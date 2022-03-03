10 strongest Sensor Type ninjas in Naruto, ranked

The sensory types of ninjas in Naruto are individuals who hold the gift of a heightened sense of perception, allowing them to detect anyone’s chakra from a great distance. Interestingly, some of these shinobis are even capable of sensing the aura of a person through which they can figure out their true intentions.

Naruto has featured a lot of shinobis well regarded for this skill. However, here is a list of a few shinobis known for their prowess of extrasensory perception.

Note: The article below contains spoilers.

Naruto characters who are known for their powerful perception

10) Inoichi Yamanaka

Inoichi Yamanaka, as seen in the anime (Image via Studio Pierrot)

Inoichi was the head of the Analysis Team of Konoha’s Intelligence Division in Naruto, an organization known for extracting crucial details directly from the target’s mind. He was considered one of the best sensors in his clan.

Inoichi was capable of tracking down his targets by sensing their chakra signature trails from significant distances.

09) Ao

Ao, as seen in the anime (Image via Studio Pierrot)

Ao was regarded as one of the strongest sensors hailing from the Hidden Mist and served as the right hand of the Fifth Mizukage in Naruto. Being the Anbu of his nation’s Hunter-nin corps, he was proficient in detecting the chakra of his enemies from a great distance.

During the Fourth Great Ninja War, he was capable of detecting the reincarnated shinobis out of thousands of White Zetsu clones.

08) Karin Uzumaki

Karin Uzumaki, as seen in the anime (Image via Studio Pierrot)

Karin is a member of the Uzumaki clan, known for their formidable Sealing Techniques in Naruto. She later became the subordinate of Orochimaru and helped him with his experiments. Karin is also an incredible sensor whose capabilities were acknowledged by Sasuke Uchiha.

She possesses a unique ability called Mind’s Eye of the Kagura, using which she can sense the chakra signature of anyone around her in an abnormally large radius. Karin is also capable of deciphering if anyone is caught under a Genjutsu, including herself.

07) Ino Yamanaka

Ino Yamanaka, as seen in the anime (Image via Studio Pierrot)

Ino is one of the strongest Kunoichi from Konoha who also holds prowess in Medical Ninjutsu. She possesses incredible sensory perception that surpasses her father's, which led to her becoming the head of the Sensor Division of Konoha in the new era.

During the Fourth Great Ninja War, she was capable of connecting Naruto’s thoughts and feelings to the entirety of the Shinobi Alliance, a unique feat that no other sensor-type shinobi could perform.

06) Nagato Uzumaki

Nagato Uzumaki, as seen in the anime (Image via Studio Pierrot)

Nagato was a member of the Uzumaki clan and was the leader of the Akatsuki in Naruto. Apart from his formidable Six Paths of Pain technique, he was also a well-versed sensor. Nagato was capable of monitoring each and everyone in Amegakure with his unique Rain Tiger at Will Technique, which uses rain to detect the presence of intruders.

During the Fourth Great Ninja War, he demonstrated his sensory perception by pinpointing the exact location of Kabuto.

05) Minato Namikaze

Minato Namikaze, as seen in the anime (Image via Studio Pierrot)

Minato was the Fourth Hokage of Konoha, who was popularly known for his epithet of “The Yellow Flash.” He was capable of mastering the Flying Thunder God Technique, which was created by Tobirama, the Second Hokage.

Eventually, he surpassed the creator of this technique and made it his signature move. Minato was an extremely adept sensor as well, able to detect everyone within a certain radius by simply putting his finger on the ground, similar to Tobirama.

04) Mu

Mu, as seen in Naruto (Image via Studio Pierrot)

Mu was the second Tsuchikage of Iwagakure, known for his Kekkei Tota: Dust Release, capable of disintegrating his opponents at a molecular level. He was also an exceptional sensor-type shinobi, able to sense chakra over a distance of several kilometers.

After he was reincarnated during the Fourth Great Ninja War, he was even able to identify the chakra signatures of his close relatives among the huge Shinobi Alliance.

03) Tobirama Senju

Tobirama Senju, as seen in the anime (Image via Studio Pierrot)

Tobirama was the younger brother of Hashirama Senju and was a member of the Senju clan in Naruto. After the death of his brother, he eventually became the Second Hokage of Konoha. He used to detect the presence and position of his target by putting his finger on the ground.

His sensory perception was on a whole other level as he was capable of identifying the roots of his target and even able to to track a person's location countries away.

02) Madara Uchiha

Madara Uchiha, as seen in the anime (Image via Studio Pierrot)

Madara was a notorious legend and the leader of the Uchiha clan. He was feared amongst other nations, including Konoha, for his menacing aura and his arsenal of potent techniques.

The legendary Uchiha was a proficient sensor who had the ability to identify his target’s Kekkei Genkai as well as their clan. Upon entering Sage Mode, his extrasensory perception was enhanced to an even greater extent.

01) Naruto Uzumaki

Naruto Uzumaki, as seen in the anime (Image via Studio Pierrot)

It would be surprising to know that Naruto Uzumaki is also a sensor-type shinobi and that too, the most powerful one, albeit after mastering Sage Mode.

After accumulating the chakra of the Nine-Tails and also receiving chakra from the Sage of Six Paths, his extrasensory perception reached a level where he could sense everything around the world. He was also capable of sensing Madara Uchiha’s Limbo: Hengoku from another dimension.

This article reflects the personal views of the author.

