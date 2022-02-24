10 most powerful Kages in Naruto, ranked

Kage is basically the leader of the nation in Naruto. Each of the Five Great Nations has a Kage who looks after its safety and makes the hardest decisions that require strong willpower.

They are regarded as the most powerful shinobi in the country and have immense strength and exceptional leadership traits, along with an extraordinary skill set. Here is a list of Kages, who were considered to be the strongest in Naruto.

10 Kages who are widely acclaimed to be the strongest in Naruto

10) Tsunade (Fifth Hokage)

Tsunade, as seen in the anime (Image via Studio Pierrot)

Tsunade is the granddaughter of the First Hokage and also one of the legendary Sannin in Naruto. She is one of the most powerful shinobis hailing from Konoha with dominant physical strength and a strong life force. Despite being older, Tsunade can also alter her age without any effort.

She is also a widely acclaimed ninja who is said to be proficient in her medical prowess. During the Second Great Ninja War, Tsunade gained acknowledgment by making antidotes for Lady Chiyo’s poisons.

9) Yagura Karatachi (Fourth Mizukage)

Yagura Karatachi, as seen in the anime (Image via Studio Pierrot)

The Mist village got its moniker of Bloody Mist through Yagura’s tyranny in Naruto. He was the Jinchuriki of the Three-Tails at a young age, but unlike most of the other Jinchurikis, Yagura was capable of honing its powers to a greater extent.

He carried a large club with a hook at the end and through it, he was capable of channeling his chakra to create water mirrors with his Water Release Technique.

8) Onoki (Third Tsuchikage)

Onoki, as seen in the anime (Image via Studio Pierrot)

Despite being an old man who was constantly suffering from back pain, Onoki had a tremendous fight during the Fourth Great Ninja War. He went head-on against Madara Uchiha in battle and was capable of handling the first large meteor dropped by the latter.

Similar to the second Tsuchikage, Onoki was also able to use the Kekkei Tota: Dust Release.

7) Hiruzen Sarutobi (Third Hokage)

Hiruzen Sarutobi, as seen in the anime (Image via Studio Pierrot)

Hiruzen was one of the two shinobis in Naruto who attained the title 'The God of Shinobi.' He was appointed as the Third Hokage by Tobirama himself during the First Great Ninja War. Hiruzen also trained Jiraiya, Orochimaru, and Tsunade who later became the Legendary Sannins of Konoha.

Even in his old age, he was able to overwhelm Orochimaru along with reincarnated First and the Second Hokage of Konoha. Unfortunately, Hiruzen’s true potential wasn’t shown in the anime, however, in his youth, he was considered to be the deadliest force around.

6) Gengetsu Hozuki (Second Mizukage)

Gengetsu Hozuki, as seen in the anime (Image via Studio Pierrot)

Gengetsu was said to be the most powerful shinobi of Hidden Mist in his time. He shared a mutual enmity towards the Second Tsuchikage, which ended in both of them killing each other.

Gengetsu was proficient in Water Release and with that, he was capable of transforming his entire body into a liquid state. He was also capable of summoning a Giant Clam, which assisted him on the battlefield by trapping others in its Genjutsu by creating realistic mirages.

5) Minato Namikaze (Fourth Hokage)

Minato Namikaze, as seen in the anime (Image via Studio Pierrot)

The Konoha’s Yellow Flash, Minato Namikaze, was a student of Jiraiya, one of the Legendary Sannin. He later became the Fourth Hokage of Konoha. He was widely acclaimed for his Flying Thunder God Technique, which was created by Tobirama.

He was more well-versed with this technique than the creator himself. Minato created the Rasengan technique and made it his signature move. He was hailed as the fastest shinobi of his time.

4) Mu (Second Tsuchikage)

Mu, as seen in the anime (Image via Studio Pierrot)

Mu was an extremely powerful shinobi of the Hidden Stone in Naruto. During his lifetime, he was considered a dead man walking because his chakra was not detectable by others. Mu was a proficient sensory-type shinobi who had the ability to sense chakra over larger distances.

He was one of the few shinobis in history capable of using all five Nature Releases. Mu is majorly known for his Dust Release, a Kekkei Tota said to be stronger than the Kekkei Genkai.

3) A (Third Raikage)

Third Raikage, as seen in the anime (Image via Studio Pierrot)

The Third Raikage was considered to be the greatest of all time in Hidden Cloud. He was able to take on ten thousand shinobis along with the Eight-Tails all on his own. He possessed an extremely tough body by which he was capable of taking lethal blows and also earned a title for his body as the Strongest Shield.

The Third Raikage was able to channel his Lightning Release into his fingers, which were capable of piercing through Dodai’s Lava Release: Rubber Ball.

2) Hashirama Senju (First Hokage)

Hashirama Senju, as seen in the anime (Image via Studio Pierrot)

Hashirama was the one who created the position of Kage and was also the first Hokage in Naruto. He is hailed as the God of Shinobis for his immeasurable chakra reserve and proficiency in ninjutsu and senjutsu.

He was the strongest shinobi in history, and even Madara admits his inferiority to him. Hashirama was well-versed in his Wood Release technique and was capable of going head-on against a Tailed Beast without breaking a sweat.

1) Naruto Uzumaki (Seventh Hokage)

Naruto Uzumaki, as seen in the anime (Image via Studio Pierrot)

The titular protagonist of the anime, Naruto Uzumaki started as a late bloomer and became one of the most powerful characters on the show. During the Fourth Great Ninja War, he was key to winning the battle.

He accomplished his dream of becoming the Hokage and also became the most respected shinobi in the village. Naruto is currently the strongest of all Kages in the anime.

