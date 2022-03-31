8 most popular Naruto waifus, ranked

The Naruto series has been going on for years. There is an abundance of characters from various anime episodes, movies, manga chapters, and novels. Despite Kishimoto claiming he cannot write good female characters, many fans have to disagree.

There are many unforgettable female characters in Naruto, and a few of them have been called 'waifus' by the fandom. Typically, the term waifu refers to a female character in an anime or manga adored by many fans.

Here is a ranked list of the 8 most beloved female characters in Naruto, from the most liked to the least famous.

8 waifus in Naruto from most to least popular

1) Hinata Uzumaki (Hyuga)

Hinata using her Byakugan in Boruto (Image via Studio Pierrot)

Hinata was one of the first female characters introduced in Naruto. Fans watched as she grew from a shy, insecure little girl to a confident, courageous adult.

Fans consider her to be an amazing waifu since she is willing to do whatever it takes to protect those she loves. When Pain invaded and destroyed Konoha, Hinata did not hesitate to take him on despite the gap in power between the two.

Her graceful taijutsu technique is another amazing quality of Hinata's. She is the strongest Hyuga Clan member in the series and is considered a master of Gentle Fist Taijutsu.

2) Sakura Uchiha (Haruno)

Sakura as she appears in Boruto (Image via Studio Pierrot)

Despite being hated throughout most of the Naruto series, Sakura in Boruto is loved by everyone. In Boruto, she is the head of Konoha's medical department and the Director of Konoha's hospital.

Her status as the greatest medical ninja in the world also makes her a waifu of many fans. Tsunade taught her everything she knew, and Sakura took that knowledge and used it to create even better medicines and healing techniques. Shin Uchiha even had her kidnapped because he heard stories of her incredible achievements in medicine.

The brute strength she displays also makes her a favorite character. During the battle against Kaguya Otsutsuki, she was able to tear up large sections of the earth and take out hundreds of Ten-Tails clones with one attack, and when she fought Shin Uchiha, her taijutsu technique was much more refined than ever before.

3) Ino Yamanaka

Ino in Boruto (Image via Studio Pierrot)

Ino has incredible beauty and brains. Many fans consider her to be one of the most beautiful characters in the Naruto series and she is incredibly skilled.

She works as both a botanist and as the leader of the Konoha Barrier Team. Her leadership and genius application of her signature Yamanaka Clan Jutsus allows Konoha to maintain intensive 24/7 security.

4) Temari Nara

Temari is a powerful shinobi from Sunagakure, but she moved to Konoha in order to start a family with Shikamaru. Ever since she was introduced in Naruto, fans have loved Temari.

While Madara was fighting the Allied Shinobi Forces in the desert, Temari was the first shinobi to land a direct attack on him. When fans saw this, they went berserk. Temari fans used this to back up why she was the best female character in Naruto.

In Boruto, she is a strict yet caring mother towards Shikadai. She makes sure he is always doing what he is supposed to do. Fans adore Temari's no-nonsense motherly nature.

5) Konan

Konan in Naruto Shippuden (Image via Studio Pierrot)

Konan was a kunoichi from the Hidden Rain Village and one of the three founding Akatsuki members.

Her most impressive Jutsu is the Paper Person of God Technique. When Konan used this Jutsu against Obito, she disguised six billion explosive tags as background scenery with enough skill that even Obito's Sharingan could not notice anything. Jaws dropped during this scene. Fans were freaking out about this incredible feat, and the people who did not like Konan before loved her now.

6) Delta

Delta in the Kara base (Image via Studio Pierrot)

Delta is a member of Kara, the main antagonist in Boruto. More specifically, she is in a "Kara Inner." This means she has immense strength as a result of Amado modifying her body with Scientific Ninja Tools.

Fans weren't sure how they felt when they first saw Delta. They thought she might be all talk and no action, but when she fought Naruto, all doubts disappeared. Although the battle resulted in her losing, fans were incredibly impressed with how long she lasted against the Seventh Hokage.

7) Tenten

Despite her lack of screentime, Tenten is a highly loved character in Naruto, and many consider her to be a good waifu.

Fans were very interested in her ninja weapons fighting style before the introduction of large, flamboyant power-ups. She is capable of raining hundreds, and possibly thousands, of kunai, shuriken, and other weapons down on an enemy with a single scroll.

Because of her potential, fans were disappointed when they did not get to see more of Tenten. She would easily be considered a more popular waifu if she was featured in the show more often.

8) Guren

Guren in Naruto Shippuden (Image via Studio Pierrot)

Despite being a filler character, Guren is one of the best female characters in the series.

Guren had a very rare Kekkei Genkai, Crystal Release. This Nature Type made her a hard shinobi to deal with during missions. She can quickly summon and control the crystals she creates. This allows her to trap shinobi and construct obstacles that impede others.

Fans love the potential of Crystal Release and how Guren used it in the show. Many believe Guren could have become one of the strongest characters in the series if her character had been canon and explored more.

Note: The article reflects the writer's own views.

Edited by R. Elahi