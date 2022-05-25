Naruto: Which member of the Uzumaki clan are you based on your zodiac

Once upon a time, the Uzumaki Clan was a strong ally of the Konoha village. Because of the Uzumaki clan's power, many communities gathered together to wage war against it, believing the members to be invincible.

The clan was well-known for its unique chakra nature, in addition to their extremely long lifespans and quick healing skills. They are also known to be skilled users of the Sealing Jutsu. The Uzumaki clan includes some of Naruto's most strong heroes and is known for their fierce demeanor.

Find out which member of the Uzumaki clan you share a connection with based on your zodiac.

Aries: Boruto

Aries, the fire sign, is believed to be highly passionate, with desires that burn brightly and furiously. Aries folks are known to accomplish everything they set their minds to. Boruto, the son of Hinata and Naruto, possesses the fervor of both the Hyuga and Uzumaki clans, much like his father and mother. He is strong-willed, outspoken, and active, just like his father, and his physical characteristics also bear a striking resemblance to those of his father.

Taurus: Mito Uzumaki

Taurus is a fixed sign, which represents the sign's steadfastness and loyalty. Taureans place a high value on stability and predictability in all aspects of their lives, and fixed signs excel at keeping things running smoothly. Mito had a stately air about her, similar to Taureans. She seemed serene and in control. True to the sign's devoted nature, Mito converted herself into a jinchuriki out of a sense of loyalty when she sealed Kurama inside herself after Hashirama's victory against Madara Uchiha.

Gemini: Nagato

Nagato, as seen in Naruto (image via Studio Pierrot)

Mercury, the planet of communication, rules the versatile Gemini. In Roman mythology, Roman god Mercury was often summoned by other gods to convey their messages. Within astrology, Geminis are known to be mutifaceted and multidimensional beings. Similar to Nagato, who was once an emotional, gentle, and reserved young man prone to tears, his metamorphosis to Pain transformed him into a solemn, cold, cynical, and unrelenting being.

Cancer: Kushina

Tsunade and Jiraiya both characterized Kushina as a tomboy with a bad temper. As a child, Kushina was known to be quite bashful. However, she became increasingly self-confident and had a propensity to strike out at anyone who annoyed her. In astrology, Cancers are known to be sensitive and moody. Despite this, like Kushina, Cancers are incredibly affectionate to the people in their lives.

Leo: Tsunade

Tsunade, (image via Studio Pierrot)

Compassion and big-heartedness, attentiveness, drive, and natural leadership characterize the Leo personality. Leos are noted for their generosity, which includes their willingness to offer their time, effort, praise, and even financial resources. Tsunade is a character that enjoys taking action. She's always in the present and is fast to respond to any scenario.Tsunade, like other Leos, is impatient and prone to lash out, and this has been proved throughout the series, but she has a genuinely warm personality.

Virgo: Fuso

There is a lot of mystery around Fuso. Fuso, in contrast to the majority of the Uzumaki clan, resided in Amegakure with her little family. Her bright red hair was no accident; she was an Uzumaki after all.

During the Second Ninja War, a Konohagakure shinobi assassinated Fuso and killed her. Avenging her death, Nagato Uzumaki killed the invaders right there and then. Perfectionists, like Virgos, are noted for their thorough and unwavering pursuit of growth. Much like Fuso, they are renowned to be extremely devoted to their loved ones. Fuso was a kind person who worked for a good cause by assisting war victims.

Libra: Naruto

Naruto Uzumaki (Image via studio pierrot)

As a compassionate and idealistic human being, Naruto Uzumaki firmly believes in the goodness of all human beings.He harbors profound empathy for everyone, even those who do not deserve his love. People's hearts have been influenced by his deeds and beliefs, and they have frequently showed a willingness to repent for their wrongdoing. Libras, like Naruto, are extremely competitive and strive to be the best at whatever they do. They compete with ferocity because they want to be the greatest in their respective sectors.

Scorpio: Karin

Karin's Scorpio nature gives her a volatile temperament; she appears harsh and constantly in control of events, almost to the point of being confrontational and critical, yet she can also be flirty. Scorpios are known for being secretive and aloof, with an air of mystery around them. Fearlessness, excitement, creativity, and fervent loyalty are some of their other personality traits.

Saggitarius: Himawari

Himawari (image via Studio Pierrot)

Those born under the sign of Sagittarius are known for their steadfastness, intelligence, power, and empathy, all of which can be observed in Himawari. Sags are one of a kind. Like Himawari, they are brilliant and smart beyond their age. Sagittarius exercise a lovely blend of self-reliance, wisdom, and sensitivity. They are known for their love for freedom and independence.

Capricorn: Ashina

Ashina, like the rest of his family, practiced finjutsu. He was a master of finjutsu and was considered the forbearer of Konoha's finjutsu. He was shown in the anime to be capable of imprisoning a beast in a matter of seconds. Capricorns, like Ashina, are known for being hardworking, ambitious, and creative. Capricorns have a strong sense of purpose, are energetic, and may establish lofty goals that they are confident they can achieve.

Aquarius: Karin's mother

When Karin was still a little child, her mother traveled to Kusagakure to be with her for the first time. They were allowed to stay as long as the mother used her healing abilities to help the villagers. Based on the little glimpses of Karin's mother that were offered, she was clearly devoted to her daughter. She was willing to jeopardize her own health and safety in order to provide a safe and secure environment for the pair. Aquarians like Karin's mother, are known to be fiercely protective of those close to them, as well as their own honor and reputation.

Pisces: Nawaki

Because he has Mito Uzumaki's ancestry, Nawaki is also a member of the Uzumaki family. His way of seeing the world was quite similar to Naruto's since both aspired to become Hokage and defend the village. He was only seen in flashbacks because he has been dead for a long time. Nawaki, a Pisces, is an excellent confidant and close companion due to his capacity for love and compassion.

That is all from our end. Do let us know which Uzumaki clan member is your zodiac twin in the comments section below.

Edited by Babylona Bora