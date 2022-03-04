Boruto: Naruto Next Generations - Does Orochimaru ever have to change bodies again?

Every shinobi in Naruto and Naruto Shippuden knows Orochimaru. Stories of his morally corrupt endeavors were even passed on to the younger generation in Boruto: Naruto Next Generations.

Orochimaru's infamy is known to animanga fans throughout the world. Fans despise him because of his human experimentation, betrayal of Konoha, and lack of a moral compass. These same reasons are also why many have fallen in love with his character; he is a bad person but an amazing villain.

Despite his affinity for evil, it seems he has turned over a new leaf in Boruto: Naruto Next Generations. With the creation of his two sons, Log and Mitsuki, and the era of peace in Konohagakure, he has finally taken a step back from villainy and moved towards parenthood.

Note: This article reflects the opinions of the writer and contains major spoilers

Where did Orochimaru get his new body from?

With the use of the Living Corpse Reincarnation, Orochimaru has switched from body to body in hopes of achieving immortality. He even attempted to hijack the bodies of Itachi Uchiha and Sasuke Uchiha with this technique in order to get their Sharingan but failed both times.

After the Fourth Great Shinobi War and Kaguya Otsutsuki's subsequent defeat, Orochimaru acquired a number of white Zetsu bodies. He used the Living Corpse Reincarnation to transfer his soul into one of the bodies. Having perfected the body to suit his needs, he may have achieved his goal of immortality.

Does he ever have to change bodies again?

There is only one known way to kill white Zetsu bodies in the Naruto series (Image via Studio Pierrot)

White Zetsu bodies are immortal in terms of aging. No matter how long they live, their bodies will not age. This makes Orochimaru virtually immortal since he will never have to worry about his body getting old and withering away.

However, white Zetsu bodies are capable of being killed. This is seen during Naruto Shippuden when Sasuke uses his Susanoo to pierce White Zetsu, the Akatsuki member, with a chakra blade and incinerate it with the Amaterasu.

Because they are composed of mainly Hashirama cells, white Zetsu bodies are capable of healing themselves from wounds inflicted upon them. So the only way to kill Orochimaru's newest body is to incinerate him in a similar way Sasuke did to White Zetsu.

However, this is unlikely to happen since he boasts of being one of the most skilled shinobi in the series and is an extremely mischievous character. He has escaped various close calls with death before, thanks to these traits.

If Orochimaru is somehow wounded and dying, he can utilize the Living Corpse Reincarnation to once again transfer his soul into one of the white Zetsu bodies he has available.

Conclusion

The character's quest to learn everything there is to know about the world starts with gaining immortality. His new body might just be the key for him to go about this dream.

Hopefully, this time, he will approach his quest for knowledge with more morality than before.

SK Anime is now on Twitter & Facebook with updates on your favorite shows & manga, all in one place!

Edited by Rachel Syiemlieh