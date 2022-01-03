Black Clover: Will we see a Season 5?

For Black Clover fans, the hunger for more is nearly unbearable. So much so that even those who strictly watch the anime have gone back to the source. Believe it or not, since the manga was first adapted into anime, the book's sales have skyrocketed. That's great news for everyone involved, pouring fuel on the fire of its fandom.

Black Clover has consistently ranked amongst the most popular shows on Japanese television. The same goes for the anime streaming website Crunchyroll, which aired the series simulcast. It even has a loyal following on Cartoon Network's Toonami in the US.

This is a big year for Black Clover so y'all get hyped up!! #HappyNewYear everyone!!We hope everyone has a healthy, productive, and safe year.We got big things coming for #BlackClover. It's entering the 7th year of serialization in Weekly Shonen Jump, more movie news, etc.

Now that season 4 has wrapped up, the show's die-hards are champing at the bit for the full-length film set to be released. After the explosive cliffhanger at the end of "The Faraway Future," who can blame them? But audience fervor could potentially affect studio plans for the entire franchise.

Will there be a Black Clover Season 5?

In January 2021, Crunchyroll announced that Black Clover was its most-viewed anime series in 2020 worldwide. So, with the reveal that 4 would be its supposed final season, it stands to reason that those plans may change. Why would Funimation and the like stop now?

Yes, the film version is set to be a direct sequel to the events of episode 170. But it's doubtful that fans will be satisfied with just that. With so many unanswered questions, could we see the 5th season after all?

Black Clover had an amazing year from the anime to the manga.Spade arc has been amazing all year. My love for this franchise only grew further when I started reading manga. So excited for the future of BC and the movie which I hope is still coming out next year

After 170 episodes, the "final" one ended with a mind-blowing cliffhanger. There are still questions about Yami after her rescue from the Dark Triad and the Tree of Qliphoth.

Will a film be enough to tie up all the loose ends and answer fans' most pressing Black Clover questions? It seems reasonable that both popularity and the need to finish the narrative could make a difference in the series' length.

Asta's journey is just entering its next phase with his new partnership with Leibe. We know this because the ongoing manga has already published more of the story, set after the events of season 4, which means that a single film has little chance of wrapping things up.

That could dramatically increase the chances of further Black Clover seasons. The manga shows no signs of slowing down, and the anime has been a smash hit since it first aired in 2017. It seems like a foregone conclusion that something more has to be in the works.

Still, the possibility is just speculation. No one can say anything definitive about the show's future outside of the studios involved. However, the evidence seems to point to a whole lot of Black Clover in the future.

