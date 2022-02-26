5 Naruto characters who were unbearably boring (& 5 we couldn't get enough of)

While Naruto has introduced a vast array of characters, a good chunk of them have given fans some of the most memorable moments in the series. However, not all characters are fun to watch.

Let’s take a look at some of the most fun characters that have appeared in the series.

Disclaimer: The article contains spoilers.

Some of the most boring characters in Naruto

1) Tenten

Tenten barely got any screen time in Naruto, and when she did, it wasn’t all that great. The writing for this character was poor and her personality seemed one-dimensional. The character had a unique fighting style that could have been explored in a much better manner.

2) Hinata

Hinata is a strong Shinobi and a user of the Byakugan. The character design, in terms of personality and traits, was quite plain, and the interactions with other characters weren’t all that interesting.

During the early stages of the series, it was nice to watch her take a stand and put up a fight against Neji, who constantly bullied her. But other than that, there aren’t many such interesting instances.

3) Sakura

The Naruto community can be quite divided when it comes to Sakura. However, a good chunk of the fanbase found Sakura’s interactions quite annoying simply because she was extremely hot-tempered.

While she is a strong Shinobi who activated the Strength of a Hundred Healings, her personality wasn’t something that fans were fond of. During the earlier parts of the series, she was quite selfish and shallow, which could be inferred from the interactions she had with Naruto and Sasuke.

4) Neji

It is no surprise that Neji is on this list simply because he was poorly handled as a character. He was extremely strong and skilled, but his personality was quite plain. Fans weren’t really interested in the interactions he had. He was barely relevant during the earlier parts of the series.

Based on Neji’s past and his strength, he had a ton of potential to become a great character. Kishimoto himself revealed that Neji’s death merely served as a catalyst to bring together Naruto and Hinata.

5) Konohamaru

Fans found Konohamaru annoying simply because he was a snotty kid with a big mouth and constantly tried to pick a fight against those who would have obliterated him with ease.

It’s hard to imagine a kid having an identity crisis for being called the Hokage’s grandson when he was just eight years old. He was just a supporting character that didn’t have an effect on the overall plot.

Some characters that fans absolutely love in the series

1) Itachi

It’s very rare to find those who detest Itachi Uchiha. Those who have watched the entire Naruto series are big fans of this character. He was a powerful character who was extremely mysterious during the earlier parts of the series.

His realistic views of the world and the ability to question things that are wrong makes him a fun character. Some of his dialogues are well-written, making him an enjoyable character to watch.

2) Kakashi

Kakashi is lazy and has a very laid back attitude which makes him fun to watch. He is humorous and portrays himself as someone who’s not serious. However, he is ridiculously strong and smart when he takes things seriously.

His interactions with Naruto are always entertaining and the Thousand Years of Death will always be something that fans will remember.

3) Jiraiya

Jiraiya is arguably one of the most loved characters in the series. He was Naruto’s mentor and played a huge role in developing the young boy’s skills. Jiraiya, who was respected and loved by his comrades, considered a father figure to the protagonist since he spent a lot of time training and giving him company.

Jiraiya’s death was one of the saddest deaths in the series.

4) Guy Sensei

It’s hard not to like Guy Sensei. He is extremely enthusiastic and considers Kakshi to be his rival. His interactions with Kakashi were fun to watch simply because his enthusiasm would not be reciprocated by Kakashi.

Guy was a great teacher who played a huge role in developing Rock Lee’s skills and overall combat abilities.

5) Tobirama

Tobiama’s hatred towards the Uchihas can be hilarious when Tobirama expresses it in a certain way. He never holds himself back when he’s criticizing someone even when they’re on a battlefield.

One would assume he’s the kind of person who would rush into a fight mindlessly. However, he’s quite intelligent and calculative while fighting.

He’s also responsible for inventing some of the most impressive techniques like Lying Raijin, Shadow Clone Jutsu and Edo Tensei.

Note: The list reflects the author’s opinions.

