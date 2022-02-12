5 shinobis in Naruto who can beat Orochimaru easily (& 5 who never will)

During the earlier episodes of Naruto, Orochimaru was one of the main antagonists of the series. He was one of the three Legendary Sannins who were some of the strongest characters at the time.

He trained alongside Jiraiya and Tsunade back when he was a Konohagakure shinobi. However, he turned evil and was exiled from the village. Let’s take a look at how he fares against some of the characters from Naruto.

Note: The list is in no particular order.

Naruto: Characters that can beat Orochimaru

1) Madara

PainHub @Icece4ks_ "Man seeks peace, yet at the same time yearning for war... Those are the two realms belonging solely to man."~ Madara Uchiha "Man seeks peace, yet at the same time yearning for war... Those are the two realms belonging solely to man."~ Madara Uchiha https://t.co/EwesdIyj1m

Madara is arguably one of the strongest characters introduced in the Naruto series. His mastery of the Sharingan makes him a tough opponent. His Fire Release has more than enough destructive powers to inflict damage on Orochimaru.

His ability to summon two meteors shows his prowess in chakra control.

2) Obito

Obito is one of the strongest members of the Akatsuki clan. Naruto fans witnessed his destructive capabilities when he was the Ten Tail Jinchuriki. His Kamui was so strong that fans believed it to be broken. His mastery of the Sharingan allowed him to control the ten tails.

A Ten Tail Beast Ball could cause a lot of damage, allowing him to make quick work of Orochimaru. While Orochimaru is extremely good at performing advanced jutsus, his chakra reserves are far too low compared to Obito.

3) Naruto

🔆🌙 @wlwsasuke nobody :



naruto uzumaki at any point of time : nobody : naruto uzumaki at any point of time : https://t.co/Y0i2zHBLFi

Naruto is one of the strongest characters introduced in the series and went on to become a Hokage. His mental toughness was displayed during the Fourth Great Ninja War. His ace would be to use Sage Mode which enhances his overall abilities.

In addition to that, he also is the Nine Tail's Jinchuriki, giving him a vast chakra reserve. His Six Paths: Ultra-Big Ball Rasenshuriken was one of his strongest attacks in Sage Mode which can inflict a huge amount of damage to Orochimaru.

4) Sasuke

Sasuke is yet another strong character in Naruto who develops an impressive set of jutsus. His Rinnegan is extremely powerful and allows him to perform god-like attacks.

Additionally, he is someone who can use Indra’s Arrow which was so strong that it could neutralize Naruto’s Six Paths: Ultra-Big Rasenshuriken. Given that he has a Sharingan, he can use genjutsu as well. Sasuke would be able to beat Orochimaru.

5) Pain

Th1rt33n @SSTh1rt33n "If you don't share someone's pain, you can never understand them. But just because you understand them doesn't mean you can come to an agreement." - Nagato (to Naruto). "If you don't share someone's pain, you can never understand them. But just because you understand them doesn't mean you can come to an agreement." - Nagato (to Naruto). https://t.co/zDFmWnSy2L

Pain is arguably one of the strongest members of the Akatsuki. His strength can be compared to Obito before he turned into a Ten Tail Jinchuriki. Pain’s Almighty Push is so strong that it literally destroyed an entire village.

Given that he has the Rinnegan, he can use the Six Paths which has ridiculously high destructive powers. While Orochimaru is strong, he would lose to Pain given the difference in overall power levels and the jutsus.

Characters that Orochimaru can beat

1) Neji

Neji Hyuga is a strong character in the Naruto series. But his combat style could be countered given Orochimaru’s vast knowledge of Jutsus. Neji is a close-range fighter while Orochimaru has shown enough power to fight people long range. The latter's battle against Four Tail Naruto displayed his strength.

He also has the ability to summon snakes which could be used for long range attacks.

2) Sakura

rebecca @rocketbeccs Sakura Haruno Idk, I just thought she was pretty here. A sad, hopeless romantic waiting for the love of her life to return. Sakura Haruno Idk, I just thought she was pretty here. A sad, hopeless romantic waiting for the love of her life to return. https://t.co/Muekax8Zc7

Sakura’s strengths lie in her ability as a medic ninja. While she is good at combat, she is nowhere near Orochimaru’s level when it comes to advanced jutsus with great destructive capabilities. Orochimaru dedicated his life trying to find out every jutsu in existence.

The fact that he can use all five nature transformations including Yin and Yang release, makes him a strong character. He is also capable of using cursed seals while incorporating his senjutsu chakra.

3) Hidan

nat ⎊ 🧡 @friendlyjashin dont retweet this or else hidan will show up in your room tonight dont retweet this or else hidan will show up in your room tonight https://t.co/01U66qgj7B

Orochimaru would easily defeat someone like Hidan in Naruto. Orochimaru’s raw speed and strength is far superior compared to Hidan. In addition to that, he can overcome the immortality aspect as he is someone who is capable of stealing bodies and making body modifications. Therefore, Orochimaru will be able to beat this Akatsuki member with ease.

4) Sasori

Sasori is the strongest puppet wielder in Naruto. However, he is not as strong as Orochimaru is. One of Sasori’s strongest boasts is that he turned the Third Kazekage into a puppet.

While it has destructive powers, Orochimaru’s body modifications will allow him to tank a few hits even if Sasori’s attacks have poison. His ability to revive the dead and receive assistance from summoning Manda would give him the edge in this battle.

5) Hinata

Hinata ♡ @heroineuzumaki Hinata pulling her hair back before eating ramen Hinata pulling her hair back before eating ramen https://t.co/pSPbMJVzMx

Hinata is yet another close range fighter which is a huge disadvantage while fighting someone like Orochimaru. Not only is he faster and stronger than Hinata, he can easily maintain his distance and use long range attacks involving his snakes.

He is also someone who revived the Kages which shows the sheer difference in their power levels and jutsu knowledge. He would make quick work of Hinata and win the battle with ease.

Edited by Sijo Samuel Paul