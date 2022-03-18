Sakura is a controversial character amongst Naruto fans, more so in the past than now. She was notorious for being "useless" since she could not hold her own against an opponent and needed to be rescued many times.

During the series, Sakura went from the character many thought was useless and became an amazing shinobi. As per character growth, there are times where she made very bad decisions and times where she made very good ones.

So, here are 5 times Sakura made the worst judgment calls in Naruto (and 5 times she was a genius).

5 times Sakura made the worst judgment calls

1) She insulted Naruto for being an orphan

Sakura talking to Sasuke about Naruto (Image via Studio Pierrot)

In the early years of the Naruto anime, she was immature even amongst her peers. Some of the comments she made were disrespectful. One example of this is when she makes fun of Naruto because he was not raised by his parents. What makes this even worse is that she was saying this to Sasuke, who was also an orphan.

2) She searched for Sasuke on her own

Kakashi stopping Sasuke's attempt to kill Sakura (Image via Studio Pierrot)

There are many times in Naruto Shippuden where Sakura encounters Sasuke after he deserted the Leaf Village. During one of these instances, she confronts Sasuke and tells him she has deserted Konoha to join him. The latter orders her to kill Karin in order to test her beliefs.

However, as she hesitantly went to kill Karin, Sasuke snuck up behind her and attempted to take her life. Luckily, Kakashi arrived just in time to intercept the attack and stop him.

Confronting Sasuke like this only caused more problems for all of her teammates since they were not informed of her plan and had to act on the spot in order to save her.

3) She falsely confessed to Naruto

During Part 1 of Naruto, it is pretty clear Naruto has a crush on Sakura. He constantly asked her out on dates and confessed his love for her, but Sakura always rejected his advances. So, it was shocking to see her profess her love for him during the events of Naruto Shippuden.

However, fans were absolutely appalled when Naruto revealed the truth behind the act. He knew she did not love him and was only doing this so he would stop going after Sasuke.

Sakura giving a false love confession to someone who has had a crush on her for years was a tactless act and wrong on many levels.

4) She did not destroy Obito's Rinnegan

Sakura hesitating to destroy Obito's Rinnegan (Image via Studio Pierrot)

Obito's Rinnegan was the subject of Madara's obsession during Naruto Shippuden. He required it in order to finalize his transformation into the 10 Tails Jinchuriki. In order to stop him, however, it needed to be destroyed. So, Obito told Sakura to stab his Rinnegan, which would prevent Madara from ever getting it.

Unfortunately, she hesitated greatly in making a decision. Before she could muster up the courage to destroy Obito's eye, Madara swooped down and swiftly stole it.

This allowed Madara to become even more powerful and made the fight against him last longer.

5) She attacked Madara head on

Sakura moments prior to getting stabbed by Madara (Image via Studio Pierrot)

At this point in the show, Madara was on a completely different level than Sakura. He had the power of the 10 Tails and a complete Rinnegan. However, she failed to notice the vast gap between the two and decided to attack him head on.

This resulted in Madara easily stabbing her in the abdomen and tossing her to the side. Despite claiming to be a distraction, she really did not distract Madara for very long.

5 times Sakura was a genius

1) She kept Naruto's heart beating

Sakura and Minato keeping Naruto alive (Image via Studio Pierrot)

During the War Arc in Naruto Shippuden, Madara extracted Kurama from Naruto. As stated previously in the series, when a Tailed Beast is extracted from a jinchuriki, the latter will die. This happened to Naruto as his heart stopped beating in the middle of the battlefield.

However, thanks to her quick thinking, Sakura was able to keep him alive. She used her medical training to keep his heart pumping with CPR and medical ninjutsu.

She was able to keep him alive until Minato gave Naruto his half of Kurama. Minato even thanked her for keeping his son alive while he was on his way.

2) She exposed a White Zetsu clone

A clone of White Zetsu took the form of Neji Hyuga and snuck across enemy lines. He made it deep into the camps of the Shinobi Alliance and was able to incapacitate and kill various shinobi. However, when the clone reached the medical tent Sakura was working in, it was over for him.

The second he stepped foot into the tent, she was suspicious of the clone, despite him resembling Neji. She discretely tested to check his identity by referring to Tonton, Tsunade's pet pig, as an actual shinobi.

When the clone agreed, Sakura knew he was the enemy and took him out.

3) She invented a unique sensory Jutsu

SAKURA BIRTHDAY MONTH ❀ ◓ @uchihassasusaku Sakura’s chakra control is so good that she was literally able to develop her own sensory jutsu God I love this woman Sakura’s chakra control is so good that she was literally able to develop her own sensory jutsu God I love this woman https://t.co/eQgu17tRuw

In Sasuke Retsuden, one of the Naruto novels, Sakura used her sensory abilities and incredible chakra control to create a new Jutsu. With this technique, she is able to scan buildings in the vicinity by sensing the flow of chakra through inanimate objects.

Due to the nature of this Jutsu, it is perfect for her to use during undercover missions and other stealth-related endeavors.

Throughout the series, creating an original Jutsu is one of the hardest things a shinobi can do. It takes years of intense training and incredible patience to even formulate the basics of a new Jutsu. Sakura being able to create one is an incredible accomplishment.

4) She made a plan to beat Sasori

Sakura with Lady Chiyo's chakra threads attached to her (Image via Studio Pierrot)

During her fight with Sasori, Sakura came up with an incredible idea as a last resort. She proposed that Lady Chiyo attach chakra threads to her body and control her like a puppet.

This allowed Lady Chiyo to remain at a distance, safe from Sasori's attacks, while also contributing to the fight, and Sakura was able to use taijutsu prowess to smash numerous amounts of puppets, resulting in Sasori's defeat.

Also, during this fight, she was also able to adapt quickly. She was able to learn Sasori's offensive patterns and started to predict how each puppet was going to move. This allowed her to reduce the number of injuries.

5) She created an antidote for an unknown poison

The antidote Sakura created for Sasori's poison (Image via Studio Pierrot)

When Sasori created his poison and used it on Kankuro, he believed it was so complex that nobody in the Village Hidden in Sand could counter it. Good thing a Leaf Village shinobi was there.

She was able to extract and analyze the poison Sasori created, and on top of this, she swiftly created an antidote that perfectly neutralized it. The latter was greatly surprised she was able to do this and even praised her ability as a medical shinobi.

