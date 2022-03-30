All Eye of the Midnight Sun members in Black Clover ranked based on strength

The Eye of the Midnight Sun serves as the premier antagonistic group in Black Clover, getting the story rolling in spectacular fashion. Their conflicts with the series’ leading protagonist group, the Black Bulls, pervade the early sections and give the group a good measuring stick.

However, not all of the Eye of the Midnight Sun members are as impressive as their upper echelon. Some put on pathetic performances in combat, while others at least give a respectable effort before their defeat. Interestingly enough, the group simultaneously boasts some of Black Clover’s weakest and strongest characters.

Third Eye elite top strongest members of Black Clover’s Eye of the Midnight Sun

16) Heath Grice

Heath, as seen in the anime (Image via Studio Pierrot)

Heath Grice is one of the first Eye of the Midnight Suns to appear in Black Clover and is undoubtedly the weakest. He’s defeated by an early series Asta, along with help from the Black Bulls in general.

Grice even commits suicide rather than be taken in for questioning, further displaying his weakness.

15) Fluss

Fluss was also present with Heath when encountering the Black Bulls in early Black Clover. However, unlike Heath, he managed to escape and report back to Patolli about the mission’s failure.

Fluss is not seen in the series again after this point, establishing him as one of the group’s weakest links.

14) Catherine

Catherine, as seen in the anime (Image via Studio Pierrot)

Catherine was part of the Eye of the Midnight Sun’s assault on the Royal Capital, revealing herself once the Magic Knights were caught in spatial magic. However, she runs into Yuno, who easily overpowers her and sends her flying unconscious.

When she awakes, Catherine tries to steal mana from Charmy Pappitson, who subsequently knocks her out and restrains her. An unimpressive performance, to say the least.

13) George

George is left behind by Patolli when the Eye of the Midnight Sun encounters Black Clover’s Wizard King, Julius Novachrono. His being left behind indicates his irrelevance to the group’s success, emphasizing his weakness and low ranking amongst the group.

12) Toike

Toike, as seen in the anime (Image via Studio Pierrot)

Toike fights Vanessa during the Seabed Temple arc and loses quickly and brilliantly to her tactics. He’s restrained with her thread magic before being forced to drain his own mana, causing him to become unconscious in one of Black Clover’s most pathetic losses.

11) Zarick

Zarick is also introduced during the Seabed Temple arc and fights Gauche Adlai one-on-one. He seems to have the upper hand and is about to claim victory, yet he ends up being hit with a spell that knocks him unconscious.

His fight is short, his magic unimpressive, and his ranking within the Eye of the Midnight Sun clearly low.

10) Zuta

Zuta, as seen in the anime (Image via Studio Pierrot)

Zuta’s initial role in the Seabed Temple arc is to plant traps around the temple, successfully ensnaring Grey and Gauche Adlai. However, the former’s transformation magic allows them to wake Charmy, who thinks her food is being stolen and knocks the “thief” out in one hit.

Overall, Zuta’s performance here is one of Black Clover’s most unimpressive.

9) Abari

Abari, as seen in the series’ anime (Image via Studio Pierrot)

Abari was at least able to trap Yami Sukehiro in the Seabed Temple arc, a somewhat impressive achievement even if done by surprise. However, in true Black Clover fashion, the Black Bulls’ captain overcomes his limits and slices through the spell.

He beats up Abari, who is subsequently restrained, making for an unimpressive performance.

8) Shidan

Shidan, as seen in the anime (Image via Studio Pierrot)

Shidan is one of few non-elite members of the Eye of the Midnight Sun to be seen commanding troops of his own. However, despite this leadership-based accolade, he’s knocked unconscious in one hit by Asta, marking his first and last defeat in Black Clover.

Overall, the performance is relatively unimpressive and wholly unremarkable.

7) Sally

Sally, as seen in the anime (Image via Studio Pierrot)

Despite her primary role being the Eye of the Midnight Sun’s researcher and brains, Sally is still an incredibly capable fighter even amongst the group’s elite. Her Gel Magic allows her to create many different sized and shaped objects, and she’s also capable of healing.

While not the strongest, she’s far from the weakest in Black Clover’s premiere antagonistic group.

6) Valtos

Valtos, as seen in the anime (Image via Studio Pierrot)

While his main role within the Eye of the Midnight Sun is to use his spatial magic for transportation purposes, he’s still more than competent in combat. He expertly uses his Spatial Magic to attack from all different angles, a move that would catch many Black Clover fighters by surprise.

However, he’s still not strong enough to reach the group’s top five.

5) Rades Spirito

Rades, as seen in the anime (Image via Studio Pierrot)

Rades Spirito is more than strong enough to cement a top-five spot amongst Black Clover’s Eye of the Midnight Sun. His mana reserves are greater than most nobles, allowing him to fuel and control hundreds of zombies at once.

His magic is great for crowd control, and he also shows skills in one-on-one combat situations.

4) Fana

Fana, seen with Salamander in the anime (Image via Studio Pierrot)

During her time with the Eye of the Midnight Sun, Fana is the former host of the Fire Spirit, Salamander. This alone makes her incredibly powerful, yet her skills also include using Fire, Healing, Seal Magic, and possessing massive mana reserves.

She’s more than capable in combat and, as a member of the elite Third Eye contingent, is undoubtedly one of the group’s strongest.

3) Rhya

Rhya, as seen in the anime (Image via Studio Pierrot)

Rhya’s Imitation Magic makes him one of the series’ most versatile fighters, even more so within the Eye of the Midnight Sun. He’s essentially able to copy any spell he wants, storing and using them as he pleases.

Combined with his combat skills and proficiency, as well as being part of the Third Eye, he’s undoubtedly one of the group’s most potent.

2) Patolli

Patolli, as seen in the anime (Image via Studio Pierrot)

Despite wielding the incredibly powerful light magic and being the Eye of the Midnight Sun’s leader, Patolli isn’t quite the most powerful in the group. He does have an impressive victory over the Wizard King, Julius Novachrono, yet he does so in a somewhat trapping way.

While still impressive, this isn’t enough to solidify him as the group’s strongest member.

1) Vetto

Vetto, as seen in the anime (Image via Studio Pierrot)

The powerhouse Vetto is undoubtedly the Eye of the Midnight Sun’s mightiest member. He’s one of the series’ strongest, fastest, and most durable characters, all of which increase after awakening his third eye.

He’s a master in hand-to-hand combat and able to overpower any opponent he may encounter.

