5 Naruto characters who can beat Jiraiya easily (& 5 who never will)

Jiraiya is arguably one of the most beloved characters in the Naruto series. Not only is he strong, he also played a big role in the overall development of Naruto as a shinobi. His carefree attitude for the most part is something fans absolutely love.

While he is strong, there are a few characters who would defeat him. Let’s take a look at how he fares against some of the characters from the series.

Characters that can beat Jiraiya in Naruto

1) Madara

Naruto fans witnessed the extent to which Madara can inflict damage on shinobis. He was able to pull in two meteors that caused massive destruction. He also has the Rinnegan, allowing him to perform some of the most advanced jutsus like Limbo Border Jail. Madara Uchiha would easily beat the Pervy Sage.

2) Kaguya Otsutsuki

It took the combined efforts of Naruto, Sasuke, Sakura, Kakashi and Obito to beat her. Even then, they can’t erase her since she is immortal, and therefore, they sealed her along with the Black Zetsu.

This gives fans some perspective with regards to her power and just how superior she was to the rest of the characters in Shippuden. There’s now way Jiraiya could come close to defeating her.

3) Naruto

Jiraiya is a strong character. However, Naruto’s ridiculously large chakra reserves along with the power up he received from Hagoromo makes him a cut above the rest.

He has the ability to combine Sage Mode and Kyuubi Chakra Mode, which makes him way stronger than a normal Sage Mode user. He also has the Sage of Six Paths Mode and can combine his attacks with Kurama. Naruto would be able to beat Pervy Sage if the two engaged in combat.

4) Hashirama

Hashirama was referred to as the God of Shinobi simply due to his overwhelming power and ninjutsu capabilities. His Wood Style Release was so powerful that he was able to take on Madara with the Kyuubi cloaked in the Uchiha warrior's Susanoo.

Hashirama also has an extremely fast regeneration rate, making him a strong character to beat. Jiraiya doesn’t stand a chance against him.

5) Sasuke

Sasuke towards the end of Shippuden becomes ridiculously strong, which was seen in the Fourth Great Ninja War. His Rinnegan allows him to perform space-time jutsus while Sharingan is perfect for implementing Genjutsu. With techniques like Indra’s Arrow under his belt, he would be able to beat Jiraiya if the two engaged in combat.

Characters that Jiraiya can beat

1) Rock Lee

While Rock Lee might have perfected Taijutsu, he doesn’t stand a chance against Jiraiya. The former's fighting style limits his ability to inflict damage simply because he’s a close-range combatant.

Jiraiya can summon Gamabunta and use techniques that allow him to inflict damage from mid to long range distances.

2) Neji

Neji’s Byakugan gives him a near 360 degree vision which is quite useful given his combat style is close ranged. However, Jiraiya would make quick work of him simply because he is well-versed with techniques that are extremely advanced.

Jiraiya can use all nature transformations except lightning. However, his ability to summon some of the strongest creatures and the ability to use Sage Mode illustrates his strength.

3) Tsunade

Tsunade’s raw power is terrifying and Jiraiya has been on the receiving end of her wrath. However, the Pervy Sage can beat her in battle. It’s true that Tsunade has Strength of a Hundred jutsu, which gives her temporary invincibility.

But the effect lasts for a short period of time, and Jiraiya can dodge and tank some of her attacks. His Sage Mode is ridiculously powerful and Pain himself admitted that he would have been taken out by him if he knew the secret.

4) Kisame

Kisame was a strong character who was an integral part of the Akatsuki in Naruto. But, he wouldn’t be able to defeat Jiraiya simply because of the difference in their overall ability to fight.

Jiraiya is superior to Kisame in every aspect of fighting. Kisame was someone who feared Tsunade as he thought that she was stronger. Since Jiraiya could defeat Tsunade, he could easily defeat the former Akatsuki member.

5) Sasori

Sasori was yet another strong member of the Akatsuki in the Naruto series. However, the puppet master cannot win against the likes of Jiraiya. The Pervy Sage would obliterate him with the help of his Ultra Big Ball Rasengan. Sasori will not be able to hold him off in his Sage Mode.

