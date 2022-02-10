5 Naruto characters Hinata can beat with ease (and 5 she never will)

Hinata is a supporting character in the Naruto series. She hails from the Hyuga clan and wields the Byakugan Doujutsu. Her specialty is in Gentle Fist which is a modification of Taijutsu since all of its moves are close range and hand-to-hand combat.

While she is an impressive shinobi who can beat a good number of characters, she certainly isn’t the strongest. This article looks at how she fares against some of the characters from the series.

Note: The list is in no particular order.

5 characters that Hinata can beat in the Naruto series

1) Shino

Shino’s fighting style could cause a lot of trouble to Hinata since he is a ranged fighter. However, Hinata is aware of his move set given that he had been her teammate for a long time. Her ability to use Byakugan would decide the match and tilt the scales in her favor. Hinata would win against Shino if she maintained a close distance and took him out quickly by attacking vital chakra points.

2) Mizuki

Mizuki is someone who lost to Genin Naruto. He’s not that strong and given how much Hinata progressed during the course of Naruto Shippuden, she would be able to defeat him with ease. Her 8 Trigrams 64 Palms would overwhelm the likes of Mitsuki and win the battle in an instant.

3) Tenten

Tenten is yet another character whose fighting style could prove to be difficult to deal with. Despite Hinata being a close-range fighter in the Naruto series, her physical abilities and Byakugan will play an important role in this fight. Hinata can reduce the range rendering Tenten’s ranged weapons useless. Hinata’s Gentle Fist style would take Tenten out, winning the battle.

4) Kiba

Kiba and his dog Akamaru pair up and strike their opponents in the Naruto series. While this might cause trouble for regular shinobis, Hinata’s Doujtusu gives her a near 360 degree view which will be quite helpful if the pair attacked her from different directions. Her 8 Trigrams Palm Rotation is exceptionally good for defense which can counter the attacks thrown at her. Therefore, Hinata will have no problem beating her former teammate.

5) Iruka

Hinata would easily beat Iruka in Naruto. Hinata, during the first chunin exams, was able to keep up with Neji. However, he ended up defeating her shortly. That was a good indication of Hinata’s powers in her base form. Given how well she progressed towards the end of the series, she would be easily able to take out Iruka. Since she could easily beat Mizuki who defeated Iruka, she would win the battle if the two characters faced off.

5 characters that can beat Hinata with ease in the Naruto series

1) Naruto

Naruto is the Nine Tail Jinchuriki which means that his chakra reserves are way higher compared to Hinata. His ability to link up with Kurama makes him ridiculously stronger compared to Hinata. Since he’s an Uzumaki, his regenerative powers and life forces are high which gives him better endurance in battles. The outcome of this battle is clear and the protagonist would easily win against Hinata.

2) Sasuke

Sasuke Uchiha has the Sharingan which enables him to read Hinata’s moves. Despite her prowess in Gentle Fist, Sasuke’s speed and power would overwhelm her easily. He developed a Susanoo which showcases his prowess in jutsu and chakra control. The battle will likely be over fast as Sasuke would make quick work of Hinata.

3) Obito

Arthur Fleck @dro221 We all thought obito used the rinni tensai to revived Madara #SIKE ! ,Obito becomes the Ten Tails Jinchūriki. We all thought obito used the rinni tensai to revived Madara #SIKE! ,Obito becomes the Ten Tails Jinchūriki. https://t.co/8EuIk0PLOt

Obito was the Ten Tail Jinchuriki in Shippuden. His powers levels are so vast that they cannot be compared to the likes of Hinata. She only has her Byakugan which could allow her to dodge some of his attacks as she would be spending all of her resources trying to dodge his attacks. One Ten Tail Beast Ball could end this battle in an instant.

4) Neji

Neji clearly beat her during the earlier episodes of Naruto. His ability to use the Byakugan and his prowess in Gentle Fist was far superior compared to Hinata. Neji’s ability to strike the vital points while being able to defend attacks makes him ridiculously strong. He was able to dodge almost every hit that she intended on landing. The instructors had to intervene as he could have killed her with his next move.

5) Madara

Madara was one of the strongest antagonists shown in the series. He was literally able to summon two meteors which shows his level of strength. This individual also had the Rinnegan which is one of the most powerful Doujutsus shown in the Naruto series. He was so strong that he was able to push Hashirama to his absolute limits. There is no way a being of this power level would lose to Hinata.

Demon Slayer's new episode is finally out! Follow us on Twitter for the latest updates.

Edited by Siddharth Satish