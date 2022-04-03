7 Strongest Water Release users in Naruto

Water Release is one of the most powerful Basic Nature Releases in Naruto. The users of Water Release are proficient in both aspects of combat by asserting their dominance offensively as well as withstanding other elemental attacks with defense. Water Release is stronger than Fire release but weaker than Earth Release.

It can become more powerful if combined with other Nature Releases. The Shinobis of Kirigakure have a natural affinity with this Nature Release and they possess a plethora of capabilities that would overpower others. Here is a list of fabled Water Release users in Naruto who are known for putting their enemies in deep water.

7) Zabuza Momochi

The Demon of the Hidden Mist, Zabuza Momochi was one of the strongest Shinobi of Kirigakure and also the most dominant member of the Seven Ninja Swordsmen in Naruto. He was highly skilled with his Water Release as he could perform multiple techniques all at once without any difficulty.

As seen, during his fight with Kakashi, Zabuza trapped the former in his Water Prison Technique and simultaneously attacked the rest of Team 7 with his water clones. The most notable technique of Zabuza was his Water Dragon Bullet Technique which required him to use 44 hand seals to perform it, the most to ever be seen used for one Jutsu.

6) Suigetsu Hozuki

Suigetsu is the Shinobi from Kirigakure who has garnered the title “Second in Coming to the Demon” due to his capabilities that resemble Zabuza Momochi. He is the younger brother of Mangetsu Hozuki, who was hailed the strongest Shinobi that Kirigakure ever produced.

As a member of the Hozuki clan, Suigetsu possesses a natural affinity with Water Release and could transform his entire body into a liquid form and return back to solid at will. He can also alter his body by increasing the size of his arm to land a destructive blow on his opponents. With his Hydrification Technique, Suigetsu can transform into a giant wave to fight opponents larger than him.

5) Yagura Karatachi

The Fourth Mizukage, Yagura Karatachi, is regarded as the most ruthless leader of Kirigakure in Naruto. Due to his reign of terror, his village earned the title of “Bloody Mist”. Yagura was made Jinchuriki of Three-Tails Isobu at a very young age and took no time in mastering his Tailed-Beast, which exhibits his Kage prowess.

Yagura carried a special club that he used to incorporate with his Water Release Jutsu to perform an arsenal of deadly techniques. His most noteworthy Water Release ninjutsu, which he often used in conjunction with his club, was the Water Mirror Technique, which can reflect attacks by rotating the mirror 90 degrees.

4) Mei Terumi

Meri Terumi is a unique individual in the Naruto franchise who naturally possesses two Kekkei Genkai. She became the Fifth Mizukage of Kirigakure shortly after the tyrannical reign of Yagura Karatachi ended. Mei is proficient in Fire, Water, Earth, and Lightning Release.

During the fight between the five Kages against Madara Uchiha, she single-handedly extinguished the Great Fire Destruction with her Water Formation Pillar with ease. Whilst performing this technique, she concurrently used the same water to execute her Water Dragon Bullet Technique, a feat that her counterparts could not achieve.

3) Gengetsu Hozuki

Gengetsu was the Second Mizukage who was hailed as the strongest Shinobi of Kirigakure. He was skilled in Fire, Lightning, Water, and Earth Releases along with the Yin and Yang Release. As a notable member of the Hozuki clan, Gengetsu was capable of liquefying his entire body and returning back into a solid form without any difficulty.

He was also capable of using the Hozuki clan’s signature Water Gun Technique to shoot highly compressed water droplets through his index fingers. This technique is capable enough to pierce through a sand clone. Gengetsu’s Water bubble carried a tremendous force that could strike down his enemies with greater force and speed.

2) Kisame Hoshigaki

Kisame was one of the strongest Seven Ninja Swordsmen in Hidden Mist. Due to his terrifying appearance and unparalleled skillset, he earned the title “Monster of the Hidden Mist.”

He carried the most powerful sentient sword called Samehada. Kisame was a prodigy in Water Release techniques as he was capable of engulfing the entire battlefield with a large body of water instantly.

Upon placing his hand on the surface of the water, he could easily manifest five ferocious sharks that have the potential to rip apart any target easily. He was capable of creating a gigantic dome of water and after fusing his sentinel sword, he embodied a shark-like appearance and gained immense strength and agility.

1) Tobirama Senju

The Second Hokage, Tobirama Senju was one of the most powerful shinobi in the history of Naruto. In his lifetime, he was hailed as the fastest Shinobi with an unmatched prowess in ninjutsu. Tobirama was proficient in all Five Basic Natures along with the Ying and Yang Release.

Unlike other Water release users, Tobirama was capable of manifesting large quantities of water without any water source nearby. With his Water Severing Wave, he spewed a highly pressurized water stream that was powerful enough to slice the roots of the God Tree.

