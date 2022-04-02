10 Kekkei Genkai with only one user in the entirety of Naruto

In the Naruto franchise, there are three types of Kekkei Genkai: Dojutsu, Nature Releases, and the third one, which doesn’t have a name to it. The users of Kekkei Genkai are more formidable than others, as these powers are affiliated with specific clans and are passed down from generation to generation.

Due to their unique feat, which makes them a greater threat to their enemies, others get rid of them by annihilating their entire clan. However, some of the members survive and remain to be the only users of their Kekkei Genkai in the entire Shinobi World.

Top 10 Kekkei Genkai in Naruto with only one user

10) Swift Release

Swift Release: Shadowless Flight as seen in Naruto Shippūden the Movie: The Will of Fire (Image via Studio Pierrot)

The true Nature Transformation of Swift Release is still a mystery, but others speculate that it might be related to Wind Release. Hiruko was the only known user of this mysterious Kekkei Genkai.

He was born with no abilities, so to compensate for that, he developed the Chimera Technique, which allowed him to obtain his target’s Kekkei Genkai by merging his body with them.

Although Hiruko was capable of using many Kekkei Genkai, the most unique one he had in his possession was his Swift Release. Kekkei Genkai granted him the ability to move at a blinding speed that even a powerful Taijutsu user wouldn't defeat if they were unable to match up to its speed.

9) Typhoon Release

Typhoon Release: Great Consecutive Bursting Extreme Winds as seen in the anime Naruto (Image via Studio Pierrot)

Typhoon Release is said to be the strongest form of Wind release. The leader of the Lightning Group, Nowaki, was the only user of Kekkei Genkai, who also went by the name Fushin. With Typhoon Release, he was able to manifest powerful winds that could even cover up an entire island.

Nowaki was also capable of increasing the intensity of the winds, which not only overpowered Sasuke’s Fullbody Susanoo but also forced it on the defensive. Nowaki’s Kekkei Genkai can conjure powerful vortexes that decimate everything in its path.

8) Jugo’s Clan’s Kekkei Genkai

Jūgo's Sage Mode as seen in the anime Naruto (Image via Studio Pierrot)

Jugo’s clan doesn’t have a family name for them and their origin remains unknown. His clan’s Kekkei Genkai is one of its kind, as its users were capable of using natural energy without any Senjutsu training. Jugo being the only member of his clan is capable of using his Kekkei Genkai to its utmost limit.

Jugo can alter its body parts to weapon-like appendages like huge arms and modified legs to gain speed. He was also capable of transferring his Senjutsu Chakra to another individual at his will.

7) Shikotsumyaku

Kimimaro as seen in the anime Naruto (Image via Studio Pierrot)

Shikotsumyaku is a Kekkei Genkai that only a few members of the Kaguya clan were capable of manifesting. Kimimaro was the only surviving member of the clan who was proficient in using Shikotsumyaku with ease. Users of this ability can manipulate their skeletal structure and produce an endless supply of bones throughout their bodies.

These bones can cut anything and shield its users from any kind of attack. Kimimaro was also capable of making his bones denser to increase their cutting power and endurance.

6) Ranmaru’s Kekkei Genkai

Ranmaru's Kekkei Genkai Dojutsu as seen in the anime Naruto (Image via Studio Pierrot)

Ranmaru possessed a unique Dojutsu Kekkei Genkai that granted him abilities similar to a Byakugan. With these eyes, Ranmaru’s visual perception and analytical prowess increased as he was able to read the inner thoughts of others and could also see through their chakra flow.

Although Ranmaru’s body was weak after he was under the tutelage of Raiga, working with the latter in unison made him a powerful individual. Raanmaru has the ability to detect life signatures and was also capable of bringing anyone back to life by transferring part of his own life force with them.

5) Ryuzetsu’s Kekkei Genkai

Ryuzetsu performing Dragon Life Reincarnation as seen in the anime Naruto (Image via Studio Pierrot)

Ryuzetsu possessed an unnamed Kekkei Genkai that allowed her to perform Reincarnation Ninjutsu. She was Anbu from Kusagakure, who was hailed as a genius by her childhood friend Muku. Ryuzetsu was proficient in using Fire Release and was able to imprison anyone with her Heavenly Prison.

One of Ryuzetsu's most notable feats was her unique Kekkei Genkai, which granted her the ability to perform Dragon Life Reincarnation. With this technique, the user can restore a person’s life force, albeit at a cost of their own.

4) Mud Release

A depiction of Mud Release in Naruto (Image via Studio Pierrot)

Every Shinobi believed the very existence of Mud Release to be a myth. Similar to Wood Release, Mud Release too uses Water and Earth elements, which is why it is considered to be a powerful Kekkei Genkai. Ameyuki was the only person capable of using this Kekkei Genkai and before he died, he deposited an enormous quantity of mud in the Valley of Lies.

However, this Kekkei Genkai technique was powerful in restricting the movements of the targets and even drowning them in the ocean of Mud.

3) Scorch Release

Pakura as seen in the anime Naruto (Image via Studio Pierrot)

Scorch Release is performed when the user combines the Wind and Fire release. Pakura was the only Kunoichi who possessed this Kekkei Genkai. With her Scorch Release, she was able to evaporate all the moisture inside her target’s body, which leaves them as a dried-up corpse.

During the Fourth Great Ninja War, she performed her Scorch Release: Extremely Steaming Murder on Allied Shinobi Forces and killed them in a short period of time. Pakura’s Great Steaming Explosive Blast was enough to blast and incinerate a large portion of the forest.

2) Ice Release

Demonic Mirroring Ice Crystals as seen in the anime Naruto (Image via Studio Pierrot)

The Yuki clan was affiliated with the Ice Release Kekkei Genkai. The entire clan was massacred and the only person who survived was Haku. He later became a subordinate under Zabuza Momochi, who was one of the famed Seven Ninja Swordsmen.

Haku was able to perform Demonic Mirroring Ice Crystals, which surround his targets with mirrors, where he can travel from one mirror to another while consecutively attacking his targets. Haku also used his Ice Release to defend himself from explosive tags by creating a large ice dome.

1) Crystal Release

Crystal Release: Jade Crystal Labyrinth Technique as seen in the anime Naruto (Image via Studio Pierrot)

Crystal Release users have the ability to convert any matter into crystals. As seen in the anime, Guren was the only known user of this Kekkei Genkai. Users of Crystal Release can manifest crystallite weapons out of moisture present in the air or a physical object.

With her Kekkei Genkai, Guren was able to imprison her targets by crystallizing them down to their cellular level with her Crystal Release: Jade Crystal Prison Technique. Users of this technique can also trap their enemies in their gigantic labyrinth, where even a Byakugan user would get lost.

