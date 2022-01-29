A surprising character development in Black Clover chapter 321, Yuno’s fight against Lucifero begins

Black Clover chapter 321 is more introspective and dialog-heavy than anyone expected it to be, but it is in no way disappointing.

After the last chapter, fans expected mangaka Tabata Yuki to go directly into Lucifero vs. Yuno, which he does. Still, there are plenty of inner monologs and character expositions or character developments for the battle to be the sole focus of the chapter. It is once again a 17-page chapter.

[Major spoilers for Black Clover chapter 321]

Mimosa’s inner struggles and Sekke’s realization take center stage in Black Clover chapter 321

In Black Clover chapter 320, Asta manages to cut off Lucifero’s horn. Enraged, Lucifero knocked Asta unconscious by stomping on him, but the captains intervened before he could do more harm. After he swiftly got rid of the captains a second time, Lucifero moved to attack Asta once again, but Yuno arrived in time with Mimosa and Sylph in tow, and teleported Asta to safety.

Yuno vs. Lucifero

Deez @TheCumMonster05

Mf rlly slapped yuno goated chapter tho #blackclover321 Black clover chapter 321 spoilersMf rlly slapped yunogoated chapter tho Black clover chapter 321 spoilersMf rlly slapped yuno 😭 goated chapter tho 😳🙏 #blackclover321 https://t.co/n7lwbjuYTS

Black Clover chapter 321 starts with Sekke lamenting that dangerous beings keep attacking them, and he is stuck in the skirmish. He wonders how Yuno is standing up to Lucifero.

Yuno, meanwhile, is shielding Asta and Mimosa as Lucifero rounds up to him, asking for Asta. Yuno immediately shifts into Spirit Dive (Spirit Assimilation) and teleports everyone near Sekke, before engaging Lucifero away from Asta and Mimosa.

gie @keisfangs #BCSpoilers #BlackClover321



yuno managed to dodge lucifero's smack and even managed to hit him, but it didn't do anything to him, due to the difference in power yuno managed to dodge lucifero's smack and even managed to hit him, but it didn't do anything to him, due to the difference in power #BCSpoilers #BlackClover321yuno managed to dodge lucifero's smack and even managed to hit him, but it didn't do anything to him, due to the difference in power https://t.co/2JgDKCkDKd

Yuno realizes that this isn’t like his fight against Zenon, especially since he cannot harm Lucifero at all. He is aware of the vast differences in their magic powers. Soon, however, Mereoleona comes to his aid. Lucifero realizes that Mereoleona is getting stronger as she and Yuno team up against the King of the Devils.

Mimosa’s conflict

Michael Hart ♣️ @DarkFoxTeam_ It's nice to see this fully translated. Mimosa tried her best to heal Asta, but she just didn't have enough magic. And while she would've liked to run away (like Sekke suggested) she knew that's not what he wanted. Asta gets up anyways and gives us an amazing moment. #BCSpoilers It's nice to see this fully translated. Mimosa tried her best to heal Asta, but she just didn't have enough magic. And while she would've liked to run away (like Sekke suggested) she knew that's not what he wanted. Asta gets up anyways and gives us an amazing moment. #BCSpoilers https://t.co/8WUB7W2wJN

Black Clover chapter 321 shifts focus onto where Mimosa is trying her best to heal Asta, but she is out of mana after her Ultimate Magic, and can’t heal Asta at all. As Sekke continues to run his mouth, she tells him to shut up so that she can focus, but her mana is completely depleted. Mimosa admits that she would just like to run away from this battle with Asta, but she understands that that is not what Asta wants.

However, Asta wakes up and thanks Mimosa. As she tries to stop him, she realizes that her voice can no longer reach him. She understands what drives Asta, but it is not disclosed to the readers. All she can do is beg him not to die, although the pleas fall on deaf ears.

