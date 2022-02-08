8 most underrated clans in Naruto

During its course, Naruto has introduced a huge array of characters that belong to specific clans. Depending on the clan, the character would specialize in a certain set of jutsus whose knowledge would have been passed down to the newest generation.

While the show has laid a lot of emphasis on certain clans like the Uchihas, other clans didn’t receieve the attention they deserved. Some of these clans have produced strong individuals who are considered important when it comes to safeguarding the Konohagakure village.

Clans in Naruto that deserve more attention

1) Nara clan

The Nara clan is known for producing some of the smartest shinobis in the village. One of the finest representatives of this clan is none other than Shikamaru. Even at a young age, Tsunade often summoned him to discuss strategies with respect to the safety of the village. When Shikamaru grew up, he became Naruto’s trusted advisor who shared his opinions with the Hokage during tough situations. The Nara clan members are capable of manipulating shadows, making them a tough opponent to deal with.

2) Yamanaka clan

The Yamanaka clan is quite important to Konohagakure since this clan leads the Barrier Team. This team is responsible for maintaining a barrier and intercepting possible suspects who could cause problems for the village. The Yamanaka clan succeeds in sensory-type jutsus that are very important since they act as the first line of defense. Ino Yamanaka’s mind controlling capabilities have served her team well in multiple missions.

3) Sarutobi clan

Naruto @Naruto_Anime_EN

#NARUTO 2/8 - Happy Birthday to the Third Hokage, Hiruzen Sarutobi! 2/8 - Happy Birthday to the Third Hokage, Hiruzen Sarutobi! 🎉#NARUTO https://t.co/IHIQqluTrE

This is one of the most underrated clans in Naruto. This clan produced an extremely strong ninja who also happened to be a Hokage. Hiruzen was so strong that he was given the title of “God of Shinobi,” something that was given to only two other shinobis. He was one of the strongest shinobis Konohagakure had witnessed. This clan is particularly strong with the fire release Kekkei Genkai, who also boasts a large chakra reserve.

4) Chinoike clan

This clan is severely underrated in the Naruto series. This clan specializes in an interesting Kekkei Genkai known as Ketsuryugan which allows them to manipulate any form of liquid that is rich in iron content. Members of this clan can utilize their doujutsu and trap their opponents in Genjutsu which is said to be just as effective as the ones done by members of the Uchiha clan.

5) Aburame clan

This clan specializes in a very specific field as they are well-versed with insects. The insects they deploy have multiple purposes that include combat and recon. These insects are capable of sucking the chakra out of the opponents during combat. Some of these insects can also help track certain people by leaving a female bug on the target and using a male bug to track its exact location.

6) Kaguya clan

pandash99 BLM @pandash99



Kimimaro RIPPING OUT HIS WHOLE SPINE and USING IT AS A WEAPON ronnie˚«☆ @sefirozu which anime got you into anime which anime got you into anime I know i saw it in the manga first, but i fell in love with the medium at this momentKimimaro RIPPING OUT HIS WHOLE SPINE and USING IT AS A WEAPON twitter.com/sefirozu/statu… I know i saw it in the manga first, but i fell in love with the medium at this momentKimimaro RIPPING OUT HIS WHOLE SPINE and USING IT AS A WEAPON twitter.com/sefirozu/statu… https://t.co/d4Nwl36Xbh

This clan ceased to exist in the Naruto series and it seemed to have descended from Kaguya Otsutsuki. This clan specialized in a very unique Kekkei Genkai known as Shikotsumyaku. This allows the user to manipulate their bone structure which can be quite destructive if used properly. The last known member of this clan was Kimimaro who died during the Sasuke Retrieval arc.

7) Yuki Clan

Anime 🪴 @Gardenofanime ? Remember the time Naruto got catfished by Haku Remember the time Naruto got catfished by Haku 😭 ? https://t.co/2QX4RKGipP

Haku demonstrated his strength in the Naruto series and showed us what members of the Yuki clan were capable of. This clan specializes in Ice release Kekkei Genkai which is quite versatile in combat. Haku displayed his mastery of the Ice release by creating a dome of ice mirrors that trapped Sasuke and Naruto inside it.

8) Akimichi clan

The Akimichi clan is another underrated clan since its members can utilize their massive size on the battlefield. Compared to the Yamanaka and Nara clans, this clan boasts the highest level of strength which has been showcased by members such as Choji Akimichi. He was strong enough to fight the Gedo statue during the Fourth Great Shinobi War in the Naruto series.

Demon Slayer's new episode is finally out! Follow us on Twitter for the latest updates.

Edited by Siddharth Satish