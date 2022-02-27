5 Naruto mysteries that remain unsolved (& 5 that were debunked)

Throughout Naruto, many of the more attractive mysteries and unknowns are slowly revealed as the series progresses. Some fan-favorite unknowns, such as Kakashi Hatake’s backstory, end up getting revealed in Shippuden.

Others, however, are never answered in the original Naruto series and have yet to be addressed in Boruto, if they ever will be. One such example is how Hashirama Senju could’ve died so young to anyone but Madara Uchiha, given his power.

Hashirama’s death, four more Naruto mysteries that remain

1) Itachi’s illness

Itachi seen in his final moments (Image via Studio Pierrot)

While many fans have theorized on what could’ve killed Itachi Uchiha, Naruto’s author Masashi Kishimoto never gives a clear answer on what it exactly was. He suffered from a cough, implying some sort of respiratory disease or virus. By the time he was approaching his death, this had developed into coughing up a concerning amount of blood.

While fighting with Sasuke Uchiha didn’t necessarily help Itachi’s lifespan, it’s implied the latter wouldn’t have had much longer to live anyway. Whether a physical manifestation of his pain in killing the Uchiha or a genuine, respiratory-based sickness, something unknown killed Itachi early.

2) The Akatsuki rings

Replicas of each member's ring (Image via Kurakka/YouTube)

While not as significant as other mysteries, the Akatsuki rings do somewhat suffer from a Chekhov’s gun-based inadequacy. The principle of Chekhov’s gun states that details within a story or play will contribute to the overall narrative in some way and at some point.

For how much attention is focused specifically on the Akatsuki rings throughout Naruto, nothing ever comes of them beyond their base function. Perhaps this was all they were intended to be, but if this is the case, they’re given a suspicious amount of emphasized screen time.

3) How did Hashirama Senju die?

Hashirama seen during his own time (Image via Studio Pierrot)

Hashirama Senju and Madara Uchiha were said to be the two strongest ninjas of their time, with the former historically known as the God of Shinobi. Once the latter was beaten by the former, he spent the rest of his life hiding away to fulfill his grand plan.

Hashirama, meanwhile, became the first Hokage of Naruto’s Hidden Leaf Village. Yet, when he’s brought back with the reanimation jutsu (which brings people back in the form they were in at their death), he’s not much older than when fighting Madara.

What assassin or disease could’ve been clever or powerful enough to send Lord First to an early grave?

4) Kakashi’s mask

Kakashi wearing his trademark mask (Image via Studio Pierrot)

While an anime filler episode does reveal what he looks like without the mask, no reason is ever given for why Kakashi wears it. Even when getting his full backstory in Naruto Shippuden, nothing is said of why he wears the mask.

Although not an incredibly important mystery, it’s certainly a fan favorite.

5) Sakura’s Genjutsu

Sakura as seen in the Shippuden anime (Image via Studio Pierrot)

In both pre and post-time-skip Naruto, Tsunade and Kakashi are seen commenting on how Sakura Haruno’s specialty is Genjutsu. Yet, in Shippuden and beyond, she instead focuses on medical ninjutsu and raw fighting strength, never using Genjutsu.

Kakashi also implies the same skills which give her talent in medical ninjutsu translate well into Genjutsu. While not the biggest mystery in the series, it is confusing why Sakura never plays to strengths she’s clearly made out to have.

Kakashi’s backstory, four other Naruto mysteries resolved by the end

1) Itachi’s reasons

When Obito reveals to Sasuke and fans why Itachi killed his clan (which Itachi later confirms), it feels like one of Naruto’s biggest questions is answered. Fans had long speculated on why he wiped out every Uchiha but Sasuke, and why he looked so remorseful in the aftermath.

The fanbase was more than satisfied with the answer, which further exemplified to fans how fantastically written of a character Itachi was. While his little brother may not have been satisfied with the answer, fans definitely were.

2) Naruto’s parents

When fans finally discover Naruto’s parentage, it makes for two of the most defining moments in the series. The reveal of the Fourth Hokage being his dad was completely unexpected, and made his journey and dreams almost feel like destiny.

Meeting his mom, meanwhile, was an incredibly touching moment that nearly every fan related to.

Not only is this mystery answered by the series’ end, it’s done so in grand fashion, and makes for one of the show’s best reveals.

3) Kakashi’s backstory

For so many reasons, Kakashi’s backstory is incredibly satisfying for fans to see. His friendship/rivalry with Obito sets the stage perfectly for the series’ final moments, while also giving good reason for Kakashi’s distantness.

The family history of Kakashi being Minato’s student, then teaching his son Naruto is also incredibly welcome. All in all, this mystery’s resolution is arguably one of the most satisfying in the series.

4) Tobi’s true identity

In the latter half of the series, Tobi becomes a central character, at first to the story at large and eventually to Naruto’s growth. His identity remains a mystery, first claiming himself to truly be Madara Uchiha. This, however, is revealed to be a lie when the real Madara returns via the Reanimation Jutsu.

Eventually, it’s revealed that he is none other than Obito Uchiha, Kakashi’s old friend and ex-teammate, who he now must fight. This reveal, combined with his role in the rest of the story, makes for an incredibly satisfying reveal for nearly every fan of the series.

5) Pain’s true identity

When Jiraiya revealed with his dying breath that the real Pain wasn’t one of the Six, fans were scrambling to figure out his true identity. Eventually, he was revealed as the former student of the Pervy Sage, the Rinnegan-possessing Nagato.

The conversation between Naruto and Nagato that followed centered on their shared master and his teachings to them. Eventually, the true identity of Pain submits to the eponymous protagonist’s good-hearted nature, resurrecting the Leaf Village by sacrificing himself.

Note: This article reflects the author's views.

Edited by Ravi Iyer