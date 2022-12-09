How much will a Naruto remake cost in 2022?

With Jump Festa 2023 closing in, fans are in anticipation as most hope for Studio Pierrot to announce a Naruto remake, following the 20th-anniversary trailer video the franchise released on Viz Media's YouTube channel.

The video was called ROAD OF NARUTO, and it featured several iconic scenes from the anime. While a compilation video for the 20th anniversary should have sufficed, Studio Pierrot released the trailer with contemporary animation, which led fans to believe that a Naruto remake was on the way.

Fans of the series now have to wait until the Naruto/Boruto Super Stage at Jump Festa 2023 for a possible announcement. However, even if the remake were to be true, how much would it cost to produce?

How much will it cost Studio Pierrot to produce a Naruto remake of 233-300 episodes?

Sasuke and Naruto as seen in the trailer (Image via Studio Pierrot)

A Naruto remake would cost Studio Pierrot about US $70-90 million, depending on how they plan out the episodes and the story. It is a given that the remake would have to be top-notch. Only then would it be of any use, given that Naruto Shippuden only ended about six years ago on March 23, 2017, which had contemporary animation in the latter part of the series.

Another requirement for the remake would be that there should be no filler episodes. The manga had around 700 chapters in total, which is quite a lot. Since an anime usually adapts about three chapters of the manga into an episode, the remake could also follow the same pattern, leaving fans with 233 episodes in total.

Tsunade and Naruto, as seen in the trailer (Image via Studio Pierrot)

However, given that the anime might want some breathing room in some episodes, on average, each episode may adapt 2.5 chapters of the manga on average, leaving the anime with about 280 episodes.

If Studio Pierrot does decide to add in some extra scenes for additional impact, fans of the series can expect the anime to have about 300 episodes. Therefore, we can expect about 233-300 episodes in the Naruto remake.

Itachi Uchiha, as seen in the trailer (Image via Studio Pierrot)

As for the expense for each episode, at present, an anime episode takes costs about US $100,000 - US $300,000 to produce. Providing how the remake would have to have outstanding animation, we can consider each episode of the anime to have a production cost of about US $300,000 on average.

Thus, if we multiply the number of episodes the anime is set to have, which could be 233-300 episodes, with the average cost of producing an episode, we could predict the cost of producing a Naruto remake, and as per the calculations, it would be about US $70-90 million.

Naruto as seen in the trailer (Image via Studio Pierrot)

While this is a huge amount, it is not nearly as much as it would cost for a Hollywood production house to produce a film with a lot of VFX. Moreover, suppose the Naruto remake has about 233-300 episodes, which is about 93-120 hours of animated content as compared to about 2-3 hours of content. In that case, the remake would cost a lot less to produce in comparison.

However, since Studio Pierrot is currently producing Boruto: Naruto Next Generations, Black Clover: Sword of the Wizard King, and Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War, the chances of them producing a Naruto remake seem bleak. Fans will have to wait until December 17, 2022, for a confirmation about the same.

