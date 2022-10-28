Why a Naruto remake without fillers is bad news for Hinata fans, explained

With the beloved anime celebrating its 20th anniversary, the official website for the event has released multiple artworks that depict iconic moments from both Naruto and Naruto Shippuden. The artworks weren't a compilation of the previous pieces, but completely new ones, which made fans suspect whether a Naruto remake was on the way.

The rumors started gaining some traction after Studio Pierrot released a 10-minute long "Road of Naruto" PV, which featured some of the most iconic scenes from the anime, reanimated in the finest modern anime quality.

The rumors have only ever since been backed up by more instances, as some vital information about the beloved anime has been set to be announced during the Jump Festa 2023 Boruto & Naruto Super Stage.

With the possibility of a Naruto remake similar to that of Dragon Ball Z Kai becoming real with every passing day, it could be bad news for Hinata fans as a remake without fillers could greatly affect the Hyuga princess's presence in the anime.

Naruto remake without fillers could be bad news for Hinata fans

Neji's death in the PV (Image via Studio Pierrot)

While Hinata Hyuga is an important supporting character in the anime, the truth is that she does not have many scenes that particularly have an impact on the storyline. Thus, even the episodes that majorly featured Hinata were mostly filler episodes, which were used to give the supporting characters some limelight.

Thus, if the beloved anime's remake without fillers is really under production by Studio Pierrot, fans may witness a major absence of Hinata within the episodes. The same was also evident in the PV released by Studio Pierrot as it only ever showed Hinata once, within the compilation of the scenes from the original Naruto, when Team 8 was being introduced.

Team 8 with Kurenai-sensei in the PV (Image via Studio Pierrot)

The compilation itself makes Hinata fans realize how little of an impact the character had on the series, which could also be the reason why Studio Pierrot produced the movie The Last: Naruto the Movie without any source material, but only under the supervision of the manga author Masashi Kishimoto.

While the absence of Hinata Hyuga itself was jarring, it is quite surprising as to how the PV released by Studio Pierrot even failed to include Hinata's attempt at saving Naruto from Pain. With that being said, the PV also failed to show Hinata during Neji's death, given how the original scene from Naruto Shippuden had both Naruto and Hinata with Neji during his final moments.

Naruto and Neji in the PV (Image via Studio Pierrot)

Thus, it could really be bad news for Hinata fans if Studio Pierrot is really planning to produce a remake without including filler episodes.

When can fans expect Naruto remake to be announced?

Since the remake hasn't been announced yet, one can only wonder if the next event to feature the anime will announce the remake. Fortunately, officials have revealed that some major announcements regarding the anime are set to take place during the Jump Festa 2023 Boruto & Naruto Super Stage.

Shonenleaks @shonenleaks NARUTO Officials teases an Announcement at Jump Festa 2023 NARUTO Officials teases an Announcement at Jump Festa 2023 👀 https://t.co/Qv56Cggp9l

The event is set to take place on Saturday, December 17, 2022 from 3:35 pm to 4:15 pm JST. The same will also be available to stream live worldwide.

For comprehensive coverage of Narutoverse, check out SK Naruto Wiki

Poll : 0 votes