with a single punch. Fans never saw Saitama struggle against any of the supervillains in the show. It shows how overpowered Saitama is and would make a formidable opponent for a powerful character like Naruto.

3) Giorno Giovanna (JoJo's Bizarre Adventures)

Giorno is the main protagonist of part 5 of JoJo's Bizarre Adventures (Image via David Productions)

Giorno is the main protagonist of part five of JoJo's Bizarre Adventures series. He is one of the strongest characters in the series. Mostly due to his ability, Gold Experience, and Gold Experience Requiem.

The stand allows him to create and manipulate life. It also reverses any action that could cause any harm to Giorno. His ability also causes the opponent's willpower and action to turn to zero. Against opponents like Naruto, this power will be very useful. The stand is also capable of unleashing a barrage of punches, which Giorno uses with the intent to kill.

2) Son Goku (Dragon Ball)

Naruto is one of the strongest characters in anime, but can he beat Goku though? Guess not. When it comes to strength, only a few characters come close to him. Goku is the strongest mortal warrior in his universe.

Goku's abilities reach other levels when he achieves the divine speed and precision of the Super Saiyan God and ultra instinct transformation. Goku gains enough power to obliterate multiple planets at once. He becomes way more powerful than him and could beat him in a snap of a finger.

1) Zeno (Dragon Ball Super)

Zeno's powers are beyond comparison with any other character (Image via Toei animation)

Zeno is the most powerful character in Dragon Ball Super. His power was so great that he could easily obliterate anyone who had been granted immortality with the Super Dragon Balls.

Zeno possesses the power to erase, which allows him to obliterate anything with a few balls of blue magical energy. Zeno can destroy an entire universe with this power. These feats of Zeno have been shown in the manga. The Hokage had already faced God-like beings, but Zeno's might is beyond God-level. Zeno has the power to finish him in the blink of an eye.

Defeating Naruto is not the easiest of tasks, but these characters are strong and smart enough to pull off the task.

So this is a list of eight characters who can beat the seventh Hokage. Who else do you think should have been on the list? Mention them in the comments.

