10 strongest Black Clover villains, ranked

Yuki Tabata’s Black Clover has introduced some truly terrifying antagonists over the years it’s been serialized. Despite a slow start, the strength of the villains in the series quickly ramp up, as does the strength of protagonists Asta and Yuno.

Eventually, the series’ scariest villains cease to be even human, whether by nature of being Devil Hosts or even Devils themselves. Even in recent chapters, these inhuman enemies continuously prove to be too strong for normal humans.

Here are Black Clover’s ten strongest villains, ranked weakest to strongest.

Third Eye, Zogratis siblings dominate Black Clover’s 10 strongest villains

10) Fana

Part of the Eye of the Midnight Sun’s elite Third Eye group, Fana remains one of the ten strongest Black Clover villains. Her magic was potent and vast enough for her to become the host for the Fire Spirit, Salamander, making her comparable to Yuno and Fuegoleon Vermillion. Despite being an early-series antagonist, she is still impressive in later stages.

9) Rhya

Likewise, Rhya’s Imitation Magic is also something that never goes out of style, even after his time as an antagonist. He is also a member of Black Clover’s Third Eye fighting group, emphasizing his skills in combat even more. Like Fana, he is still relevant as an antagonist despite an early story appearance.

8) Patolli

Patolli was the leader of the Eye of the Midnight Sun, and wielder of the incredibly potent, powerful, and versatile Light Magic. He was able to defeat Julius Novachrono in battle, emphasizing the power he possesses in combat. He’s also extremely clever, making him one of Black Clover’s ten strongest antagonists to this day.

7) Vetto

Vetto was, physically speaking, the most powerful member of the Eye of the Midnight Sun, period. His Beast Magic attribute made him an unstoppable berserker on offense, capable of boosting his own power and even healing himself.

Excluding devils and witches from the equation, and speaking in terms of pure strength, Vetto undoubtedly is Black Clover’s strongest under said stipulations.

6) Witch Queen

The Witch Queen’s Blood Magic is one of the most unique and powerful in all Black Clover. Combined with her archaic knowledge of curses and magic in general, she deserves a high spot on this list. Despite not having a lot of physical strength, her ability to have others do her bidding makes up for that one deficiency in her fighting skills.

5) Zagred

More commonly known as the Kotodama (Word Soul) Devil, Zagred is the first Devil who manifests in the human world. His Word Soul Magic reinvents how viewers see magic abilities, with him being able to overpower nearly every mage just by speaking. He also affects the entire environment around him with ease, never showing any signs of fatigue.

4) Vanica Zogratis/Megicula

One of the Spade Kingdom Raid arc’s main antagonists, Vanica Zogratis is host to the devil, Megicula. With their combined powers, the two are remarkably strong and are able to overpower some of Black Clover’s strongest characters. Their sadistic personalities also play off of each other, pushing each other to go even further with the punishment for those who oppose them.

3) Dante Zogratis

Dante Zogratis is the host for Lucifero, before the latter fully manifests in the Human World without a host. As Lucifero’s host, he is incredibly powerful, able to utilize his devil’s Gravity Magic as well as his own Body Magic. This leads to some truly jaw-dropping moves and forms used by the antagonist, which remain some of the strongest and most unique in the series.

2) Zenon Zogratis/Beelzebub

Like his siblings Dante and Vanica, Zenon is also able to access his Devil Beelzebub's powers. As a result, he is able to use his own Bone Magic and his Devil’s Spatial Magic in tandem with one another. This leads to some truly remarkable attacks, and solidifies his spot as one of the strongest antagonists yet in Black Clover.

1) Lucifero

Finally, the strongest antagonist in the entire series is a fully manifested Lucifero. His power is unlike anything fans of the series have seen before, and presents a truly frightening concern for those who have to fight him. Even some of the series’ strongest Magic Knights couldn’t put a dent in him while working together, emphasizing how overwhelmingly powerful he is.

