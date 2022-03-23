Why Naruto is the best Anime of all time

Naruto is arguably the most loved anime of all time. It is a masterpiece that would easily make it into anyone's top 10 list. The series is one of the longest with more than 700 episodes. However, it never seems tiring or boring watching this artwork.

While some fans might argue about the filler episodes breaking the pace or continuity, this doesn't seem to be a huge issue as the series has legendary arcs like the Chunin Exam arc or the Pain's Assault arc. Many other factors make this legendary anime one of the greatest.

In this article, we will discuss the factors that make Naruto the best anime of all time.

What makes Naruto the best anime of all time?

Naruto is the perfect protagonist.

Uzumaki Naruto, the perfect protagonist, is one of the most well-written characters in anime. The story of Naruto Uzumaki is inspirational and quite emotional. As he was never readily accepted by many people in the village, he was always left out and had a rough childhood. This is what inspired him to work harder to become the Hokage one day.

Unlike many shonen anime protagonists, Naruto's goal was quite realistic and meaningful. That's what kept fans attached to him in his journey to becoming the Hokage. Fans grew up alongside their protagonist and witnessed Naruto's journey, which was an emotional ride.

Naruto has all the qualities required to be the ideal protagonist - he never gives up on his friends, his determination is unparalleled, and he is funny (I guess that's one quality required). He would do anything to make peace with his opponents and that's what makes him one of the most lovable characters in the series.

Fans grew up with the characters

As I mentioned earlier, fans grew up with the characters of the series. The show introduces all of its main characters at the very beginning of the series. All these characters are quite relatable to kids and as they grow, they understand and love the characters even more. This is where Naruto has outdone any other show.

The show has done a great job in writing, it has great teachings about peace, friendship, the ideal world, and morals, supported by legendary quotes like:

A person grows up when he’s able to overcome hardships. Protection is important, but there are some things that a person must learn on his own. - Jiraiya

If you don’t like your destiny, don’t accept it. Instead have the courage to change it the way you want it to be. - Naruto

The villains are well-written

Naruto has plenty of great and unforgettable villains. The show features a bunch of memorable villains who have unique motivations, interesting powers, and great origin stories.

Arhaan Qureshi @scram_Arhaan Wake up to reality! Nothing ever goes as planned in this world. The longer you live, the more you realize that in this reality only pain, suffering and futility exist." -Madara uchiha Wake up to reality! Nothing ever goes as planned in this world. The longer you live, the more you realize that in this reality only pain, suffering and futility exist." -Madara uchiha https://t.co/mqw25lbNjW

Uchiha Madara, Uchiha Obito, Pain, Zabuza, and Uchiha Itachi are among the show's most well-written villains. It wasn't just their skill as ninjas that made them great characters, but their ideology is what makes them influential characters.

The soundtrack hits the spot

The Naruto series has some of the best music of all time. Naruto's OST is a blend of two totally different styles, traditional Japanese music, and modern rock, which makes some truly amazing and memorable music. Naruto's themes and openings include absolute bangers such as Blue Bird, Silhouette, Sign, and many more.

Naruto's OST also includes some of the best relaxation music and sad music that any anime could ask for.

The action is extreme

It would be difficult to dull the conflicts on a planet full of ninjas who have mastered the skills of diverse ninjutsu. Thankfully, this isn't a problem, since Naruto boasts some of the most exciting and innovative fights in the genre thanks to the amazing concepts employed in the series.

Add in some awesome choreography that pulls these themes together and makes them work in tandem with some wicked martial arts-inspired combat.

Art-Eater ➡️⬇️↘️🐲👊 @Richmond_Lee @SirDemiface I'd go as far as to say Naruto had the bigger influence on Western animation too. Specifically, Norio Matsumoto and his INCREDIBLE fight scenes did. His work on Naruto inspired countless kids to go into animation. He set the standard for action that everyone still follows today! @SirDemiface I'd go as far as to say Naruto had the bigger influence on Western animation too. Specifically, Norio Matsumoto and his INCREDIBLE fight scenes did. His work on Naruto inspired countless kids to go into animation. He set the standard for action that everyone still follows today! https://t.co/7SaAHYDLQo

This was first shown in the Chunin Exams arc. However, as the anime progressed, the fights became even better in Pain's Assault Arc and reached a peak during the Fourth Shinobi World War.

The side cast

The series features one of the most prominent side casts with well-written characters like Sasuke Uchiha, Kakashi Hatake, Jiraiya, Gaara, and Shikamaru Nara. It is indeed the best when it comes to a strong side cast.

The side characters have their own stories being told in the anime, which makes these characters relevant and more lovable. Kakashi and Sasuke are some of the most popular characters of all time.

Naruto is one of the best manga of all time and has also inspired many other creators. The anime has set high standards for any anime. It covers every aspect of life beautifully and no other anime embodies better values of willpower, hard work, and rise above the pain better than Naruto.

