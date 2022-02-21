5 jutsus in Naruto that are easy to master (& 5 that are nearly impossible)

The Naruto series has introduced a variety of jutsus that vary in difficulty, efficacy and overall strength of the technique. Some of them are impressive and can only be performed by those who have a specific set of powers that others don’t.

However, there are a few jutsus that everyone must master in the early stages to become qualified and strong shinobis worthy of protecting the village.

Note: This list is in no particular order and reflects the author’s opinions.

Some of the easiest jutsus to master in Naruto

1) Clone technique

This is a technique taught to students before they graduate from the academy. The academy refrains from letting the students graduate unless they master this technique.

That’s the reason why Naruto failed three years in a row. It requires the user to create one or more after images of themselves while moving towards a target.

2) Transformation

This technique allows the user to use their chakra towards transforming into another person, animal or inanimate object.

While Naruto didn’t showcase students trying to transform into inanimate objects, Sasuke Retsudan showcased students doing so. It’s harder to convert into inanimate objects, and students will often feel the material and weight of the object before they are transformed.

3) Body replacement

Substitution jutsu allows the user to replace a log of wood or any known inanimate object just before they get hit by an enemy’s jutsu. This is quite useful as it creates a window for the user to stage a counterattack against the opponent.

4) Rope escape

This escape jutsu is taught to the students at the academy. This technique teaches the shinobis to escape from the ropes by either finding a way to untie them or dislocating their joints to free themselves from the binding. It is one of the simplest jutsus in Naruto.

5) Cloak of invisibility technique

This technique is taught to the members of the academy. The user covers themselves in a cloak with patterns and colors that match the surroundings. Naruto fans first watched Konohamaru do this.

However, his technique was sloppy, and Naruto was able to find out that he was being followed.

Some of the toughest jutsus to master

1) Dead demon consuming seal

This is a sealing jutsu that was developed by the Uzumaki clan. It allows the user to summon the God of Death or Shinigami.

The user sacrifices their soul to seal the target forever. This was successfully done by both Minato and Hiruzen in the Naruto series.

2) Six red yang formation

This is a technique in Naruto that only people at a kage level can perform, owing to its difficulty. This technique is so advanced that it can only be achieved by those who have the Sage of Six Paths power and the only way to break through this barrier is to use either space-time Ninjutsu or Flying Raijin.

3) Flying thunder god

Tobirama Senju developed this technique. However, it was perfected and implemented well by Minato Namikaze. It allows the user to teleport to the markers placed by the user. The space-time ninjutsu was Minato’s go-to technique while fighting solid opponents.

4) Mitotic regeneration

Mitotic regeneration is the result of medical ninjutsu at its best. This allows the user to forcibly speed up the cell division process, which heals the person suffering from an injury. However, one’s lifespan is reduced in the long run if one uses this ninjutsu. Tsunade Senju developed it in the series.

5) Rasenshuriken

Rasenshuriken was one of the most challenging jutsu to master. The only reason Naruto was able to pull this off was due to his large chakra reserve. He was able to create hundreds of Shadow Clones to gain valuable experience. This jutsu is the result of adding a wind release to a regular Rasengan.

