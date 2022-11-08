Naruto completed its second decade as an anime on October 3 this year, with the anime community erupting in celebration of the shonen icon.

With Studio Pierrot releasing a ten-minute short video in honor of the legendary Big Three member's 20th birthday, and rumors of an official remake making the rounds, fans are wondering if this newly animated treat heralds a reboot of the series. Let's find out more about it, shall we?

Will Naruto get an official remake?

It should be stated right away that no official announcement of a Naruto remake has been made. Based on the new animated video, there has been speculation that the production company may decide to re-release the show with a new animation. However, no official sources have addressed the rumors, so it is safe to assume that the series will not be returning to the screen anytime soon.

Having said that, the franchise has teased a new announcement for Jump Festa 2023, which will take place on December 17, 2022. It is widely assumed that the remake will be confirmed on that day.

Anime News And Facts @AniNewsAndFacts NARUTO Franchise is teasing a New Announcement for December 17, 2022 at Jump Festa 2023. NARUTO Franchise is teasing a New Announcement for December 17, 2022 at Jump Festa 2023. https://t.co/SuHfsJpX9k

The new PV “Road of Naruto”, which got people all excited, was released by Studio Pierrot’s YouTube channel and Viz Media and features highlights from Naruto and Shippuden. It was a nostalgia-evoking treat for the fans, taking them back to some of the iconic scenes from the epic run of the narrative, edited over the beloved songs from the OG series.

Some industry titans have made major comebacks this year, including the final arc of Bleach, The Thousand Year Blood War, and the official remake of the Rurouni Kenshin series in 2023, as well as a manga adaptation of the Boruto light novel, Sasuke Retsuden.

This trend has fanned the spark that the OG Kishimoto classic might return as well. Unfortunately, right now it does not go beyond just wishful thinking unless the next Jump Festa announcement turns the table for good.

Fans have been vocal about wanting to see more of Naruto and his comrades, as evident from the comments under the new PV video on YouTube. The sheer outpouring of love and appreciation upon the release of the video was tremendous and is a testament to the cultural impact that the series has achieved over the years.

A part of the fandom has also raised the question of whether a remake is truly needed, with many asserting that it might come off as forced and overworked, potentially stripping the charm and the nostalgic significance of the OG series. Whatever the case may be, fans are encouraged to wait for any official confirmation about the remake without jumping to conclusions.

Naruto is a modern gem that has managed to stay relevant even after all these years, still surpassing its spin-off Boruto. The original run of the series has crafted its own legacy over the years, which is respected and cherished now, no matter what might come next for the beloved franchise.

For comprehensive coverage of Narutoverse, check out SK Naruto Wiki

Poll : 0 votes