Why ninja ranks in Naruto are important

Those who have watched Naruto are quite familiar with the ranking system that is present in the Konohagakure village. This ranking system plays an important role and there are plenty of shinobis that fall under each rank.

The ranks are arranged depending on the overall skill of a shinobi and their ability to fight. The top-most position is Hokage, and this person is responsible for ensuring that the people of the village are protected. They also ensure to uphold a certain level of order within the village.

How the organizational system split in Naruto and what is the significance of the ranking system

There are multiple ninja ranks present in the Naruto series. The entire organizational system is in fact split into three categories, namely Regular Forces, Anbu, and Medical Team.

The Regular Forces are further split into the following multiple ranks: Academy Student, Genin, Chunin, Tokubetso Jonin, Jonin, and Kage.

The main reason for having these ranks in place is for optimizing and utilizing the resources they have based on the threat or the mission. Shinobis are trained at the academy and are placed in teams so that they can be assigned missions.

The missions vary quite a bit. Some call for reconnaissance, some call for rescue operations, and some call for neutralizing enemy threats.

The village assigns a ninja or a team based on the difficulty of the mission. Another reason why ninja ranks are important in Naruto is because of the fact that a hierarchical structure makes it easy for the village to function in an orderly manner. People are held accountable for their actions and the decision-making process is much more streamlined.

The governance of a village is extremely important when it has neighboring villages that pose a threat to the safety of its people. Having the most powerful shinobi overlooking the processes of the village is quite logical. The Kage also has advisors who play an important role in devising strategies for wars and diplomatic relations.

In Konohagakure, Naruto is the Seventh Hokage and has saved the village from potentially world-ending threats on multiple occasions. Shinobis at every rank play an important role in protecting the village and are therefore considered an integral part of Regular Forces.

