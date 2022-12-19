Although Naruto has been around for a long time, fans still crave more of the popular series. From its initial anime outing to its continuing sequel, Kishimoto has written so many recognizable characters that many don't have enough screen time.

10 Naruto characters who deserve their own Spinoffs

1) Orochimaru

It would be fantastic to see a spinoff from Orochimaru's perspective because there is so much to be revealed about him, from his construction of the Land of Sound to all of the experiments he carried out both inside and outside of Konoha.

A spinoff could allow them to form a stronger bond with Kabuto and see them develop to the point showcased in the series.

2) Kakashi Hatake

The shinobi teacher assigned to Team 7, Kakashi Hatake, acted as a parental figure to the orphans, Naruto and Sasuke. Kakashi is an extremely talented ninja and one of the few characters in the series with a Sharingan.

His spinoff would be fantastic and an absolute hit because he is a character that the fans adore and would love to see more.

3) Jiraya

Jiraiya from the Naruto series (image via Studio Pierrot)

Jiraiya was first shown as a strange sage who assisted Naruto in accessing the chakra reserves of the Nine-Tailed Beast. Throughout the series, the two formed a strong bond, and Jiraiya served as Naruto's father in many ways. Besides his time training Naruto, many fans believe that Jiraiya has not been sufficiently shown.

His series would inevitably be humorous, and there wouldn't be a shortage of thrilling battles. Regarding romance, it would be wonderful for fans to observe his interactions with Tsunade, the Fifth Hokage.

4) Minato Namikaze

Minato Namikaze, the Fourth Hokage (image via Studio Pierrot)

Minato Namikaze is the father of Naruto and the Fourth Hokage of the Hidden Leaf Village. He frequently appeared in flashbacks in the series and was briefly brought back to life during certain arcs using cursed shinobi techniques.

From a coherency standpoint, a Minato-based spinoff series makes the most sense. Fans already have a Naruto and a Boruto series; now, a Minato series will complete the trilogy. Minato would have no trouble holding his own as the titular character of any spinoff series.

5) Itachi Uchiha

One of the most intriguing and mysterious characters in the Naruto series is Itachi. Even though he was initially portrayed as an evil ninja, he later rose to become one of the most beloved characters in the Naruto series.

There are a lot of unexplored parts of his story, like his time in the Akatsuki and his dynamics with Kisame. Fans saw snippets of it in the anime, and expanding on that could be interesting.

6) Tobi

Tobi from the Naruto series (image via Studio Pierrot)

Another under-explored character is Tobi. A Tobi series could be something that isn't canon and is simply silly and comedic. It would add levity, which is always welcome in fiction. More than anything, it would allow Tobi's adorable quirkiness to return, which was missing since his true personality as Obito appeared.

7) Sasori

Sasori, one of the Akatsuki's oldest members (image via Studio Pierrot)

Sasori was one of Akatsuki's oldest members and one of the few who fought in the third ninja war.

The period during the Third Ninja War can be focused on more, showing war in all its bloody glory, something the Naruto final arc couldn't manage. It would allow him to grow as a character, form some bonds, primarily with Komushi, and provide more insight into the previous generation.

8) Hiruzen Sarutobi

Hiruzen Sarutobi, the Third Hokage (image via Studio Pierrot)

As the Third Hokage of Konoha, Hiruzen Sarutobi trained three children who later became renowned as the Three Legendary Sannin. It may be perceived that a Sarutobi spinoff would be another Hokage adventure, but many fans would still be curious to find out how Sarutobi came to be regarded as one of the most formidable shinobi of his generation.

9) Nagato

Nagato from the Naruto series (image via Studio Pierrot)

Nagato deserves a standalone light novel that might showcase his past and elaborate on how he ended up working with Tobi.

One of the most complex and fascinating personalities in the Akatsuki group, along with Itachi, Nagato's skills provided some of the most entertaining battles. It would be fascinating to learn more about how he came to be Pain and how he handled the pressure from the other Akatsuki members.

10) Shisui Uchiha

Shisui Uchiha (image via Studio Pierrot)

Shisui Uchiha is a strong and memorable member of the Uchiha clan, with high potential. He was an adept practitioner of the body flicker method, also known as Teleportation Jutsu, this method is hardly ever discussed in anime or manga, thus, it would be interesting to have a spinoff that could go into more detail.

Shisui also had access to Kotoamatsukami, the strongest Genjutsu. It would be fascinating for viewers to watch this incredible jutsu in action.

