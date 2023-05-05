Boruto: Why does Sarada look like Karin? explained

Naruto Shippuden's end was not the finishing line for popular Naruto characters but a beginning for Boruto, which showcases both new and older characters. It is fascinating to see new characters who take the lead while also displaying traits of their parents, such as Boruto, who shares traits with his father, Naruto.

However, Sarada Uchiha, one of the main characters, stands out because she resembles Karin instead of Sakura, perplexing the fandom. She also did not know her father, Sasuke, at the start of the series. Sakura would also give her vague answers and little information when she asked her about Sasuke, giving the impression that she was not Sakura's daughter.

Furthermore, the Boruto fandom was even more baffled when it was revealed that Sarada and Karin's DNA matched, implying that Karin is Sarada's mother, further confusing the fans. But the truth is that Sarada's mother is Sakura, not Karin. So, if the two are unrelated, why does Sarada look like Karin, and why do they have identical DNA?

Boruto: Exploring why Sarada's DNA matched Karin's

hourly sarada @sarada_hourly karin healing sarada and tells her sakura saved her life karin healing sarada and tells her sakura saved her life https://t.co/vnMmZbWx3h

As previously stated, the Boruto fandom was baffled when it was revealed that Sarada and Karin's DNA matched, implying that Karin is Sarada's mother. Additionally, when Sarada discovered an old photo of Sasuke's Hebi group in which Karin looked exactly like Sarada, fans again questioned the similarities between Sarada and Karin.

It was later revealed in Boruto that Sakura is Sarada's biological mother, and the DNA thought to be Karin's was actually Sakura's. This was revealed when Sarada decided to track down Sasuke and inquire directly about her biological mother. However, Sasuke did not reveal anything. Following that, Naruto, Sarada, Sasuke, and Cho-Cho engaged in combat with Uchiha Shin, which resulted in Sakura being kidnapped.

To save Sakura, Sasuke, Naruto, Cho-Cho, and Sadara had to meet Orochimaru in one of his hideouts. During this, Sarada ran into Suigetsu and recognized him as a former friend of Sasuke's. She inquired about Karin being her alleged mother; however, Suigetsu was unsure. As a result, he conducted a DNA test, which revealed that Karin was Sarada's biological mother, shocking the Boruto fandom.

A still of Suigetsu and Sarada from Boruto (Image via Pierrot Studio)

However, Suigetsu mistakenly used Sakura's DNA sample while thinking it was Karin's, as revealed by Karin herself at Orochimaru's hideout. This was when Karin yelled at Suigetsu for his actions, as the umbilical cord he used for the DNA test was between Sarada and Sakura. As for the umbilical cord, it was revealed that Karin kept it for sentimental reasons.

It was also disclosed that Sarada was born around three years after the Fourth Great Ninja War when Sakura refused to leave Sasuke's side while he was on his journey, even though she was pregnant.

Sarada was born a short time later in one of Orochimaru's hideouts, with Karin helping Sakura in the delivery, casting out doubts about how Karin was able to deliver Sarada. So, Sarada's mother is Sakura, not Karin.

Sarada and Karin appear identical primarily due to their glasses and similar-looking hair. If Sarada is seen without her glasses, she does not resemble Karin.

Final thoughts

🌸🍅 @uchihafamsss "The reason I went to the academy was simply because my mother, Sakura, was happy" - sarada uchiha in boruto 4rth novel "The reason I went to the academy was simply because my mother, Sakura, was happy" - sarada uchiha in boruto 4rth novel https://t.co/vKh0O7sgaj

Given what is now known about Sarada and her biological mother, Karin is not Sarada's mother.

Nonetheless, even though they are unrelated, Sarada is special to Karin, as the latter claimed that Sakura could give birth to Sarada thanks to her assistance. Because of this and her participation in Sarada's birth, Karin has developed a bond with Sarada, leading her to say in Boruto episode 101 that Sarada is very dear to her.

Stay tuned for more anime and manga updates as 2023 progresses.

Poll : 0 votes