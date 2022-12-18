Narutop99: How to vote for your favorite character

The worldwide popularity survey, Narutop99, was one of several surprises in Jump Festa 2023 that came with the 20th-anniversary celebration of Masashi Kishimoto's wildly popular Naruto series.

The yearly Jump Festa 2023 got rolling with a bang, and while viewers are taking in information about their favorite anime series, enthusiasts of the Boruto and Naruto franchises are thrilled to learn that a new popularity poll has gone live.

This article will explore the poll's announcement and how players can take part in it.

A guide on how to take part in Narutop99 popularity poll

Narutop99, a worldwide characters popularity poll featuring all Naruto characters has been announced for 20th Anniversary Celebration. (Image via Shueisha)

The voting period for Narutop99 began on December 17, 2022, and will end on January 31, 2023. However, the actual announcement of the results won't take place until April 2023.

To get Naruto fans excited about the poll, a video was uploaded to both the official website as well as YouTube.

The top 20 characters out of the 488 options will receive special collectible figurines and new illustrations by Masashi Kishimoto. More importantly, the character who wins will appear in the creator's next short manga series.

Kishimoto used a new illustration to promote Narutop99 and encouraged fans to vote for their favorite character. Additionally, he included a letter to hype the fanbase up.

A letter from Masashi Kishimoto announcing the poll (image via Jump Comics)

"NARUTO has done many character popularity surveys in Japan's Shōnen Jump magazine, but this is our first time doing a vote on a global scale, so I'm excited to see which characters will make it to the top ranks! I'm eagerly awaiting lots of votes from fans around the world!!" - Kishimoto

A look at the voting method

A look at the characters in the popularity poll (Image via Shueisha)

You can participate in the Narutop99 popularity poll by visiting the official Japanese website. Once there, you can access the selection page by clicking on the Vote Now link. It is a small orange and black box and will appear after you scroll almost all the way down to the bottom of the page.

There are about 488 characters from the Naruto Universe to choose from. You can cast your vote without creating an account or logging in. Just choose whom you want to vote for, and then select your gender and age. Your vote will automatically be submitted after three small steps.

Staying live from December 17 to January 31, you can vote once per day in the fan popularity poll. After casting your vote, you can go ahead and show your support for your favorite character on Twitter.

This is a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity for any fan who wishes to see a spinoff of their favorite character. Being a global popularity poll, Narutop99 will undoubtedly capture the essence of Naruto’s 20 glorious years for fans all over the world.

For comprehensive coverage of Narutoverse, check out SK Naruto Wiki

Poll : 0 votes