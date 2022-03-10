Black Clover announces movie release date, popularity poll, cover page, and more to celebrate 7th anniversary

Black Clover had announced an anime film in production back at the end of the last anime season. In order to commemorate the seven-year anniversary of the manga, Shueisha announced several projects in their latest issue of Weekly Shonen Jump.

Black Clover was also featured on the cover of Issue 15, with further announcements and an additional color page inside the issue.

Black Clover movie touted for 2023, information about the upcoming game and popularity poll in Shonen Jump Issue 15

Black Clover first started serializing in Weekly Shonen Jump on February 16, 2015. This is the seventh year of the manga’s run, and recently its popularity has been off the charts. The Spade Kingdom Invasion arc has garnered tremendous praise. To celebrate the seventh anniversary of the beloved series, Shueisha has announced several projects.

The upcoming anime film

The anime movie had been in the works for a long time and was announced to the audience at the end of season 4. In this issue, it was announced that the movie is set for a 2023 release.

Most fans are ecstatic at the prospect; not just due to the designated date for the film, but because by then the manga will have advanced enough to provide adequate material for a fifth season.

The announcement was printed on the combined posters of Asta and Yuno that were released during Jump Festa 2022. It is still unknown if animator Yoshihara Tatsuya will return, but fans have not given up hope.

The color page and cover

Issue 15 of Weekly Shonen Jump features Asta on the cover, sporting his Devil Union form and brandishing what looks to be his Demon Slasher Katana. Additionally, the color spread inside the magazine features Nacht Faust, Yami Sukehiro, Asta, and Yuno Grinberryall.

Nacht is accompanied by Grimodelo, Slotos, Plumede, and Walgner, while Liebe is seen with Asta and Sylph with Yuno.

This spread illustrates the dilemma of Black Clover chapter 325, where Yami and Asta were deemed to be the last bastion against Lucifero by Nacht and Yuno. Their positions also seem to mirror that impression, with Yami and Asta in the center, and Nacht and Yuno at the periphery.

Popularity poll and additional announcements

It was also announced that the next character popularity poll will be based on worldwide voting instead of focusing on Japan alone. A celebratory preview and a compilation of all anime opening and ending theme songs will also be released soon.

Jump Festa 2022 had announced an upcoming mobile game for the series, with new info regarding it due for an announcement. Additionally, extra volumes of the manga will be available on Shonen Jump+ and other official online platforms associated with Shueisha. Shonen jump’s official twitter account will release a wallpaper as well.

Apart from all of this, the magazine contains Black Clover chapter 326, which features the result of Yuno’s decision and Asta’s new Devil Union form, if raw scans are to be believed. The English translation of the chapter will be released on Sunday, March 13.

