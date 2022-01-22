Black Clover Chapter 320: Will Yuno's second Grimoire matter against Lucifero?

Black Clover Chapter 320 raw scans and spoilers have come out, and they seem poised to continue the excitement that the Spade Kingdom Raid arc has brought thus far. The unexpected introduction of Lucifero has definitely thrown doubt upon the fates and futures of the series’ core cast.

Black Clover Chapter 320 does offer a light at the end of the tunnel, however, with Yuno’s appearance. Now in possession of two Grimoires rather than one, it would seem as though Yuno is ready to stand up against Lucifero with his newfound power.

Yet the question is, will Yuno’s second Grimoire matter against Lucifero in Black Clover Chapter 320 and beyond?

Black Clover Chapter 320 teases Yuno vs. Lucifero matchup for the future

Will Yuno's second Grimoire matter against Lucifero?

Black Clover Chapter 320 raw scans and spoilers seem to indicate Yuno finally confronting Lucifero, rescuing Asta in the process. Yet even with his Grinberryall heritage and magic coming to light, Yuno’s chances against one of the three Underworld Rulers seems bleak.

While Yuno’s newly acquired Star Magic is certainly impressive, it’s been used sparingly thus far since its introduction. From what little combat time the Grinberryall family magic is given, it certainly seems powerful and mighty. Yet this was against Beelzebub (and host Zenon), who is presumably weaker than Lucifero.

While Lucifero, Beelzebub, and Megicula are all stated to be Devils of the highest rank, only Lucifero is distinguished as one of the three Underworld Rulers. This would presumably put him as higher strength than Beelzebub and Megicula, although this is yet to be confirmed. Nevertheless, it seems a safe assumption considering Lucifero was given this special title and distinction.

Furthermore, Star Magic is said to be the familial magic of House Grinberryall. Presumably, this would mean Yuno’s parents (the former King and Queen of the Spade Kingdom) could use it as well. Nevertheless, they ended up falling to the Dark Triad as well when the three took over the Spade Kingdom years prior to the story’s start.

While Yuno’s general magical aptitude will lead to him being more effective with Star Magic than his parents, the point nevertheless remains; Star Magic clearly isn’t some magical fix-all which can win any fight and beat any opponent. As a result, until more is known about the magic itself, it seems Yuno’s second Grimoire won’t lead to a given victory by any means.

In summation

While the arrival of Yuno in Black Clover Chapter 320 is quite exciting, it unfortunately doesn’t mean the day is saved. Star Magic is indeed quite powerful and awe-inspiring, yet Lucifero may simply be too strong for it to have any effect.

Furthermore, Yuno’s experience with Star Magic is incredibly limited. While gifted with magic in general, it’s impossible to predict the rate at which Yuno will grow with Star Magic. His novice experience with his new magic and Grimoire will likely be his downfall in the fight against Lucifero seemingly beginning in Black Clover Chapter 320.

Be sure to keep up with all Black Clover manga, anime, film and more news as 2022 progresses.

