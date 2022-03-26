5 Naruto conspiracy theories that may be true (& 5 that were simply a hoax)

Due to the Naruto series being long-running, it is prone to fans creating various conspiracy theories. They develop these theories to try and predict what will happen next.

However, some theories have no logic behind them, or they were convincing at the time but not anymore. At the same time, there are some good theories out there. These theories seem to have proper reasoning and could very well be true.

Either way, conspiracy theories are always interesting and trigger everyone to think deeper about the series.

Five Naruto conspiracy theories that may be true

1) Kakashi's mom was a member of the Inuzuka Clan

Kakashi has various summoning contracts with ninja dogs. In fact, throughout Naruto and Naruto Shippuden, he is shown working closely on missions with his ninja dogs.

The theory that Kakashi's mom is an Inuzuka Clan member stems from his having so many ninja dogs. In the show, typically, Inuzuka Clan members have ninja dogs. So there may be Inuzuka Clan DNA in Kakashi that allowed him to form strong bonds with these dogs very quickly.

However, Kakashi's mother has never been mentioned in the series, so fans may never know the truth.

2) Mitsuki has some relation to Toneri Otsutsuki

Since the beginning of Boruto, fans have shown surprise due to how similar Mitsuki looks to Toneri Otsutsuki.

His origin has been explained as he is a clone of Orochimaru and grew up in a lab. Although it is not confirmed, it is possible that Orochimaru mixed some of Toneri's DNA with his DNA when creating Mitsuki.

Mitsuki's hair is the same style and color as Toneri's, and his Snake Sage Mode looks quite similar to Toneri's Tenseigan Chakra Mode.

3) Orochimaru knew about Kara before everyone else

Although it has not been confirmed, this theory has some logic.

Since Orochimaru is an experienced researcher and scientist who is always trying to gain more knowledge, it makes sense that he would meet Kara.

He and Amado could have assisted Kara in his search for immortality. Meanwhile, he helped in the search for a perfect vessel. However, neither character has made any indication that this is so.

4) Kakashi never used Mangekyo Sharingan since it reminded him of Rin

Since Kakashi awakened the Mangekyo Sharingan, along with Obito, when he witnessed Rin die, this theory makes a lot of sense. Watching his teammate and very close friend die by his hand would have been enough of an emotional trigger to awaken the Sharingan's next form.

5) Sasuke only married Sakura to restore the Uchiha Clan

This theory sounds like it could be accurate, but it isn't very likely.

The first reason is that Sasuke and Sakura would have more kids than just Sarada. If the former really wanted to continue the Uchiha Clan, they could easily have two or three more kids.

Another thing is that Sasuke has been shown to be very affectionate towards Sakura many times. He loves her deeply, even though he may not be the best at expressing these feelings.

Five completely false Naruto conspiracy theories

1) Kashin Koji is Jiraiya

Many Boruto fans thought Kashin Koji was Jiraiya when he first appeared. He can use many of the techniques the latter was incredibly proficient at. The Rasengan, Toad Sage Mode, and Needle Jizo are just a few of those techniques.

He also has various summoning contracts with toads. The toads of Mt. Myoboku would have recognized his chakra if he went there, so it made sense at one point that Kashin Koji could have been Jiraiya.

But it has been confirmed, since Chapter 47 of the Boruto manga, that Kashin Koji is a clone rather than Jiraiya himself.

2) Shin Uchiha is actually Shisui Uchiha

Shin Uchiha was the main antagonist of the Sarada Uchiha Arc. He was a former test subject of Orochimaru who expressed much interest in the Uchiha Clan, but, more specifically, Itachi Uchiha. He cut off all ties with Orochimaru and went out on his own.

Many fans believed Shin could be Shisui Uchiha because they thought Orochimaru had retrieved him from the river and saved his life. He then experimented on him, causing him to change into Shin Uchiha. But that isn't the case, and Shin is just what was mentioned above, a test subject with some similar traits to Shisui.

3) Orochimaru is the Eight Tails Jinchuriki

Many fans had the idea that Orochimaru was the Eight Tails Jinchuriki. This was due to the Eight Branches Technique.

The Eight Branches Technique is Orochimaru's strongest snake-related Jutsu. When using this technique, Orochimaru transforms into a giant white serpent with eight separate heads and tails. Because of these eight heads and tails, fans thought he could have been the Eight Tails Jinchuriki.

However, it was quickly confirmed that he was not the Jinchuriki of the Eight Tails but rather Killer Bee.

4) Himawari will inherit Kurama after Naruto's death

Many fans expressed excitement over this theory. If Himawari inherited Kurama, she could easily be one of the strongest characters in the series.

Her prodigious natural talent and Kurama's chakra would have made her incredibly powerful. She may have been able to surpass Naruto, Sasuke, and various Otsutsuki Clan members.

However, this theory does not have much weight to it. There was no indication that Himawari would inherit Kurama from Naruto. Kurama has also left the series. He used up all of his chakra and disappeared, and it is improbable he will ever return.

5) Captain Yamato is Tsunade's son

Before fans fully understood Yamato's backstory, they thought he was Tsunade's son. At the time, it made sense since he was capable of using Wood Style Jutsus, and Hashirama always used them. Also, he was an orphan, and nothing was known about his parents.

However, there is no indication of him being Tsunade's son. And Yamato received his ability to use Wood Release from Orochimaru during his experiments with Hashirama cells.

Note: This article solely reflects the author's opinion.

