3 times Sakura Haruno was useless (and 3 times she was not)

Sakura Haruno is the main female protagonist of Naruto and Naruto: Shippuden. However, she is widely disliked in the Naruto fandom for being useless.

Indeed, when put beside the other two members of the former team 7, Naruto Uzumaki and Sasuke Uchiha, Sakura does seem to be the least accomplished of the three. With that being said, here are three times Sakura Haruno was useless in Naruto and Naruto: Shippuden, and three times she proved to be crucial.

Sakura Haruno being useless versus being useful

Three times Sakura Haruno was useless

3) The fight against Zabuza and Haku

In the very first arc, Land of Waves escort Mission, Sakura fails to stand out during the fight between Zabuza and team 7. Considering that before this fight, she was the first one to master the perfect output of chakra, she falls severely behind Naruto and Sasuke, both of whom actively fight Haku, and awaken new techniques in the process.

2) Trying to kill Sasuke

During the Five Kage Summit arc, Sakura pretends to deflect from Konoha in order to get close enough to Sasuke to kill him. Not only is she unable to kill him due to her undying love, she also fails to maneuver the test set by Sasuke, which is to kill Karin.

In fact, Sasuke tried to kill her, twice, and she had to be saved, first by Kakashi and the second time by Naruto.

1) Trying to attack Madara

During the Birth of the Ten-tails Jinchuriki arc, Sakura charges at Madara Uchiha after he arrives at the real world. The latter has Black Zetsu in control, yet Sakura charges at him thinking she can create an opening for Naruto and Sasuke.

Needless to say, she was unsuccessful. Sakura is stopped by Madara’s shadow, and then rescued by Naruto and Sasuke.

Three times Sakura Haruno made herself useful

3) Saving Naruto's life

During the Birth of the Ten-tails Jinchuriki arc, after Madara extracts the Nine-Tails that was sealed within Naruto, many expected the latter to die. However, Gaara transports the gutsy ninja to his father, Minato.

On the way, Sakura tries to heal Naruto, but realizing that her jutsu would be incapable of replicating the healing effect of Yang-Kurama, Sakura cuts open his chest and manually pumps his heart, thus saving his life.

2) Fight against Sasori

During the fight against Sasori in the Kazekage Rescue Mission arc, Sakura shows incredible prowess. Collaborating with Chiyo, she stops Sasori multiple times using her chakra enhanced strength. Sakura goes so far as to shield Chiyo with her body.

She and Chiyo use multiple jutsus together, and at the end, Sakura punches Sasori, which is the final straw that leads to his death.

1) Saving Naruto and Sasuke

During the Kaguya Otsutsuki Strikes arc, Sakura undoubtedly saves the lives of both Naruto and Sasuke after their final fight at the Valley of the End. After both lose an arm, Sakura arrives at the scene and heals them, stopping the bleeding and essentially saving their lives.

She later helps Naruto when he gets the prosthetic arm via Hashirama’s cells as well.

In conclusion

Contrary to Sakura Haruno, Sakura Uchiha is much less hated. In Boruto, Sakura is mature, powerful, and usually has a sense of rationality that her teenage self did not possess. Sakura in Boruto is much more revered, even though she is only a supporting character there.

