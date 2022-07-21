Black Clover: Noelle's 8 most powerful attacks, ranked

Noelle's character development throughout the entirety of Black Clover has been nothing short of amazing. This silver-haired tsundere was portrayed as an egoistic and prideful individual because of her complicated upbringing in the upper echelon of society. She has, however, developed into a kind person with a strong will.

Despite her extraordinary magical potential, she was of no use to the Black Bulls as she lacked the control and mastery needed to wield it. Eventually, she learns to control her magic and grows into a dependable teammate for Asta and the team.

So follow along as we rank Noelle's 8 most powerful attacks!

Sea Dragon's Roar and 7 other extremely potent attacks of Noelle from Black Clover

8) True Water Magic

Water Spirit, Undine, in Heart Kingdom, Black Clover (Image via Studio Pierrot)

When Noelle learned about the Mana Method from her visit to the Heart Kingdom, she was capable enough to cast True Water Magic, which gave her the power to generate, control and manipulate real water even without using the grimoire.

However, this method required runes which channeled natural mana into spells contained in the same grimoire to create real water. This increased the area of effect for her attacks and also the overall power of her spells.

7) Sea Dragon's Waterball

Noelle casting Sea Dragon's Waterballs in Black Clover! (Image via Studio Pierrot)

Noelle used this mid-range offensive spell to create a large spinning sphere of water in pretty much every fight she got into. It's easily one of her most basic and reliable attacks.

Sea Dragon's Waterball should not be underestimated though, as it holds enough power to form craters on walls and even on the ground. It can also push back opponents with enough force to make them fly off in the distance.

6) Sea Dragon's Nest

Noelle casting Sea Dragon's Nest in Black Clover. (Image via Studio Pierrot)

This was one of the few defensive spells Noelle had up her sleeve, but it occasionally came in handy. She first used it when she was under a lot of pressure when Asta and Magna were doing their best to save a village from bandits. When she was at her weakest, this defensive spell gave her grimoire a really useful addition.

Sea Dragon's Nest is a manifestation of several whirlpools that bind together to form a protective dome around Noelle and her friends. It can protect herself and the people inside the dome from exterior attacks without breaking.

5) Sea Dragon's Cradle

𝕯𝖊𝖗𝖊𝖐🌙✝️ @labxnair Sea Dragon's Cradle is a move that puts priority on others, it shows her growth in trust and she doesn't let her royalty complex get in the way anymore. Sea Dragon's Cradle is a move that puts priority on others, it shows her growth in trust and she doesn't let her royalty complex get in the way anymore. https://t.co/YLdLB3LTQd

When the Black Bulls needed to visit the underwater temple, Noelle had to take it upon herself to ensure the safe passage of her fellow teammates and even Captain Yami.

While she practiced a lot during her stay on the coast, if it wasn't for Asta's motivation, she would have had a hard time perfecting it. It really did showcase how much she had changed and how much everyone meant to her.

This move is essentially another defensive spell, with the primary focus being on the underwater transportation of multiple people.

4) Sea Dragon's Roar

Things are getting serious now that we've reached one of the most powerful spells in Noelle's Grimoire. She used Sea Dragon's Roar against the powerful Vetto and got the upper hand for her team in the same underwater temple.

She forms the head of a sea dragon at the apex of her wand and propels it to her target. As it is purely made out of water, the direction of fire can be easily altered by Noelle.

This spell is known to easily destroy defensive spells and seriously injure high-level mages.

3) Valkyrie Dress

Valkyrie Dress mermaid form in Black Clover! (Image via Studio Pierrot)

Valkyrie Dress can be recognized as the jack of all trades among Noelle's list of powers. The caster, Noelle, creates a suit made entirely out of water and also, the spiraling motion of water in her right hand creates a sort of lance which can be used to drill through enemy spells and manifest offensive ones.

The Mermaid form is a slight change from the original Valkyie dress, which is best suited for better agility and speed in water. It has a variety of uses and benefits, and it also looks impressive! As a result, it ranks among the top three of her attacks.

2) Point-Blank Sea Dragon's Roar

One of the coolest looking attacks ever in the Black Clover franchise, Point Blank Sea Dragon's roar is the combination of the piercing lance attack of the Valkyrie dress and the dominant Sea Dragon's roar. Once the opponent is stabbed with the lance, Noelle casts this spell to deal a huge amount of damage.

However, that statement needs to be assumed as its full potential was not revealed during her fight with Vanica.

1) Saint Valkyrie Dress

Osaru @TokitaOsa The spell, "Saint Valkyrie Dress" is a great metaphor for her. Saintliness encapsulates kindness & it's power in fighting for good & opposing lawless evil which the Dark Triad represents. This was a power that came from Noelle's ability to love & forgive even in times of despair. The spell, "Saint Valkyrie Dress" is a great metaphor for her. Saintliness encapsulates kindness & it's power in fighting for good & opposing lawless evil which the Dark Triad represents. This was a power that came from Noelle's ability to love & forgive even in times of despair. https://t.co/FSTAuY0CzS

Spoiler Alert!

Using Undine's Saint Magic, Noelle lets her assimilate into her body and the original Valkyrie dress to form the Saint Valkyrie Dress. The lance gets a decent power-up and Noelle also gets accustomed to using a sword made entirely out of water.

Thanks to Undine's Saint magic, this spell was immediately effective against Devil magic and Noelle received the buff she really needed to keep up with the likes of Asta and Yuno in Black Clover.

Final Thoughts

Noelle's slow but steady progress is something fans should really look out for as her potential is huge and she does deserve praise for her efforts as a team-player, despite a cold and harsh childhood.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far