Why Black Clover's Noelle vs Mimosa is not as controversial as Naruto's Sakura vs Hinata

Black Clover and Naruto fans have often found parallels between the two series. While one can see how Black Clover has taken inspiration from Naruto in several ways, fans are left to wonder why Black Clover’s Noelle vs. Mimosa is not as controversial as Nauto’s Sakura vs. Hinata.

Like Naruto, Black Clover has shown two romantic interests for its protagonist, Asta. But oddly enough, this love triangle is much more accepted by fans than the love triangle between Naruto, Hinata, and Sakura. Let’s go down the rabbit hole to find out why Black Clover’s Noelle vs. Mimosa is a much more accepted romantic rivalry than Naruto’s Sakura vs. Hinata.

Why Black Clover's Noelle vs. Mimosa is better than Naruto's Sakura vs. Hinata?

The main reason why Noelle vs. Mimosa is a better romantic rivalry than Sakura vs. Hinata is because the rivalry is canon. Noelle and Mimosa from Black Clover are known to be in love with Asta, both looking for opportunities to grow closer to him and possibly win him over.

However, in the case of Naruto’s Sakura vs. Hinata, there was no real romantic rivalry. Since he was a child, Naruto liked Sakura, while Sakura loved Sasuke. Meanwhile, Hinata had fallen in love with Naruto and had been crushing on him ever since.

Young Naruto and Hinata from Naruto Shippuden (Image via Studio Pierrot)

The reason why people believe that Noelle vs. Mimosa and Sakura vs. Hinata are similar is due to the personalities of the characters. Noelle and Sakura are considered to be similar as they are both in the same squad as the MC and often tend to shout or hit them when angry. Meanwhile, Mimosa and Hinata have the shy girl in love with the demon-implanted boy trope going on.

While both romantic interests look similar at face value, they are drastically contrasting when one learns more about each character.

Difference between Noelle vs. Mimosa and Sakura vs. Hinata

Noelle Silva and Mimosa Vermillion (Image via Studio Pierrot)

To start off, Noelle and Mimosa are much more fledged-out characters than Sakura and Hinata.

Noelle is a royal from the Silva family whose mother passed away while giving birth to her. As a royal, she had a lot of mana, however, she couldn’t control it. Due to this, her siblings hated her, thinking that she wasn’t worth their mother’s death. This hate made Noelle want to become stronger and prove herself to her family. Thus, she had a strong purpose in life.

While Noelle initially had prejudice towards commoners and peasants, she had a lot of character development and now accepts everyone to be the same. She has trained a lot to break past her limits and gain good mana control and is currently one of the strongest female characters in Black Clover. Moreover, she has also accepted her feelings towards Asta.

Meanwhile, her Naruto counterpart, Sakura Haruno, barely had any backstory. She was painted with the typical “good girl likes bad boy” trope, as she was in love with Sasuke even though he had left the village, tried to kill her several times, and became a terrorist.

Sakura’s only character development was in becoming a capable kunoichi. Besides that, her only goal in life was to get closer to Sasuke. It was pretty evident that she had harbored no romantic feelings for Naruto. Even so, she lies to him, saying she is in love with him. It was truly the final straw for Naruto fans towards a possible Naruto and Sakura romantic relationship.

Sakura Haruno from Naruto Shippuden (Image via Studio Pierrot)

If we compare Mimosa and Hinata, their characters are pretty much the same, except for Hinata’s backstory being more compelling. Mimosa and Hinata are in love with their MCs and want to become stronger so that they can fight beside them. Additionally, Mimosa and Hinata are both part of an important family within their kingdom/village, making them even more similar.

Final thoughts

As mentioned above, Black Clover’s Noelle vs. Mimosa is way better than Naruto’s Sakura vs. Hinata. Both Noelle and Mimosa are characters who are in love with Asta. But that is not their sole goal in life. The fans like the characters very much, and thus there is a much less controversial side to it.

Hinata and Sakura from Naruto (Image via Studio Pierrot)

Meanwhile, Sakura vs. Hinata didn’t exist in the story. Hinata was in love with Naruto, while Sakura was in love with Sasuke. There was realistically no rivalry between the two, except for the ones created by the fanbases, who wanted Naruto to end up with Sakura.

