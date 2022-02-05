Black Clover chapter 322 marks the return of Yami Sukehiro and Nacht Faust

Black Clover chapter 322 features one of the most exciting fights of the current arc and ends with a surprise return. Fans did get to see Yuno and Mereoleona team up against Lucifero as they hoped. But just like in the last chapter, they are not the center of the action.

Black Clover chapter 322 is considerably fast paced and covers a larger part of the action than previous episodes. The name of the Supreme Devil of the Second Layer is revealed in this chapter.

[Major spoilers for Black Clover chapter 322.]

Nacht used dual Devil Union Mode in Black Clover chapter 322

In chapter 321, Yuno fought Lucifero as he continued to protect Asta and Mimosa. Mereoleona returned to the battlefield and joined him. Due to low mana, Mimosa could not heal Asta, but he woke up and moved towards the fight despite being severely wounded.

Asta and Yuno’s tenacity inspired Sekke, who finally realized the value of trying to get stronger.

Black Clover chapter 322 is titled “The Vice-Captain of the Black Bulls.”

Yuno and Mereoleona versus Lucifero

Gogeta @devilunionasta #BlackClover322 #Yuno



Yuno's Character is Goated. No matter whom he fights , he's always concerned about his teammates. Dude knows he'd be dead with one punch, but still saved mereoleona. And he was down because he did it.



Yuno Goatberryall is the best teammate one can have. Yuno's Character is Goated. No matter whom he fights , he's always concerned about his teammates. Dude knows he'd be dead with one punch, but still saved mereoleona. And he was down because he did it.Yuno Goatberryall is the best teammate one can have. #BlackClover322 #YunoYuno's Character is Goated. No matter whom he fights , he's always concerned about his teammates. Dude knows he'd be dead with one punch, but still saved mereoleona. And he was down because he did it. Yuno Goatberryall is the best teammate one can have. https://t.co/nYkdUJpwnv

Yuno and Mereoleona fail to harm Lucifero with their individual and combined efforts, but they avoid getting hit themselves. They held their own against Lucifero long enough for the King of Demons to get irritated and order the Supreme Devil of the Second Gate, Adramelech, to deal with them instead.

Adramelech carelessly refuses, insisting that watching Lucifero fight is more fun. As Mereoleona taunts that his subordinate does not like him, she realizes that prolonged fighting within Lucifero’s Gravity has affected her, and she can no longer hold her shape.

Manga Charge CR: Hajime no Ippo @MangaCharge



Tabata is going to have a hard time writing his way out of this, there isn't seem to be a believable way to win



#BlackClover

322

#manga Lucifero is carrying himself like a character we should care more about, only being shown as a force of nature, so it falls flatTabata is going to have a hard time writing his way out of this, there isn't seem to be a believable way to win #BlackClover 322 Lucifero is carrying himself like a character we should care more about, only being shown as a force of nature, so it falls flatTabata is going to have a hard time writing his way out of this, there isn't seem to be a believable way to win#BlackClover#BlackClover322#manga https://t.co/xc4HGjraxx

Adramelech comments that this is the limit for humans since they got too close to Lucifero’s excessive amount of mana. Just as Lucifero goes to hit Mereoleona, Yuno teleports her away and gets hit instead.

Nacht and Asta team up

Michael Hart ♣️ @DarkFoxTeam_ Nacht's Union Mode: Canis x Equus looks so damn sick. It's a shame Lucifero shut that down so quickly, but I'm glad we got to get a better look at it thanks to TCB. I hope we get to see more of it in the future because I'm already in love with the design! #BCSpoilers Nacht's Union Mode: Canis x Equus looks so damn sick. It's a shame Lucifero shut that down so quickly, but I'm glad we got to get a better look at it thanks to TCB. I hope we get to see more of it in the future because I'm already in love with the design! #BCSpoilers https://t.co/za8zqJuGt6

Nacht, in his Devil Union: Equus mode, comes up to Asta and proposes to team up in order to fight against Lucifero. Nacht realizes that Asta’s Anti-Magic is the only way to fight the Demon King successfully.

As soon as Lucifero hits Yuno, Nacht enters a dual "Devil Union Mode: Equus x Canis". This mode traps Lucifero in place while Asta attacks him from behind with his Demon Slasher Katana.

However, Lucifero easily breaks the hold and sends everyone flying. As he moves to attack a vulnerable Asta, Nacht appears in front of him. He comes out of his Devil Union Mode and prepares to meet his end, thinking of meeting Morgen in the afterlife.

However, at the very last moment, Captain Yami Sukehiro appears in front of him, using a roughly-made sword to parry Lucifero’s attack.

Final thoughts

Adramelech seems to be a subordinate of Lucifero. The exact reason for Mereoleona’s shifting shape is unknown, but it is clear that she and Yuno were never a match for Lucifero. While Nacht’s dual Union Mode was impressive, he too could not affect the Demon King.

Yami’s return gives hope to the reappearance of William and the rest of the Black Bulls. His katana looks like it was roughly fashioned out of a tree-branch. Some fans have pointed out that it could be a branch from the World Tree accessed through William’s magic.

It is unclear whether Yami can counter Lucifero’s attacks or not, but he was able to stop his punch with his make-shift katana, at the very least. Hopefully chapter 323 will answer these doubts.

Readers can support the mangaka by availing Black Clover chapter 322 on Manga Plus, Viz, and the Shonen Jump App upon its official release on February 6.

Also Read Article Continues below

Edited by Sijo Samuel Paul