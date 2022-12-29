Naruto x Sasuke is the oddest fanship to exist

Naruto Uzumaki is the titular character of Naruto. Although he seems boisterous and unorthodox, he is relatively slow and naive in understanding situations and needs everything to be simplified so he can grasp it.

On the other hand, Sasuke Uchiha is a prodigy who is said to be smart, calculative, arrogant, and challenging. He becomes the best ninja, and if analyzed properly, it is evident that he is an introverted person who keeps his feelings and thoughts to himself.

Fans have often wondered how these two contrasting characters have one of the best bonds with each other, and are the subject of the oddest fanship to ever exist. That is exactly what this article will explore.

Naruto x Sasuke: The most controversial bond

Naruto and Sasuke have the most controversial yet the most pleasing bond in the series. Fans really wanted them to be together, and so did the creator, Masashi Kishimoto.

They are more than just friends, though they don't seem to be each other's type. An important reason for their bond is the fact that Naruto happens to be the only one to have faith in Sasuke and his ability to do the right thing.

Although they are said to be best friends, they are more like competitors - always up against each other. Some are also of the view that Sasuke envies the titular protagonist and his focus seems to be tilted toward Itachi instead.

On the other hand, Naruto is always trying to be better than Sasuke, despite the latter calling him a "loser". Sasuke considered him a friend only after he improved at most things.

What the manga has to say

According to the infamous manga, Sasuke is stronger than Naruto just by a slight margin, though the last fight between them ended in a draw. Sasuke went to great extents to keep his allies safe, ready to even sacrifice his own life to save the ones he admired.

As we move forward with the story, we notice Sasuke watching the manga's titular hero get stronger day by day, which makes him feel inferior and despise his so-called friend. Clearly, their friendship, or whichever title suits their bond, is not a healthy one to go on with.

Both of them found comfort in each other when they were young, as they were lonely and had no family. Empathizing with each other was the only language they used to communicate. Kishimoto never made it clear whether they were friends or not before they were put on the same team.

The two characters had some sort of underlying hate for each other throughout the timeline, and that could never be resolved with any sort of love or affection.

Conclusion

There is a clear difference between friendship and rivalry. In the case of Naruto and Sasuke, it seems to be a little shaky. We cannot actually come to a conclusion about whether they were friends or enemies.

They enjoyed their time together and made memories to live with, but on the other hand, they also have been a part of some unforgettable moments of rivalry.

