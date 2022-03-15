10 forbidden jutsus in Naruto, ranked based on difficulty

There are three main types of jutsus in the Naruto universe: taijutsu, ninjutsu, and genjutsu.

Some of these jutsus are more powerful and dangerous than others. Even the most experienced shinobi suffer great hardships and risks just to master them. These techniques are known as kinjutsu, which translates to "forbidden techniques."

Here's a look at 10 forbidden jutsus in Naruto, ranked from least to most difficult.

Note: This article is based on the author's opinion and contains massive spoilers for Naruto and Naruto Shippuden.

Ranking 10 forbidden jutsus in Naruto from easiest to most difficult

10) One's Own Life Reincarnation

Granny Chiyo reviving Gaara using the One's Own Life Reincarnation technique (Image via Studio Pierrot)

The One's Own Life Reincarnation jutsu was developed by Granny Chiyo.

This jutsu is an incredibly sacrificial move. The user uses their chakra as a go-between in order to transfer their life force to someone else.

If used on a living person who has been fatally wounded, the user will be exhausted. However, if used on a person who has already passed away, the user will die in exchange for the dead person's revival.

9) Multi Shadow Clone

The young protagonist using the Multi Shadow Clone technique on Mizuki (Image via Studio Pierrot)

Fans were first introduced to the Multi Shadow Clone jutsu in the first episode of the Naruto series.

Mizuki, one of Naruto's academy teachers, told the young protagonist to steal the Scroll of Sealing and learn one of its techniques in order to graduate. This was a ploy for Mizuki to steal the scroll as it contains every forbidden technique in the Leaf Village.

However, Iruka noticed something was wrong and followed his student. He ended up saving the youngster by letting himself get attacked by Mizuki. In an effort to save Iruka, Naruto used the Multi Shadow Clone jutsu for the first time.

This jutsu does not require much skill to perform, considering how Naruto did it perfectly well on his first try. The user just needs an immense amount of chakra.

This jutsu is forbidden because it uses up too much chakra. Many have died from chakra exhaustion just by performing it.

8) Creation Rebirth

The Creation Rebirth jutsu, also known as Mitotic Regeneration, was created by Tsunade to protect the lives of her comrades during battle. It is considered the most skillful technique in all of medical ninjutsu.

To use it, the user must release an incredibly large amount of chakra at once, typically from the Byakugou Seal. The hardest part of this technique is achieving the Byakugou Seal since it requires very delicate chakra control and intense focus.

Creation Rebirth does not repair the body's old cells but makes it produce new cells faster. Since the body's cells can only divide a finite number of times, it shortens the user's lifespan each time it is used.

This is why Creation Rebirth is a forbidden technique that should only be used by those who have mastered it and in desperate times.

7) Mini-Rasenshuriken

Naruto creating a Mini-Rasenshuriken (Image via Studio Pierrot)

The Mini-Rasenshuriken jutsu is exactly what it sounds like - a small Rasenshuriken. It was first used by Naruto after he gained Kurama Chakra Mode 1. This technique retains many of the destructive capabilities of a regular Rasenshuriken but condenses it to a much smaller scale.

This is a kinjutsu in the Leaf Village because it is very destructive, just like the regular Rasenshuriken. However, it also requires incredible chakra control since the user must focus a large amount of chakra on a very small point.

6) Dead Demon Consuming Seal

Orochimaru performing the Dead Demon Consuming Seal technique (Image via Studio Pierrot)

This sealing technique was first developed by the Uzumaki clan, who are masters of sealing techniques. It uses the power of the Shinigami to seal any target of the summoner's choosing inside of them. However, once this technique is complete, the summoner's soul will be consumed by the Shinigami, and they will eventually die.

This technique takes a long time to complete. The summoner must first perform various hand seals. The Shinigami will then chant a prayer until a cursed seal is fully formed. This is only half of the sealing since the summoner must now seal the target's soul. The Shinigami will then consume the summoner's soul.

5) Wind Release: Rasenshuriken

Naruto and his clones creating a Rasenshuriken (Image via Studio Pierrot)

The Wind Release: Rasenshuriken is one of the most iconic jutsus in the series. It was created by Naruto Uzumaki and is a derivation of the Rasengan.

It makes sense that this technique is a forbidden jutsu. The Rasenshuriken requires an enormous amount of chakra and good chakra control. These two aspects are what keep it together while it is thrown at enemies.

However, it also poses a threat to the lives of both the opponent and the user. When Naruto first used it on Kakuzu, he destroyed his opponent's chakra network at a cellular level. However, he also sustained injuries himself. No one should use this technique until they have mastered it.

4) Night Guy

Might Guy had fans jumping out of their seats when he brought out Night Guy. This technique even impressed Madara Uchiha, who declared him the strongest taijutsu user he has ever faced.

In order to successfully perform this technique, the user must go through years of training in order to master the Eight Gates. They must also be able to use the 8th Gate (the Gate of Death).

Performing this technique is a feat since it takes a heavy toll on the body.

3) Summoning: Impure World Reincarnation

The Akatsuki, after being brought back through the Impure World Reincarnation technique (Image via Studio Pierrot)

The Impure World Reincarnation technique is a forbidden jutsu for very good reason.

The user summons the souls of the deceased and binds them to a living vessel. These "impure" beings are then forced to follow the will of the summoner.

This technique was originally created by Tobirama Senju but was mostly used by Orochimaru during Naruto Shippuden.

2) Scorch Release: Halo Hurricane Jet Black Arrow Style Zero

The Halo Hurricane technique on a much smaller scale (Image via Studio Pierrot)

This jutsu is a combination of both Naruto and Sasuke's powers. Since the wind of the Rasenshuriken and the flames of the Scorch Release match up perfectly, the power of the flames is greatly enhanced. This technique is capable of burning anything it comes into contact with.

This jutsu requires an immense amount of chakra, delicate chakra control, and a lot of focus. If one thing goes wrong, both Naruto and Sasuke could be seriously injured.

1) Six Paths: Ultra Big-Ball Rasenshuriken

This technique is likely the strongest form of ninjutsu that Naruto has ever used.

To perform this jutsu, Naruto has to combine Six Paths Senjutsu with his Kurama Avatar. Both of these skills require extremely delicate chakra control.

Next, the protagonist has to create two shadow clones of the entire chakra construct and bring them together. Upon merging, the shadow clones form a six-armed construct with three faces and six arms. Its right arms will create a Six Paths Big Ball Rasenshuriken, and its left arms will create a Tailed Beast Ball Rasenshuriken.

This technique is forbidden because of the massive destruction it could cause.

SK Anime is now on Twitter & Facebook with updates on your favorite shows & manga, all in one place!

Edited by Rachel Syiemlieh