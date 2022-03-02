Every Sage Mode user in Naruto, ranked from weakest to strongest

Towards the end of the Naruto series, the Sage Mode technique became highly famous, and fans couldn't get enough of it. However, not every character could do so, and each character's Sage Mode differed considerably.

Sage Mode drastically enhances the physical abilities of a shinobi. This allows the user to harness the natural energy around them, which increases their power and overall combat abilities. Let's look at some of the series' most robust Sage Mode users.

Naruto: Some of the strongest Sage Mode users in the series

8) Jugo

Jugo hails from a clan whose kekkei genkai allows them to harness or collect natural energy instinctively. He can use the collected senjutsu to transform parts of his body and can also transfer his senjutsu to others.

However, when he transforms into his final state, Jugo cannot control himself and is mentally unstable. He showcased his abilities against Raikage in Naruto.

7) Jiraiya

Geth @PurpleGeth The sage mode reveal after Jiraiya gets plowed 40 feet into the wall is drawn out and dramatic. Significantly better than it's manga equivalent which is hampered by the fact we read panels much faster than we watch. The OST is also very effectively used here and throughout the ep The sage mode reveal after Jiraiya gets plowed 40 feet into the wall is drawn out and dramatic. Significantly better than it's manga equivalent which is hampered by the fact we read panels much faster than we watch. The OST is also very effectively used here and throughout the ep https://t.co/EfqP52S0Kc

Jiraiya is arguably the strongest of the three legendary Sannin. Fans witnessed Jiraiya as the first character to use Sage Mode. However, Pervy Sage cannot harness natural energy to enter Sage Mode.

He summoned Fukasaku and Shima to collect natural energy and was strong enough to take down three parts of Pain. Jiraiya did not perfect this technique in the series.

6) Kabuto

Maxiuchiha22 @maxiuchiha22z

Kabuto Yakushi (Sage Mode) Cards



#忍ボル Naruto x Boruto Ninja Voltage UPDATEKabuto Yakushi (Sage Mode) Cards Naruto x Boruto Ninja Voltage UPDATEKabuto Yakushi (Sage Mode) Cards#忍ボル https://t.co/AAUsdjS87n

Kabuto’s Sage Mode is hugely underrated and is often overlooked in the Naruto series. He has Jugo’s kekkei genkai to constantly harness natural energy, heal from Karin, and liquefy his body because of Suigetsu.

If we take his knowledge of various jutsus and Edo Tensei into account, he is one of the most versatile Sage Mode users on this list.

5) Minato

In his base form, Minato was a force to be reckoned with. He did not use Sage Mode when he was alive simply because he was strong enough to defeat his enemies, and it consumed too much chakra.

But during the War arc, Minato showed just how powerful he was in his Sage Mode. Minato could have reached incredible speeds using Sage Mode while performing techniques like Flying Raijin.

4) Hashirama

Hashirama Senju is one of the most powerful characters in the Naruto series. While the show didn’t explain how he obtained Sage Mode, fans believe he obtained it because of his gifted ability to harness natural energy around him or that he learned it in the Shikkotsu forest.

Either way, his Sage Mode transformation enhances his already powerful and unique Wood Style kekkei genkai.

3) Madara

, @Jubiruto Thoughts on Uchiha Madara's Sage of the Six Paths mode? http://t.co/v0uEn4Aq3q Thoughts on Uchiha Madara's Sage of the Six Paths mode? http://t.co/v0uEn4Aq3q

After Madara’s Rinne Rebirth, he entered Sage Mode by carefully absorbing Hashirama’s Senjutsu energy and balancing it inside his body.

His Sage Mode gave him enough power to defeat Bijus, Sasuke, Naruto, and Gaara. He was able to beat every single Tailed Beast using Limbo.

2) Naruto

Six Paths Sage Mode is considered the strongest Sage Mode in the series. Naruto was powerful in this state and gained a level of understanding about various jutsus that could not be compared to others.

He also harnessed the powers of every Tailed Beast, and this ability was a divine gift from Sage of Six Paths, Hagoromo Otsutsuki himself.

1) Hagoromo

Hagoromo is undoubtedly the most robust character here. He had Rinnegan and Sharingan, which gave him many abilities.

However, he learned to use Sage Mode by the Great Toad Sage, Gamamaru, to defeat his mother. Hagormo’s Sage Mode was so strong that he, along with Hamura, defeated their mother and the Ten Tailed Beast.

