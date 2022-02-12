The interwoven pasts of Yami Sukehiro and Nacht Faust in Black Clover

Especially considering recent chapters, it seems as if Black Clover’s Yami and Nacht are becoming ever more important characters. Especially given Nacht and his late brother Morgen Faust's family history, the former may play an important role in the Spade Kingdom Raid’s closing scenes.

As many Black Clover fans may know, and as partially previously mentioned, Morgen is Nacht’s late brother and a former comrade of Yami Sukehiro’s. Despite not being present in the contemporary storyline, Morgen’s impact is evident, especially through Nacht’s choices.

Follow along as this article breaks down the complicated past between Yami, Nacht, and their common comrade Morgen.

Yami and Nacht’s shared love of Morgen Faust create the bond seen in current Black Clover

Black Clover: Nacht Faust’s history

Nacht was born into the Clover Kingdom’s formerly noble family of Faust. Nacht describes his childhood self as not wanting to do anything that wasn’t fun for him, continuing to say he only remembers doing bad things.

Contrarily, Nacht describes his brother Morgen as someone who was loved by everyone, comparing him to his magic attribute of light. Nacht also claims Morgen could sacrifice himself for a stranger with no problem.

Nacht then reveals the two are identical twins, but goes on to say one would never think the two were even the same species. Nacht begins to discuss his feelings towards his brother in this context, but trails off before starting another story.

At fifteen years old and after receiving his Grimoire, a now blonde-haired Nacht seeks out a foreigner with strange magic. This ends up being none other than a young Yami Sukehiro, whom Nacht befriends and bonds with. The two become petty troublemakers, never doing anything serious enough to punish them.

Six months later, Nacht suddenly sees both his friend Yami and his brother Morgen join the Magic Knights Gray Deer squad. Nacht initially thinks Yami won’t make it as a knight, but the latter's befriending of Morgen makes him think that’s why he was able to feel at home in the Gray Deer.

Morgen and Yami eventually become close friends, to the point where the former starts telling Nacht that he and Yami have more in common than just their magic. Apparently, Morgen would complement Nacht’s magic in a fruitless effort to have him join the Magic Knights.

Black Clover: Black sheep of the Faust house no longer

When Nacht turns 18 years-old, he is summoned by his parents who tell him he’ll inherit the house of Faust. Suddenly, Nacht’s father uses a Shadow Magic spell to reveal some sort of library of dark magic.

Nacht is told that the Faust family has studied devils for generations, and that he has inherited that magic and spirit. Nacht says that he felt “unfathomable excitement” and that the “malice in [him] was overjoyed” at Morgen being the true black sheep of the Fausts.

As time went on, Nacht describes how Yami and Morgen became a formidable duo of light and dark, while he devoted himself to the study of devils. He displays a talent for it, impressing his father by contracting and mastering the power of four devils, who calls him a genius.

Nacht is then given an opportunity by his father to attempt to contract a Supreme Devil, Lucifugus. Nacht’s interest is piqued when suddenly Morgen reveals himself as one of the cloaked followers, telling his brother not to do it.

After quickly lecturing them for practicing forbidden magic, Morgen pleads with his family and Nacht in particular to stop this due to the danger. The latter counters that the danger is what makes it fun, before promising he’ll surpass his limits by contracting Lucifugus.

After summoning Lucifugus, Nacht realizes he’s clearly out of his league. The latter is unable to move, while Lucifugus attacks everyone present but his summoner. Nacht realizes his mistake when Morgen appears, trying to break the relic which links the devil, succeeding in this endeavor.

As Morgen lays dying in Nacht’s arms, he admits that he knew his family was working with forbidden magic, but chose to never report it. Nacht begins to chastise Morgen for his intervention, before the latter reveals that his one dream was to protect the Clover Kingdom side-by-side with his brother. Ironically, Morgen still got his duo of shadow and light, but with Yami instead of Nacht.

Sadly, Morgen dies after saying this, leaving Nacht to realize how great his brother was and just how much he truly loved him. As these realizations bear down on him, Nacht screams out to the Gods, begging them to save his brother and take his own life instead.

In an incredibly sad moment, Nacht finally realizes he’s the one who created this situation, and has no right to beg the Gods for help. As Nacht’s backstory ends, he reveals that he will never forgive himself for what he did to Morgen until his own death.

Wrapping up

As is evident, Nacht and Yami have an incredibly tragic common past through Black Clover’s late Morgen Faust. The two have an incredibly brotherly relationship seen thus far in Black Clover, likely due to their common loss of Morgen early on in their lives.

Despite the pain of losing his brother, Nacht resolved to join Black Clover’s Magic Knights and carry on his brother’s legacy. Naturally, his friendship with Yami led him to the Black Bulls, where even in current chapters his skills and leadership prove indispensable.

Be sure to keep up with all Black Clover anime, manga, and film news as 2022 progresses.

