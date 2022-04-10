10 strongest Jinchurikis in Naruto of all time, ranked

In Naruto, the Jinchuriki are human vessels that possess a strong chakra reserve to constrain and seal Tailed Beasts within them. The person inheriting a Tailed Beast must be compatible with handling its powers. Few individuals with a special kind of chakra are naturally adept at being Jinchuriki like the Uzumaki clan members.

Tailed Beasts are simply the physical manifestation of pure chakra. So, Jinchuriki can draw its chakra by force or by forming a symbiotic relationship with their Tailed Beast and take only what chakra is offered to them. By merging their powers with their Tailed Beast’s chakra a Jinchuriki becomes the most formidable force that can’t be subdued easily.

This article will feature ten Jinchuriki, known to be the strongest of all time in Naruto.

Jinchuriki in Naruto ranked from weakest to strongest

10) Yugito Nii

Yugito Nii (Image via Studio Pierrot)

Yugito was made the Jinchuriki of Two Tails, Matatabi, at the tender age of two. She also had the ability to fully transform into Two Tails with ease. Being a Fire Release user, with her Tailed Beast’s natural affinity with fire, she had tremendous control over its blue flames.

Mastering her Tailed Beast at a very young age, she was capable of drawing enough chakra from it to form an enormous fireball that could destroy an entire building with a single shot.

9) Roshi

Rōshi transformed into Son (Image via Studio Pierrot)

Roshi was one of the strongest Shinobi of Iwagakure, who was made Jinchuriki for Four Tails, Son Goku. With his Lava Release combined with his Tailed Beast ability, he was capable of dominating his opponents in numerous devastating Lava Style techniques. In combat, he used to spew molten lava rocks and fire them at unprecedented angles that weren’t easily dodgeable by his opponents.

Roshi, by coating himself with armor of lava, attained an impenetrable defense that could burn anyone who would come into contact with him. The armor also enhances his physical powers, where he can damage or burn his opponents from afar with his Taijutsu.

8) Yagura Karatachi

Yagura Karatachi as seen in the anime (Image via Studio Pierrot)

Yagura was the Fourth Mizukage of Kirigakure and the Jinchuriki of Three Tails Isobu. He is known for his tyranny, which earned Kirigakure the title of Bloody Mist. Yagura made Jinchuriki of Three Tails at a very young age and he was capable of mastering the beast in little to no time.

Yagura was able to transform into Version 2 easily and in this state using a Tailed Beast Ball was a child’s play for him. When two of the Akatsuki members tried to constrain Yagura, one paid the price with his death. The other person was the infamous Itachi Uchiha who tried to flee from the spot by engulfing Yagura in Amaterasu.

7) Gaara

Gaara was made the Jinchuriki of One Tail, Shukaku, even before he was still in his mother’s womb. Since his childhood, Gaara has been treated as the ultimate weapon for his village. As a child, he was capable of eliminating multiple shinobis in one fell swoop.

Although Gaara didn’t have the utmost control over his Tailed Beast, he was capable of controlling the sand to a greater extent. Even after Shukaku was removed from his body, that didn't hinder his power and strength, and he still continued to inflict fear in the hearts of his enemies.

6) Killer B

Killer B in the anime (Image via Studio Pierrot)

Unlike his predecessors, Killer B developed a strong bond by befriending the Eight Tails, Gyuki, and had a complete control over it. B’s capabilities are such that once Minato Namikaze stated that B is stronger even without his Tailed Beast.

He can easily access Version 1 and switch to Version 2 without a sweat, and if needed, he can fully transform into Eight Tails. In this form, B can fire multiple Tailed Beast Balls at once, and can also compress them all into one powerful variant strong enough to dominate a Ten Tails Beast Bomb.

5) Minato Namikaze

Minato became the Jinchuriki of Nine Tails, Kurama, shortly before his death. With the Dead Demon Seal, he cut the Nine Tails in two halves and sealed one Yin half within himself and the other Yang half into his son, Naruto.

He didn’t have time to exhibit his Jinchuriki prowess while he was alive, but after getting reincarnated, he got instant access to Nine Tails Chakra Mode. Moreover, he mastered all of its abilities expeditiously. After assimilating the chakra of Nine Tails, Minato’s unmatched feat of being the fastest and the strongest Shinobi, was enhanced to a whole other level.

4) Madara Uchiha

After sealing the Ten Tails within his body, Madara became an invincible beast himself. Even the combined powers of the entire Shinobi Alliance weren’t enough to stop him. Only those Shinobi who have used all of Eight Gates and the power of Six Paths had the chance to withstand his havoc.

In his Jinchuriki mode, he attained overwhelming abilities like instant regeneration and nullifying the ninjutsu of others. Even without the Ten Tails power, Madara was the strongest Shinobi in the history of Naruto, that only the likes of Hashirama Senju can defeat.

3) Obito Uchiha

The Ten-Tails' Jinchūriki (Image via Studio Pierrot)

Obito was raised as a weapon for Madara Uchiha for his Infinite Tsukyomi plan. During the Fourth Great Ninja War, he became a Jinchuriki after he assimilated the entire Ten Tails within his body. With an overflowing chakra reserve, he gained powerful feats like instant regeneration, enhanced speed, and monstrous strength.

He was strong enough to recreate an incomplete version of Six Path of Sage’s divine blade Sword of Nunoboko. Although he started as the greatest late bloomer by the end of the series, he became one of the strongest Shinobi in the Naruto franchise.

2) Naruto Uzumaki

Naruto and Kurama (Image via Studio Pierrot)

Naruto was made Jinchuriki of Nine Tails when he was just an infant. Although he didn’t have a complete control over his Tailed Beast, with the help of Killer B, he befriended Kurama and mastered its abilities. Even though he only had the Yang half of Kurama, he had access to a massive overflowing chakra, enough to share with an entire Shinobi Alliance.

Naruto and Kurama share the strongest bond out of all the Jinchuriki. Moreover, in the aftermath of the Fourth Great Ninja War, he received chakra from all the Tailed Beasts, which increased his chakra reserve and also granted him a fragment of their abilities. Naruto is the only medium through which all of the Tailed Beasts can communicate with each other.

1) Hagoromo Otsutsuki

Hagoromo Otsutsuki (Image via Studio Pierrot)

Hagoromo Otsutsuki was the first Jinchuriki ever in Naruto. After defeating his mother, Kaguya Otsutsuki, beside his brother Hamura, and sealed the Ten Tails within himself. Sometime later, Hagoromo, with his Creation of All Things Technique, separated the Ten-Tails into nine Tailed Beasts.

Where other Jinchuriki would die after getting separated from their Tailed Beast, Hagoromo was able to survive for a few months due to the life force the Ten Tails left behind. Hagoromo is undoubtedly the strongest Jinchuriki in the entirety of Naruto.

