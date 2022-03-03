3 characters in Naruto who can beat Obito (and 3 who never will)

Obito was the shinobi of Konoha and a member of the Uchiha clan in Naruto. He was under the team of Minato Namikaze, the Fourth Hokage, alongside Kakashi Hatake and Rin Nohara.

During the Third Great Ninja War, Obito was believed to be dead after being crushed by a heavy boulder. He was saved by Madara Uchiha, who trained him for carrying his “Eye of the Moon Plan.”

During the Fourth Great Ninja War, he assimilated the power of Ten-Tails and became an indomitable force. He started as a late bloomer and became one of the strongest characters in the Naruto franchise.

He was indeed powerful enough to go head-on against most of the characters on the show, but there are few who could have defeated him with ease.

Top 3 characters in Naruto who can defeat Obito

3) Might Guy

Might Guy as seen in the anime (Image via Studio Pierrot)

The Konoha’s Green Beast, Might Guy is one of the strongest Taijutsu users in Naruto. Guy has the power of Eight Gates, which was taught to him by his father. He was proficient in opening all the Seven Gates. During the Fourth Great Ninja War, he opened his Eighth Gate against Madara Uchiha and was acknowledged by him as the Strongest Taijutsu Master.

As Guy was capable of driving the likes of Madara into the corner, he could easily defeat Obito in no time. Moreover, Obito’s Kamui would be useless against Taijutsu.

2) Sasuke Uchiha

Sasuke Uchiha as seen in the anime (Image via Studio Pierrot)

By the end of Naruto, Sasuke became the strongest Shinobi. After receiving Chakra from the Sage of Six Paths, he awakened his Rinnegan. He has an arsenal of deadliest jutsus that are capable of turning his opponent’s reality into their worst nightmare.

During the Fourth Great Ninja War, Sasuke overwhelmed Madara Uchiha to a great extent. Obito’s Kamui would have no effect in front of Sasuke’s Rinnegan, as it would let him enter other dimensions.

1) Kaguya Otsutsuki

Kaguya Otsutsuki as seen in the anime (Image via Ufotable)

Widely-renowned as the Mother of Chakra, Kaguya Otsutsuki was one of the most terrifying antagonists in Naruto. After consuming the chakra fruit from the Divine Tree, she received an incomprehensible chakra reserve, which made her equivalent to God.

As she was immortal, the only way to stop her was to seal her with the Six Paths of Yin and Yang seal. Even for Naruto and Sasuke, it was impossible for them to go against her all alone. Obito would have no chance of survival in front of Kaguya.

3 Naruto Characters Obito can defeat without a sweat

3) Gaara

Gaara as seen in the anime (Image via Ufotable)

Gaara was the shinobi of Hidden Sand and the son of the Fourth Kazekage in Naruto. He became Jinchuriki of One-Tails even before he was born. He was feared by his own nation as a monster, similar to Naruto. He eventually became the Fifth Kazekage and endeavored to be a powerful shinobi.

As Jinchuriki of One-Tails, he holds immense ninjutsu prowess. However, in front of Obito, who is a Ten-Tails Jinchuriki as well as an Uchiha member, Gaara is a weak opponent.

2) Nagato Uzumaki

Nagato Uzumaki, as seen in the anime (Image via Ufotable)

The Legendary Sannin, Jiraiya, believed Nagato to be the reincarnation of the Sage of Six Paths. With the powers of Six Paths of Pain, he became the unstoppable force that turned Konoha entirely to dust.

Nagato can put up a tough fight against Obito, but the latter possesses a much greater chakra reserve, which made him invincible at one point. Moreover, Obito knows all the secrets to Nagato’s power which can help him turn the tides even without entering Sage Mode.

1) Itachi Uchiha

Itachi Uchiha as seen in the anime (Image via Studio Pierrot)

Itachi was born a prodigy, who carried the Will of Fire instead of being rooted to his clan’s Curse of Hatred. He showed immense proficiency in all aspects of Shinobi and was loyal to his nation. His Susanoo was capable of wielding two powerful ethereal weapons, the Totsuka Blade and the Yata Mirror.

Although Itachi is regarded as one of the strongest Uchiha who ever lived, he still won’t manage to defeat Obito even by going all out.