Sekke’s realization

Eris @dan_eris27 #BCSpoilers

Damn this chapter is SO GOODDD



I was doubtful first because of Sekke and now I can't believe he actually made me almost cry WTF AHHHH Damn this chapter is SO GOODDDI was doubtful first because of Sekke and now I can't believe he actually made me almost cry WTF AHHHH #BCSpoilers Damn this chapter is SO GOODDD😭I was doubtful first because of Sekke and now I can't believe he actually made me almost cry WTF AHHHH😭😭😭 https://t.co/dZnKmxHwo8

Black Clover chapter 321 shows in a flashback that Sekke was popular in his hometown, and he had an overarching idea about himself. Throughout the chapter, Sekke is constantly awed by Yuno and Asta’s capabilities. He has flashbacks of when he first met Asta and Yuno, and how despite starting from the same point, they have both long surpassed him.

Yuno, who now has two grimoires, and Asta, who has honed Anti-Magic because he was magicless, have worked hard at being the strongest, which Sekke himself never did. Sekke is inspired not just by Asta or Yuno, but by Mimosa’s determination, and fans have high hopes that Sekke will now stop being a comic relief and show some character growth.

Asta returns

After Asta wakes up, although he thanks Mimosa, his eyes are steadfastly trained on where Yuno and Mereoleona are fighting Lucifero. He keeps muttering for someone not to die, most likely Yuno, as he drags his Demon Slayer Sword, which has survived its ordeal with Lucifero.

Asta is severely injured and out of his Devil Union form, but he still trudges forth, saying:

“Yuno, I’m on my way.”

Speculations

Antonio Fita @antonio_fita #BCSpoilers

Yuno and Mereoleona:

The duo we didn't ask for it but Tabata still gave it to us and i will enjoy every single second of it.

🌪🌪🌪🌪🌪🌪🌪 Yuno and Mereoleona:The duo we didn't ask for it but Tabata still gave it to us and i will enjoy every single second of it.🌪🌪🌪🌪🌪🌪🌪 #BCSpoilersYuno and Mereoleona:The duo we didn't ask for it but Tabata still gave it to us and i will enjoy every single second of it.🌪🌪🌪🌪🌪🌪🌪🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥😁😁😁😁😁😁😁😁😁😁😁😁😁😁😁 https://t.co/zqrWjFepu5

Mereoleona getting stronger clearly indicates that she will have a larger role to play in this fight. The rest of the captains are still unaccounted for. Yami and William are also out of the picture so far, although some fans believe that they will return to the fight with Nacht, Patry, and the rest of the Black Bulls in tow.

✨♣️ @Ibicev

🫂

#BCSpoilers Yuno while fighting Lucifer, protects Asta and Mimosa with his magic Yuno while fighting Lucifer, protects Asta and Mimosa with his magic🫂💚#BCSpoilers https://t.co/G7TRE1buaA

Yuno is clearly still getting the hang of his Star Magic, but it is impressive that he can teleport them twice in a row while in Lucifero’s gravity. Some fans theorize that Yuno’s stars may create a gravity of their own. The sphere surrounding Asta and Mimosa might be a sphere of Yuno’s own gravitational force, which is repelling Lucifero’s gravity.

However, overpowered as they both are, Yuno and Mereoleona do not seem enough, even collectively, to deter Lucifero. It would also be inconsistent if Asta somehow manages to tip the scale in his battered state. The most likely outcome would be outside help interfering, perhaps from the Diamond Kingdom. The Supreme Devil of the Second Layer is still observing the battle and has not engaged.

Final thoughts

Jack OATz @JackOATzDaGOAT



WELP



I do appreciate the perspective shift but goddamn I’m hungry for info.



#BCSpoilers We really got a Sekke backstory before we got any practical lore on Lucifero or devils in general.WELPI do appreciate the perspective shift but goddamn I’m hungry for info. We really got a Sekke backstory before we got any practical lore on Lucifero or devils in general. 😬 WELPI do appreciate the perspective shift but goddamn I’m hungry for info. #BCSpoilers https://t.co/HB6X08ynx4

Almost no one expected a Sekke-oriented chapter at this junction of the battle, but Tabata managed to make his character development feel organic and necessary in Black Clover chapter 321. Readers can support the mangaka by reading Black Clover chapter 321 on Manga Plus and Viz when it is officially released on Sunday, January 30.

