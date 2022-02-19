3 characters who can beat Sasuke Uchiha in Naruto (& 3 who never will)

Sasuke Uchiha is one of the strongest characters in the Naruto franchise who had a great personality transition. At an early age, he witnessed his clan and his family annihilate at the hands of his brother, which awakened his Sharingan.

During the Fourth Great Ninja War, he received immense chakra from the Sage of Six Paths, awakening Rinnegan in his left eye. Moreover, he possesses Eternal Mangekyo Sharingan in his right eye. With two of the most powerful Kekkei Genkai and an arsenal of Ninjutsu, he is a formidable shinobi.

Here are 3 characters in Naruto who can beat Sasuke Uchiha, and 3 who never will.

3 Characters who can beat Sasuke Uchiha in Naruto

3) Madara Uchiha

Madara Uchiha as seen in the anime (Image via Studio Pierrot)

Madara was one of the deadliest forces in Naruto who used to make his opponent’s ground beneath tremble with his presence. He is the only known Uchiha capable enough to take on the first Hokage, Hashirama Senju.

After his reincarnation in the Fourth Great Ninja War, he demonstrated his powers by raining havoc upon the entire Shinobi alliance. Sasuke would have lost miserably if he had fought against Madara alone.

2) Momoshiki Otsutsuki

Momoshiki Otsutsuki as seen in the anime (Image via Studio Pierrot)

Momoshiki displayed his monstrous power and strength by overwhelming both Naruto and Sasuke, the two most powerful Shinobis in the series. After fusing with Kinshiki, his powers tremendously increased.

Sasuke’s Susanoo barely managed to withstand Momoshiki’s Fire Release. He needed Naruto’s help to fight Momoshiki on equal grounds. Sasuke won’t stand a chance in a fight with Momoshiki on his own.

1) Isshiki Otsutsuki

Isshiki Otsutsuki, as seen in the anime (Image via Studio Pierrot)

Isshiki is currently the most powerful and terrifying Otsutsuki in the series. He is stronger than the combined force of Naruto and Sasuke.

Although his powers were nerfed because Jigen’s body was a weak vessel, he overwhelmed Naruto and Sasuke, and almost killed the latter. Sasuke was able to give a good fight to Isshiki, but he can’t fight him alone.

3 Characters in Naruto who would lose to Sasuke

3) Kakashi Hatake

Kakashi Hatake as seen in the anime (Image via Studio Pierrot)

Kakashi is not an Uchiha but he managed to manifest the powers of the Sharingan bestowed upon him as a gift by Obito. Besides the eye prowess, he also has an arsenal of Ninjutsu under his sleeves.

After his Sharingan was stolen by Madara during the Fourth Great Ninja War, he borrowed Sharingan from Obito. With that, he was able to summon a full-body Susanoo, however, the Sharingan later disappears. Kakashi would be able to keep up with Sasuke for a certain amount of time, but in the long run, he would eventually lose.

2) Orochimaru

Orochimaru as seen in the anime (Image via Studio Pierrot)

Sasuke was nothing more than a subject to Orochimaru’s experiments. He abandoned Konoha to become stronger under the wing of the legendary Sannin.

When Orochimaru tried to take over Sasuke’s body by attempting the transfer ceremony, the latter eventually killed him. Sasuke is undeniably stronger than Orochimaru and can defeat him in countless ways.

1) Obito Uchiha

Obito Uchiha as seen in the anime (Image via Studio Pierrot)

Obito was a late bloomer in the beginning, but he continued to excel and become a formidable foe against his enemies. However, Obito can’t defeat Sasuke, as the latter, after receiving chakra from the Sage of Six Paths, became stronger than him and was able to fight against the likes of Madara and Kaguya.

Also, Obito’s Kamui would have no effect in front of Sasuke’s Rinnegan, as it would let him enter other dimensions.

