8 most unique uses of Kekkei Genkai in Naruto

Kekkei Genkai is basically a Bloodline Limit, a unique ability that is only accessible to certain clans in Naruto. Kekkei Genkai users have an edge in battle compared to the average Shinobi. Only a few of them are passed down between generations of the clan like the Dojutsu’s, which are considered to be the powerful variants of Kekkei Genkai.

Although there is a plethora of Kekkei Genkai in the series, here is a list of a few of them that stand out for their most unique uses in Naruto.

8 Kekkei Genkai known for their unique uses in Naruto

8) Jugo’s Clan’s Kekkei Genkai

Jugo, as seen in the anime (Image via Studio Pierrot)

While not much is known about the members of Jugo’s clan or even their family name, they possess a fascinating ability to absorb natural energy from their surroundings. Although it would take a considerable amount of time and practice to use the natural energy through Senjutsu, Jugo’s Clan seemed to have no trouble, as they were born with the capabilities.

The most unique ability of their Kekkei Genkai is that their body secretes special fluids which create bizarre weapon-like appendages. Moreover, in this state, their body becomes more durable, and they gain a general increase in strength, agility, and endurance.

7) Crystal Release

Crystal Release: Jade Crystal Prison Technique (Image via Studio Pierrot)

The actual nature that comprises the Crystal Release element is still unknown. The only known user of Crystal Release in Naruto is Guren, a kunoichi of Hidden Sound. Users of this Kekkei Genkai can transform physical to moisture in the air into crystallite weapons.

The most peculiar yet unique ability of this Kekkei Genkai is that Guren can imprison her opponent by crystallizing them down to their cellular level with her Crystal Release: Jade Crystal Prison Technique. If the crystal imprisoning the victim gets shattered, it would eventually kill them.

6) Lava Release

Dodai's Lava Release: Rubber Ball (Image via Studio Pierrot)

Most Nature Releases are alike in Naruto, but Lava Release can vary from user to user in its form. Each user of this Kekkei Genkai has developed a unique version of it that grants them an advantage in attack as well as defense.

Although there are numerous forms of Lava Release in Naruto, the most unique one is Dodai’s Lava Release: Rubber Ball. Using this, Dodai creates a rubber sphere around the object to protect it, and the structure is durable enough to take heavy blows.

5) Magnet Release

Puppet of the Third Kazekage (Image via Studio Pierrot)

Users of Magnet Release Kekkei Genkai can manipulate objects by generating magnetic force applied to a substance and using it for various purposes. The most powerful known user of this technique was the Third Kazekage.

In front of a puppet-style user, the Third Kazekage’s Iron Sand can nullify the puppet’s movements and can also turn them against their own user. This use of the Magnet Release is considered to be one of the noteworthy Kekkei Genkai in Naruto.

4) Explosion Release

Deidara's Clay Creations as seen in the anime (Image via Studio Pierrot)

While the name itself says it is all about the Kekkei Genkai’s devastating nature, Explosion Release is one of the most enthralling abilities in Naruto. A well-versed user of this ability was Deidara, who was known for his plethora of variations in Explosion Releases like C0, C1, C2, C3, and C4.

Deidara's most unique ability was to use his Kekkei Genka to create surreal clay creatures. His creations ranged from tiny microscopic creatures to Tailed-Beast-sized Dragons, and for transportation, he used to travel on a huge bird which also gave him an advantage in battles with flight.

3) Byakugan

Byakugan, as seen in the anime (Image via Studio Pierrot)

One of the Three Great Dojutsu, Byakugan, which is also known as the “All-Seeing White Eye,” is the most prominent Kekkei Genkai of Hyuga Clan as well as the Otsutsuki Clan. Byakugan's wielders have 360 degree field vision with a small blindspot at the back of their neck above the first thoracic vertebrae.

The most unique ability of the Byakugan would be its powerful sight, which grants the user the ability to monitor its target or the object far from the range of normal vision.

2) Wood Release

Wood Release: Hokage-Style Sixty-Year-Old Technique: Kakuan Entering Society with Bliss-Bringing Hands (Image via Studio Pierrot)

The Wood Release is one of the strongest Nature Releases which was most commonly as well as magnificently used by Hashirama Senju. It is unknown if the Kekkei Genkai occurred in any Shinobi naturally, as it became impossible to use this ability without infusing Hashirama cells.

The most unique and powerful ability of Wood Release is the Hokage-Style Sixty-Year-Old Technique: Kakuan Entering Society with Bliss-Bringing Hands. This ability was used to suppress a Tailed-Beast’s chakra.

1) Rinnegan

Rinnegan, as seen in the anime (Image via Studio Pierrot)

Rinnegan is said to be the most powerful Kekkei Genkai in Naruto. Rinnegan grants its users an arsenal of abilities that have the capability to turn the tides in battle. Users of this Dojutsu can also utilize the Six Paths Technique, and they can demonstrate god-like powers with it.

Rinnegan's most unique ability is Chakra Edible Creations, in which the user can turn the body of their opponent into a Chakra-filled edible. When eaten, the user gains monstrous powers, and they also transform into demonic-like beings.

Edited by Siddharth Satish